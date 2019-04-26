The Handbuilt Motorcycle Show 2019 – Top 14 Favorite Bikes

The Handbuilt Motorcycle Show 2019: Top Picks

Since its inception in 2014, The Handbuilt Motorcycle Show has grown into one of the most recognized custom motorcycle shows worldwide. Hosted by local Austin-based Revival Cycles, The Handbuilt Motorcycle Show pulls in top custom builds from around the globe. Well known builders like Roland Sands, Walt Siegl, Bryan Fuller, Craig Rodsmith, Cristian Sosa and deBolox Engineering were all represented at the 2019.

Taking place over the same weekend that MotoGP comes to Austin to race at the world-class Circuit of the Americas, for those in town the trek over to The Handbuilt Show is a no brainer. There’s no doubt that the surge of motorcycle enthusiasts arriving in town for MotoGP helped the show gain traction but now in its 6th year, the event can surely stand on its own.

In past years the “Wall of Death” was a big draw, and a wild spectacle for first timers especially. In 2019, there was no Wall of Death; instead the RSD Super Hooligans National Championship – set up in a nutty TT-style course – was added to the bill. The Super Hooligans have been here in years past, but never in the TT dirtless fashion.

Take an already fun town, cram it full of motorcycle nuts, add a hangar full of custom motorcycles, Super Hooligan racing and booze (for the spectators, of course) and you’ve got a recipe for a good time. For those who weren’t there, I’ve narrowed it down to 14 of my favorite builds from this year’s show.

In no particular order:

1. Custom Works Zon “Departed” BMW

The first build based around BMW’s new prototype 1800cc engine and transmission, Japan’s Custom Works Zon built a truss-style frame around the engine with oversized wheels (22″ +) and minimal bodywork to let the new massive boxer take center stage. There was always a crowd around this one at the show. More here.

2. Craig Rodsmith “The Killer”



Craig Rodsmith is an amazing personality. Such a fun-loving goofball in person or on camera, it’s easy to forget that he is such a talented builder. He’s the kind of guy that will build anything, make something amazing from old discarded materials. When Bobby Haas challenged him to build a front wheel drive (three cylinder engine) art deco bike without the aid of CNC, Rodsmith was up for the challenge.

3. Gregor Halenda R100GS Dakar BMW

Taking my top spot for the bike in the “I want to steal and ride out of here” category, Gregor Halenda’s R100GS dual tanked, all aluminum, air-cooled, dirt loving beast looks all too fun. I want to ride it now!!

4. Sosa Metalworks Panhead

Cristian Sosa is a metal work master. Always going raw/unpainted so his work can speak for itself. Not usually a Harley fan myself, this 1950 Harley-Davidson Panhead was mesmerizing. Amazing craftsmanship and details everywhere!

5. Suicide Machine Co Husqvarna 701 Supermoto

This beautiful was fresh and clean when it got to the show but on Saturday, Aaron Guardado of SMCO (Suicide Machine Co) couldn’t resist pulling it out of the show to race in the Super Hooligan races. How cool is that? Going from show bike, to race bike, then back!

6. Walt Siegl Motorcycles Ducati Superbike

Walt Siegl is a master builder and this is one of his finest to date. The WSM “SBK” #1 took the WSM team over three years to create and a beautiful blend of timeless design with modern technology.

7. Moto Mucci KTM 300 XC-W Six Days

David Mucci got his start as a Transportation and Industrial Design student and I’m a big fan of his work. He definitely takes a unique approach and comes up with some pretty bold designs. This little KTM 300 XC-W Six Days underwent quite a transformation.

8. Paul Hartman Triumph Bonneville Flat Tracker

I almost overlooked this little beauty as it was kind of crammed into the corner. Upon further inspection I found a fully race-ready flat tracker. This bike is making me want another Bonneville!

9. Revival BMW Birdcage

Built by Revival, the hosts of The Handbuilt Motorcycle Show, this bike truly was one of the most interesting, and challenging, builds here. At first glance it might be easy to overlook the level of craftsmanship that went into this bike, but I can assure you it’s staggering. Too much to get into here – read our full feature here.

10. Walt Seigl Motorcycles “Bedeveled” Ducati Racer

Yes, I’m aware that I pulled two of Walt Siegl’s bikes in the list. What can I say? I’m a huge fan of his work. To me, he mixes raw power, vintage lines and complete cleanliness in his builds. This build was commissioned by the Haas Moto Museum to push the limits of WSM’s acclaimed racer-style craftsmanship. This old Ducati bevel kills it for me.

11. Merlin Cycleworks CB350 Cafe Racer

Having built a frame up CB350 myself, this one struck a chord it might not have otherwise. Builder Mark Kouri did some solid work in-house; the engine was over-bored 2mm with new pistons and cams, updated the front end with a GSX-R 750 forks and all aluminum bodywork.

12. Palhegyi Design TZ750 Tracker

Stunning and frightening at the same time, the TZ750 is one of those bikes that gets the blood flowing just looking at it. Even King Kenny famously said, ”They don’t pay me enough to ride that thing,” upon winning the 1975 Indy Mile on a motorcycle with an over-powered liquid-cooled, four-cylinder, two-stroke 750cc engine designed for road racing. Builder Jeff Palhegyi has rebuilt a number of these machines and does it in expert fashion.

13. Colt Wrangler Motorcycles KTM Duke 390

Another bike that looks like a damn good time to ride was Colt Wrangler’s Duke 390. Raw, post-apocalyptic aesthetics, a custom subframe and seat, chunky tires, and a flat number plate style headlights make this build appear ready for action. Frenched into the tank was a large 8″ LCD gauge – a unique touch.

14. Dustin Kott BMW R80

Kott Motorcycles are know for their striking CB cafe racers. Lately Dustin has been mixing it up with a number of BMWs. He also built Ryan Reynolds a lovely Triumph Thruxton but this raw R80 was pretty epic. The dual upswept exhaust going under the lower aluminum fairing and ending under tail was a nice touch.

This is just a small spattering of amazing builds at this year’s The Handbuilt Motorcycle Show. No disrespect meant to builds not selected in my list above. It’s just one of those shows you really do need to see for yourself. Book your trip to Austin for next year. If you start now you might actually be able to find an affordable ticket. Thanks for reading and we’ll see you there!

Photos: Patrick Flynn