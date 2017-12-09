Kaspeed Custom Motorcycles Goes Café Racer With a Ducati 750 SS
Kaspeed Custom Motorcycles discovered the possibilities of a Terblanche design and built a stunning café racer out of a 2001 Ducati 750 SS.
Paul Yaffe Featured in Art of the Ride Exhibit at Phoenix Airport Museum
Paul Yaffe, one of the most famous and renowned custom motorcycle builders in the world, is the featured builder in Art of the Ride, a motorcycle-themed exhibit at the Phoenix Airport Museum running until the end of May 2018.
BMW Motorrad Collaborates with House of Machines
BMW now brings this motorcycling as a lifestyle energy stateside with a new collaboration with House of Machines, which opened in Los Angeles.
Custom Motorcycles Of IMS Long Beach Pictorial
While we were at the Progressive International Motorcycle Show at Long Beach (2017 edition), we checked out some of the custom motorcycles of IMS...
Motoauct.com: First Online Vintage Motorcycle Auction is Now Live
Now there is no need to wait for large auction houses to hold events—people can post, buy, and sell from smart devices at any time.
2018 AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days: July Dates Announced
For the 24th consecutive year Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in Lexington, Ohio, will host AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days. The 2018 dates were just announced.
2017 Bonhams Stafford Motorcycle Sale: $3.6 Million Sold, Led by 1914 Henderson
Over $3.6 million worth of motorcycles - antique and classic - were sold during the Bonhams’ second Stafford Motorcycle sale of the year, which took place October 15.
Triumph Motorcycles Launches Factory Visitor Experience
Triumph has launched a factory Visitor Experience that showcases Triumph’s 115-year history of not only motorcycles, but also racing and pop culture.
H Garage Vampire Squadron | Honda Gold Wing Café Racer
H Garage’s 1983 Honda Gold Wing GL1100 café racer, that we’ve come to know as Vampire Squadron, epitomizes the idea of uniqueness in custom motorcycle.
Top 10 Sights: Fall 2017 Slimey Crud Motorcycle Gang Café Racer Run (Photo Gallery)
Here are the top 10 sights we saw this year at the Fall 2017 Slimey Crud Motorcycle Gang Café Racer Run, the beginning of the end of riding season.
OH CRUD! 2017 Fall Slimey Crud Motorcycle Gang Café Racer Run on Oct. 1
The event that marks the end for the Upper Midwest's 2017 motorcycle riding season, the Fall Slimey Crud Motorcycle Gang Cafe Racer Run, takes place Oct. 1.
3 Custom Indian Scout Bobbers Unveiled at Brooklyn Invitational | Photos
Three custom Indian Scout Bobbers were unveiled at Brooklyn Invitation, the bikes designed by Steve Caballero/RSD, Kraus Motor Co. and Keino Cycles.
Ehret Vincent Black Lightning: Aussie Record Maker to Las Vegas Bonhams (Photos Gallery)
Jack Ehret’s 1951 Vincent Black Lightning—unrestored and in running condition—will go on the block during the 2017 Las Vegas Motorcycle Auction.
Jorge Lorenzo Ex-Works Aprilia 250cc GP Bike to Autumn Stafford Sale
The ex-works 2007 Aprilia 250cc Grand Prix bike ridden by that year’s champion, Jorge Lorenzo, will go on the block at 2017 Autumn Stafford Sale.
Meet the Ducati Scrambler Mach 2.0 | RSD Custom Video & Photos
During the Wheels and Waves in Biarritz, France, the Ducati unveiled the Scrambler Mach 2.0, a custom created in collaboration with Roland Sands.