2024 Harley-Davidson CVO Pan America First Look [8 Fast Facts]

By
Don Williams
-
2024 Harley-Davidson CVO Pan America First Look: Price

For the first time, a Revolution Max-powered Harley-Davidson gets the Custom Vehicles Operations treatment. The honor goes to the Pan America 1250 Special, and the result is the 2024 Harley-Davidson CVO Pan America.

  1. As CVOs go, the 2024 Harley-Davidson CVO Pan America is modestly upgraded. The engine, Showa semi-active suspension, and touchscreen display are untouched. Instead, the focus is on accessories and, as always with CVOs, the paint.

  1. A Screamin’ Eagle quickshifter is the sole performance enhancement.
  1. A full set of aluminum cases is part of the CVO package. The premium Pan America has top and side cases for serious adventure touring.

  1. Wire-spoke wheels give the  CVO PA enhanced off-road capability. They retain the 19-/17-inch wheel sizing, and the tubeless rims are anodized aluminum.
  1. The skidplate on the CVO Pan America is aluminum and more robust.

2024 Harley-Davidson CVO Pan America First Look: Adventure Motorcycle

  1. Additional LEDs light the way. They also make the COV PA more visible.
  1. The CVO Pan America is adorned with Legendary Orange paint and a Black finish.

2024 Harley-Davidson CVO Pan America First Look: MSRP

  1. The 2024 Harley-Davidson CVO Pan America has a price tag of $28,399. That is $8400 higher than the Pan America Special in Billiard Gray. It’s worth noting that there is no longer a standard Pan America in the lineup. Expect to see the CVO Pan America at Harley-Davidson dealers any day now.

2024 Harley-Davidson CVO Pan America Specs 

ENGINE

  • Type: Revolution Max 1250 60-degree V-twin
  • Displacement: 1252cc
  • Bore x stroke: 105 x 72.3mm
  • Maximum power: 150 horsepower @ 8750 rpm
  • Maximum torque: 94 ft-lbs @ 6750 rpm
  • Compression ratio: 13.0:1
  • Valvetrain: DOHC w/ variable valve timing; 4vpc
  • Cooling: Liquid
  • Lubrication: Semi-dry sump
  • Transmission: 6-speed
  • Clutch: Wet multiplate w/ assist and slipper functions
  • Primary drive: Gear
  • Final drive: Chain

CHASSIS

  • Frame: Alloy steel stressed-member trellis w/ stamped, cast, and forged junctions
  • Swingarm: One-piece cast aluminum
  • Front suspension; travel: Fully adjustable semi-active Showa inverted 47mm fork; 7.5 inches
  • Rear suspension; travel: Fully adjustable semi-active Showa electronic shock; 7.5 inches
  • Wheels: Tubeless wire-spoke w/ anodized aluminum rims
  • Front wheel: 19 x 3
  • Rear wheel: 17 x 4.5
  • Tires: Michelin Scorcher Adventure
  • Front tire: 120/70 x 19
  • Rear tire: 170/60 x 17
  • Front brakes: 320mm floating discs w/ Brembo 4-piston caliper
  • Rear brake: 280mm disc w/ floating Brembo single-piston caliper
  • ABS: Cornering aware

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

  • Wheelbase: 62.4 inches
  • Rake: 25 degrees
  • Trail: 4.3 inches
  • Seat height: 32.7 – 33.7 inches
  • Ground clearance: 7.1 inches
  • Fuel capacity: 5.6 gallons
  • Estimated fuel consumption: 46 mpg
  • Curb weight: 659 pounds
  • Color: Legendary Orange

2024 Harley-Davidson CVO Pan America Price: $28,399

2024 Harley-Davidson CVO Pan America Photo Gallery

 

 

