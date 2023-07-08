2023 Southwick National Motocross Results, Standings, Video

Jett Lawrence continued his winning ways on the sand track at the 2023 Southwick National at The Wick 338 in Southwick, Massachusetts. Lawrence was the fastest qualifier and led all 16 laps of each moto on his way to another dominating performance, continuing his unbeaten streak as a 450MX-class rookie in the AMA Pro Motocross National Championship Series.

Chase Sexton finished in the first runner-up spot in each moto, finishing seven seconds behind Lawrence in the first moto and nearly 15 seconds back in moto 2. Dylan Ferrandis turned a pair of P3 finishes into the final overall podium spot, though he was over 50 seconds behind Lawrence in both motos. Aaron Plessinger finished a distant P4 in both motos—over a half-minute behind Ferrandis.

Overall, it was a five-way tie for P5, with the deadlocked riders all on 27 points. With the second moto performance the tiebreaker, Garrett Marchbanks finished in P2 in moto 2, giving him his first top five for the season. He was followed by José Butron, local rider Chris Canning, Adam Cianciarulo, and Ty Masterpool. Jason Anderson went 6-14 to finish in P10 overall, fading dramatically in the second moto.

Lawrence extended his lead over Ferrandis in the 2023 AMA Pro Motocross National Championship Series to 67 points with five rounds remaining. Plessinger is 13 points behind Ferrandis, with Cianciarulo trailing Plessinger by 34 points. Cooper Webb, who is expected to miss the rest of the series due to injury, slipped to P5 in the standings.

The series resumes on July 15 in Millville, Minnesota, with the Spring Creek National at Spring Creek MX Park. Check our 2023 Pro Motocross Television Schedule for viewing details.

Exclusive photography by Tyler Maillet / Ajak Photos



2023 Southwick National Motocross Results, The Wick 338, Southwick, MA

Jett Lawrence, Team Honda HRC, 50 points; 1-1 Chase Sexton, Team Honda HRC, 44 points; 2-2 Dylan Ferrandis, Monster Energy Star Racing Yamaha, 40; 3-3 Aaron Plessinger, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing, 36; 4-4 Garrett Marchbanks, Muc-Off/FXR/ClubMX, 27; 10-5 José Butron, Wildcat Race Team, 27; 9-6 Chris Canning, Basco Racing, 27; 8-7 Adam Cianciarulo, Monster Energy Kawasaki, 27; 7-8 Ty Masterpool, Sports Clips / Beachview Treatment, 27; 5-10 Jason Anderson, Monster Energy Kawasaki, 22; 6-14 Gert Krestinov, JT Construction / MotoExtreme Honda, 18; 12-12 Fredrik Norén, Twisted Tea / HEP Suzuki, 16; 15-11 Phil Nicoletti, Muc-Off/FXR/ClubMX, 15; 11-6 Grant Harlan, Manluk / River Rock Racing, 12; 22-9 Lorenzo Locurcio, Wildcat Race Team, 12; 17-13 Lars van Berkel, Honda, 11; 16-15 Kyle Chisholm, Twisted Tea / HEP Suzuki, 11; 14-17 Jerry Robin, FCC Motorsports, 8; 13-34 Luke Renzland, Dreamland MX Racing, 4; 18-20 Karel Kutsar, KTM, 3; 24-18 Romain Pape, Berryli4ni; 2; 23-19 John Adamson, SC Sport Homes / Husqvarna, 2; 19-24 Anton Gole, Husqvarna, 1; 20-DNS

2023 AMA Pro Motocross National Championship Series Standings (after 6 of 11 rounds)