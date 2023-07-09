2023 Southwick National MX Slideshow [200+ Exclusive Photos]

Welcome to Motos and Friends, Ultimate Motorcycling’s weekly Podcast brought to you by the spectacular Yamaha R7 – a new generation of supersport machine.

Teejay Adams is not very experienced when it comes to riding off-road, so she was the perfect rider to go try out the new entry-level Honda XR150L, and indeed, she rode it both on the street and in the dirt as well. I was curious as to what she would think, as on the face of it, this incredibly inexpensive machine is very attractive, but let’s be honest here, is it a real motorcycle, or is it just too underpowered and lightweight to be of use in the real world?

Our Snippet this week comes to you from Alpinestars. The iconic Italian apparel manufacturer has an impressively large range of product, and as great as that is, it also may make it difficult to pick out what you might want. Recently I wore some A’Stars streetbike gear that impressed me, and Teejay sampled some of the Alpinestars off-road range of items that she liked.

In our second segment, Teejay Adams chats with Somer Hooker, he’s an expert in the world of vintage motorcycles and the chief judge at the Quail Motorcycle Gathering, and many others including the Salon Prive at Blenheim Palace, in the UK. He is the author of many articles which have been published in classic motorcycle magazines, and he has worked in residential therapeutic programs for children and youth, as well as helped establish the first residential program for autistic children in Tennessee.

So from all of us here at Ultimate Motorcycling—we hope you enjoy this episode!

