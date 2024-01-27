2024 Kawasaki Ninja e-1 and Z e-1 Review [14 Electric Fast Facts]

Kawasaki has jumped into the EV arena, where technology, emissions laws, and market dynamics are evolving rapidly. The all-new 2024 Kawasaki Ninja e-1 and Z e-1 fraternal twins are the brand’s first all-electric motorcycles. We went over the Ninja e-1 and Z e-1 technology in detail in our First Look stories, and now it is time to experience them.
- The 2024 Kawasaki Ninja e-1 and Z e-1 start in the same way. Turn the key on and flick the kickstand up. Press the red start button on the right handlebar, and then no engine noise or vibration—it’s weird at first. Ease the throttle around, and you’re off to a smooth and joyous ride with plenty of torque on hand.
- The vibrant cityscape of Phoenix served as the perfect backdrop for my exhilarating journey. The streets buzz with life—pedestrians, cars, and other motorcycles fill the landscape. I zoomed effortlessly through the streets, swapping between the faired Ninja e-1 and the naked Z e-1 urban sportbikes.
- The Ninja e-1 has a sleek design, turning heads and capturing the attention of onlookers. The Ninja is named after mystical Japanese warriors known for their stealth, agility, and adaptability. Oh, yes, this is 100 percent me on the electric Ninja, gliding silently through the business district of Phoenix. This Ninja glides through the city streets like a phantom, effortlessly overtaking vehicles and leaving a trail of awe in its wake.
- The more upright Z e-1 has a tougher look. Although clearly from the same family, there is a different appeal. As on the Ninja, I could get my feet down flat at stops, which is essential for new riders who are less confident.
- Both models have a real-motorcycle feel, look, fit, and finish. You don’t get the impression you’re on a bicycle. Kawasaki applied the same R & D engineering standards and quality as with any of their previous motorcycles. There are many familiar components to make motorcycle riders feel comfortable—a 41mm fork, ABS, 17-inch wheels, and a trellis frame.
- The bikes’ silent motors add an air of mystique, as people marvel at the quietness, and it slowly dawns on them that I am riding an EV. As the wind rushes past me, the silence holds its own thrill. The lack of vibration provides a serene feeling, and the mirrors are crystal clear.
- However, the 2024 Kawasaki Ninja e-1 and Z e-1 have substantial performance and range limitations—these are strictly urban motorcycles. I didn’t have the chance to run the batteries out on my own, so I can only share Kawasaki’s numbers. The claimed range in the Road mode is just 41 miles, and the top speed is limited to 51 mph. Using the Eco mode reduces the top speed to 36 mph and extends the range. The e-boost button increases the top speed in Road mode to 59 mph and the Eco mode to 44 mph for 15 seconds, at a cost to the range, and it is satisfyingly fun to use. For most urban riders, these top speeds are adequate and the range sufficient. Charging takes 3.7 hours—easily accomplished at work or home, as the battery is removable.
- While the Kawasaki e-1s don’t have the top speeds you expect from a Ninja or Z model, they offer swift acceleration and instant torque. Without a clutch or gearbox, it’s all twist-and-go fun. This gives people who want to get into motorcycling an easy avenue. Performance-wise, the e-1s are like a 125. Navigating through the bustling city, it’s pretty exciting when a push of the e-boost button provides a surge of instant acceleration, a performance feature a 125 isn’t going to offer.
- The handling and precision of the lightweight 2024 Kawasaki Ninja e-1 and Z e-1 sets them apart from traditional motorcycles and pedal-assist e-bikes. When rolling off the throttle, you only have smooth battery-recharging regenerative braking. This encourages smooth tips into turns. The ride is fluid and responsive, allowing me to effortlessly navigate sharp turns and twists with absolute precision.
- The Z e-1 weighs less than 300 pounds, and the Ninja e-1 tips the scales at just 309 pounds. That’s light for sport bikes, and with all the torque on hand, they are effortless to ride—again, perfect for a new rider.
- Something you don’t get with a gasoline-powered motorcycle are Walk and Reverse modes. Walk mode is easily selected by holding the mode button down for a long moment. The TFT screen turns red, so you know what’s coming—a top speed of about 3 mph. Additionally, there’s the useful Reverse mode, which limits the backward speed to under 2 mph and is activated by pushing the throttle forward past its stop. Walk and Reverse can be used as you sit on the bikes, or while walking alongside.
- The disc brakes are easy to apply gently, and do a great job at slowing aggressively when needed. Urban and newer riders do not need brakes with a hard initial bite.
- The prices of the 2024 Kawasaki Ninja e-1 and Z e-1 are dear compared to the 125s they compete against. Both e-1 models have MSPRs over $7k. Part of the initial price is offset by reduced fuel and maintenance costs, though they are still premium urban two-wheel mobility vehicles.
- Kawasaki is looking at the global market with the 2024 Ninja e-1 and Z e-1 motorcycles—large European cities are starting to restrict access by ICE vehicles. As I ride through downtown Phoenix, my eyes are captivated by the juxtaposition of modern skyscrapers and historical landmarks. The city’s vibrant energy is contagious, and I can’t help but feel like I’m part of something bigger—a revolution in transportation. Riding the e-1s through downtown Phoenix has been an experience like no other. It’s a fusion of adventure, technology, and the thrill of the prospect of being part of a cleaner and more eco-friendly world. I, of course, also ride an MV Agusta Brutale RR, and I’m not selling it to buy an e-1. Still, as I walk away, I can’t help but wonder what the future holds for electric vehicles and the exciting adventures that lie ahead.
Location photography by Craig Watson Photography
RIDING STYLE
- Helmet: Arai Corsair-X
- Jacket: Cortech Wildcat Bomber
- Gloves: Cortech Scrapper
- Jeans: Akin Moto Stealth
- Boots: Alpinestars Stella Kerry Waterproof
2024 Kawasaki Ninja e-1 (and Z e-1) Specs
MOTOR
- Type: Permanent magnet synchronous
- Rated power: 5kW
- Maximum power: 9kW
- Transmission: Clutchless single-speed
- Final drive: Chain
BATTERY
- Type: Lithium-ion
- Maximum capacity: 60 Ah (two 30 Ah batteries)
- Charge time: 3.7 hours per battery
- Estimated range: 41 miles (Road mode w/o e-boost)
CHASSIS
- Frame: Steel trellis
- Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable 41mm fork; 4.7 inches
- Rear suspension; travel: Linkage-assisted, spring-preload adjustable gas-charged shock; 5.2 inches
- Tires: IRC Road Winner RX-01
- Front tire: 100/80 x 17
- Rear tire: 130/70 x 17
- Front brake: 290mm disc w/ 2-piston caliper
- Rear brake: 220mm disc w/ 2-piston caliper
- ABS: Nissin ABS
DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES
- Wheelbase: 53.9 inches
- Rake: 24.4 degrees
- Trail: 3.7 inches
- Seat height: 30.9 inches
- Curb weight: 309 pounds (Z e-1: 298 pounds)
- Color: Metallic Bright Silver / Matte Lime Green / Ebony
PRICES
- 2024 Kawasaki Ninja e-1: $7599 MSRP
- 2024 Kawasaki Z e-1: $7299 MSRP
2024 Kawasaki Ninja e-1 and Z e-1 Review Photo Gallery