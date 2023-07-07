2024 BMW CE 02 First Look [13 Electric Urban Scooter Fast Facts]

BMW makes a strong move into the urban mobility market with the new 2024 BMW CE 02 battery-powered electric scooter. Priced at $7599, it’s a lightweight machine with a low seat height, low weight, and a unique appearance. Let’s see how BMW is approaching the city-only transportation market.
- Here is the official pitch from the Head of BMW Motorrad Design, Edgar Heinrich: “With the CE 02, we are striving for something new at BMW Motorrad and want to be pioneers once again. Thanks to its unusual proportions and striking graphics, the new CE 02 is an uncomplicated, youthful form of single-track mobility. The reduced design language stands for lightness and fun. The focus is not on utility, but on emotional appeal, riding pleasure, and uncomplicated, almost intuitive use.”
- BMW Motorrad USA calls the all-new CE 02 an eParkourer, and it shows in the action photography provided. Not all the riding is on traditional urban byways for powered vehicles.
- With a top speed of 59 mph, the CE 02 isn’t designed for freeway duty. Instead, the excited synchronous motor puts out 41 ft-lbs of torque until it hits 1000 rpm, which will likely propel it smartly from stop lights. A peak of 15 horsepower is produced at 5000 rpm, with the motor spinning up to a maximum of 6700 rpm. Motor-based traction control is standard for both acceleration and deceleration.
- There are two standard ride modes, and an optional higher-performance mode. Flow mode delivers a softer throttle response and battery recharging via regeneration when decelerating. Surf mode kicks it up with a more direct throttle response and no regeneration. 2024 BMW CE 02 buyers who opt for the $875 Highline package get the Flash mode, which has the most aggressive throttle response.
- The 2024 BMW CE 02’s transmission is fully automatic—twist and go. There’s also a “reversing aid,” according to BMW.
- The maximum claimed range is 56 miles. That’s plenty for most urban riding, though the real-world range will likely be diminished by using the Surf and Flash power modes.
- Charging from 20 to 80 percent of the battery capacity takes less than three hours. Plug it into a wall, and it should take about two hours and 50 minutes. If you get the faster charger that comes with the Highline package, you can cut 30 minutes off that time.
- The 29.5-inch seat height is matched to a curb weight of 291 pounds, fully charged, making it easy to handle for a wide range of riders. Two riders can be accommodated on the CE 02, and there are two footrest areas for the driver. The standard seat is black, while the Highline package seat is tri-color—white/petrol/black. Heated grips are another feature of the Highline package.
- The chassis geometry numbers for the 2024 BMW CE 02 point to a quick-handling ride ready for urban battle. Equipped with 14-inch die-cast aluminum disc wheels shod with Michelin City Grip tires, the rake is a steep 24.5 degrees and the trail a scant 3.6 inches. That’s matched up to a compact 53.3-inch wheelbase—more than a foot shorter than its big brother, the CE 04 that we tested earlier this year.
- Suspension is pothole-ready with 4.6 inches of wheel travel at both ends—only the shock spring-preload is adjustable. The 37mm fork is inverted, while the shock controls a one-sided swingarm.
- Disc brakes are used at both ends, with ABS for the front wheel only. Brake actuation is via hand levers, which are adjustable for distance to the grips.
- A 3.5-inch TFT screen pairs with your smartphone via Bluetooth and the free BMW Motorrad Connected app. It also offers a USB-C charge point. Highline package buyers get a cradle for a smartphone that turns the screen into a secondary handlebar-mounted display. A fob gets things going, rather than a key. Lighting is LED.
- We don’t have an arrival date for the 2024 BMW CE 02. We hope it shows up in time for summer testing by the beach.
2024 BMW CE 02 Specs
MOTOR
- Type: Excited synchronous
- Maximum power: 15 horsepower @ 5000 rpm
- Maximum torque: 41 ft-lbs up to 1000 rpm
- Redline: 6700 rpm
- Top speed: 59 mph
- Cooling: Air
- Transmission: Clutchless single-speed w/ reverse aid
- Final drive: Belt
BATTERY
- Type: Air-cooled lithium-ion
- Maximum capacity: 3.9 kWh
- Charge time: 20 to 80 percent, 2 hours and 50 minutes
- Optional Level 1 charge time: 20 to 80 percent, 2 hours and 20 minutes
- Estimated range: 56 miles (WMTC)
CHASSIS
- Frame: Tubular steel
- Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable 37mm fork; 4.6 inches
- Rear suspension; travel: Linkageless spring-preload adjustable shock; 4.6 inches
- Wheels: Die-cast aluminum disc
- Front wheel: 14 x 2.50
- Rear wheel: 14 x 3.50
- Tires: Michelin City Grip
- Front tire: 120/80 x 14
- Rear tire: 150/70 x 14
- Front brake: 239 mm discs w/ floating 2-piston caliper
- Rear brake: 221mm disc w/ floating single-piston caliper
- ABS: Standard (front wheel only)
DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES
- Wheelbase: 53.3 inches
- Rake: 24.5 degrees
- Trail: 3.6 inches
- Seat height: 29.5 inches
- Curb weight: 391 pounds
- Colors: Cosmic Black; Cosmic Black 2 (Highline Package only)
2023 BMW CE 02 Price: $7599 MSRP
2023 BMW CE 02 Photo Gallery