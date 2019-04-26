Dunlop Sportmax Roadsport 2 First Look:
New Sport Motorcycle Tires
Dunlop has released the Sportmax Roadsport 2, a new value-oriented performance tire. Let’s look at where Dunlop positions the Roadsport 2 in its range.
- The Dunlop Sportmax Roadsport 2 sits between the budget-aware Sportmax GPR-300 and performance-focused Sportmax Q3+.
- Dunlop suggests the Roadsport 2 as a tire upgrade for the Suzuki SV650. The Yamaha YZF-R3, Kawasaki Z400, Kawasaki Ninja 400, and Kawasaki Z900RS come stock with GPR-300 tires, so those motorcycles are candidates for the new Roadsport 2 if the owner wants to upgrade to higher performance rubber.
- According to Dunlop, the Roadsport 2 has two primary improvements over the GPR-300. Dunlop claims that the Sportmax Roadsport 2 has “more grip and stability under braking,” compared to the GPR-300, as well as “enhanced wet and dry grip.”
- Appropriate for a street tire, Dunlop says the Sportmax Roadsport 2 warms up quickly.
- The Roadsport 2 is certainly sport-oriented, according to Dunlop’s description of its performance. Per Dunlop, the Roadsport 2 offers “nimble, predictable handling and quick turn-in.”
- All Dunlop Roadsport 2 tires are 17-inchers.
- All Dunlop Roadsport 2 tires are W speed-rated. That makes them good for 149 mph at the maximum load rating, and 168 mph at 75 percent of the maximum weight capacity.
- Dunlop offers the Sportmax Roadsport 2 in one width for the front, and two profiles. You have to want a 120 front, though you can get it with a 60 or 70 profile.
- In the rear, Dunlop has five choices for the Sportmax Roadsport 2, with widths ranging from 160 to 200. The lowest profile tire among the Sportmax Roadsport 2 rear tires is the 190/50, with the highest profile version being the 160/60. The 190 is available in either 50 or 55 profiles. There’s also a 180/55, though no 170 option.
Dunlop Sportmax Roadsport 2 Sizes
Front:
120/60 x 17
120/70 x 17
Rear:
160/60 x 17
180/55 x 17
190/50 x 17
190/55 x 17
200/55 x 17
Dunlop Sportmax Roadsport 2 Tires Photo Gallery