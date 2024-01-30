2024 Kawasaki Ninja 500 First Look [6 Versions; 6 Fast Facts]

The popular Kawasaki Ninja 400 gets a displacement boost for 2024, pumping the twin up 52cc to 451cc. The result is the new 2024 Kawasaki Ninja 500. There are six variants of the faired sport bike, ranging from the standard non-ABS model ($5299) to the SE 40th Anniversary Edition ABS ($6599). We can tell you what’s new, and provide you with the details on each version of the new Ninja 500.
- Kawasaki pumped up the Ninja 400’s volume by stretching the stroke 6.8mm. To accomplish that, a new crank, con rods, and higher-compression pistons were employed. Further power delivery massaging comes from dual-height intake funnels from the 5.8-liter airbox and fuel injectors close to the intake ports. Torque peaks at a lofty 8000 rpm with 32 ft-lbs on tap.
- Although the chassis is unchanged from the 400, it’s wrapped in new plastic. The top fairing’s LED headlights are lifted from the Ninja ZX-6R supersport.
- There are three “standard” versions and three SE models. The SE adds a 4.3-inch TFT dash to the mix, along with keyless ignition and LED turn signs. The SE models also sport a hefty dollop of goodies from the Kawasaki Genuine Accessories catalog:
- Frame Sliders
- Knee pads
- Lower cowling
- Passenger seat cowl
- Radiator screen
- Tall meter cover for increased wind deflection
- Tank pad
- USB-C outlet near the dash
- Not that we need to tell you, but the “ABS” versions have ABS, and the others do not.
- Returning features include the trellis frame, fixed-damping suspension, wheels, and Dunlop Sportmax GPR-300 tires.
- You should be able to see at least one, if not all six versions, of the Ninja 500 at your local dealer right now. We have a rundown of all the prices and colors in the specs.
2024 Kawasaki Ninja 500 Specs
ENGINE
- Type: Parallel twin
- Displacement: 451cc
- Bore x stroke: 70.0 x 58.6mm
- Maximum torque: 32 ft-lbs @ 8000 rpm
- Compression ratio: 11.3:1
- Valvetrain: DOHC; 4 vpc
- Fueling: EFI w/ twin 32mm throttle bodies
- Transmission: 6-speed w/ Positive Neutral Finder
- Clutch: Wet multiplate w/ assist and slipper functions
- Final drive: Sealed chain
CHASSIS
- Frame: Steel trellis
- Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable 41mm fork; 4.7 inches
- Rear suspension: Linkage-assisted, spring-preload adjustable KYB shock; 5.1 inches
- Tires: Dunlop Sportmax GPR-300
- Front tire: 110/70 x 17
- Rear tire: 150/60 x 17
- Front brake: 310mm disc w/ Nissin 2-piston caliper
- Rear brake: 220mm disc w/ Nissin 2-piston caliper
- ABS: Standard on ABS models
DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES
- Wheelbase: 54.1 inches
- Rake: 24.5 degrees
- Trail: 3.6 inches
- Seat height: 30.9 inches
- Fuel tank capacity: 3.7 gallons
- Curb weight: 370 pounds (ABS: 375 pounds; SE ABS: 379 pounds)
PRICES/COLORS
- 2024 Kawasaki Ninja 500: $5299 MSRP. Metallic Spark Black/Metallic Flat Raw Graystone.
- 2024 Kawasaki Ninja 500 ABS: $5699. Metallic Spark Black/Metallic Flat Raw Graystone; White Silver/Metallic Moondust Gray; Passion Red/Metallic Flat Spark Black/Metallic Matte Dark Gray (+$200).
- 2024 Kawasaki Ninja 500 KRT Edition: $5499. Lime Green/Ebony.
- 2024 Kawasaki Ninja 500 KRT Edition SE ABS: $6399. Passion Red/Metallic Flat Spark Black/Metallic Matte Dark Gray.
- 2024 Kawasaki Ninja 500 SE ABS: $6399. Passion Red/Metallic Flat Spark Black/Metallic Matte Dark Gray.
- 2024 Kawasaki Ninja 500 SE 40th Anniversary ABS: $6599. Lime Green/Pearl Crystal White/Blue.
2024 Kawasaki Ninja 500 Photo Gallery