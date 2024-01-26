2024 Harley-Davidson CVO Pan America First Look [8 Fast Facts]

For the first time, a Revolution Max-powered Harley-Davidson gets the Custom Vehicles Operations treatment. The honor goes to the Pan America 1250 Special, and the result is the 2024 Harley-Davidson CVO Pan America.
- As CVOs go, the 2024 Harley-Davidson CVO Pan America is modestly upgraded. The engine, Showa semi-active suspension, and touchscreen display are untouched. Instead, the focus is on accessories and, as always with CVOs, the paint.
- A Screamin’ Eagle quickshifter is the sole performance enhancement.
- A full set of aluminum cases is part of the CVO package. The premium Pan America has top and side cases for serious adventure touring.
- Wire-spoke wheels give the CVO PA enhanced off-road capability. They retain the 19-/17-inch wheel sizing, and the tubeless rims are anodized aluminum.
- The skidplate on the CVO Pan America is aluminum and more robust.
- Additional LEDs light the way. They also make the COV PA more visible.
- The CVO Pan America is adorned with Legendary Orange paint and a Black finish.
- The 2024 Harley-Davidson CVO Pan America has a price tag of $28,399. That is $8400 higher than the Pan America Special in Billiard Gray. It’s worth noting that there is no longer a standard Pan America in the lineup. Expect to see the CVO Pan America at Harley-Davidson dealers any day now.
2024 Harley-Davidson CVO Pan America Specs
ENGINE
- Type: Revolution Max 1250 60-degree V-twin
- Displacement: 1252cc
- Bore x stroke: 105 x 72.3mm
- Maximum power: 150 horsepower @ 8750 rpm
- Maximum torque: 94 ft-lbs @ 6750 rpm
- Compression ratio: 13.0:1
- Valvetrain: DOHC w/ variable valve timing; 4vpc
- Cooling: Liquid
- Lubrication: Semi-dry sump
- Transmission: 6-speed
- Clutch: Wet multiplate w/ assist and slipper functions
- Primary drive: Gear
- Final drive: Chain
CHASSIS
- Frame: Alloy steel stressed-member trellis w/ stamped, cast, and forged junctions
- Swingarm: One-piece cast aluminum
- Front suspension; travel: Fully adjustable semi-active Showa inverted 47mm fork; 7.5 inches
- Rear suspension; travel: Fully adjustable semi-active Showa electronic shock; 7.5 inches
- Wheels: Tubeless wire-spoke w/ anodized aluminum rims
- Front wheel: 19 x 3
- Rear wheel: 17 x 4.5
- Tires: Michelin Scorcher Adventure
- Front tire: 120/70 x 19
- Rear tire: 170/60 x 17
- Front brakes: 320mm floating discs w/ Brembo 4-piston caliper
- Rear brake: 280mm disc w/ floating Brembo single-piston caliper
- ABS: Cornering aware
DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES
- Wheelbase: 62.4 inches
- Rake: 25 degrees
- Trail: 4.3 inches
- Seat height: 32.7 – 33.7 inches
- Ground clearance: 7.1 inches
- Fuel capacity: 5.6 gallons
- Estimated fuel consumption: 46 mpg
- Curb weight: 659 pounds
- Color: Legendary Orange
2024 Harley-Davidson CVO Pan America Price: $28,399
2024 Harley-Davidson CVO Pan America Photo Gallery