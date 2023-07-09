2023 Southwick National MX Slideshow [200+ Exclusive Photos]

We sent Tyler Maillet of Ajak Photos to the 2023 Southwick National round of the 2023 Pro Motocross AMA National Championship Series. Tyler came back with 2013 photos you won’t see anywhere else of the 250MX and 450MX classes, plus off-track photography you don’t want to miss. Prepare to enjoy a banquet of photos of favorites such as Jett Lawrence, Chase Sexton, Dylan Ferrandis, Aaron Plessinger, Justin Cooper, Tom Vialle, Justin Cooper, Jo Shimodo, RJ Hampshire, Haiden Deegan, and Hunter Lawrence.

If you need help with the numbers, check our 2023 AMA Supercross and Motocross Rider Numbers guide. Read our coverage of the 2023 Southwick National Motocross here.

2023 Southwick National MX Photo Gallery

2023 Southwick National Motocross 450MX Results, The Wick 338, Southwick, MA

  1. Jett Lawrence, Team Honda HRC, 50 points; 1-1
  2. Chase Sexton, Team Honda HRC, 44 points; 2-2
  3. Dylan Ferrandis, Monster Energy Star Racing Yamaha, 40; 3-3
  4. Aaron Plessinger, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing, 36; 4-4
  5. Garrett Marchbanks, Muc-Off/FXR/ClubMX, 27; 10-5
  6. José Butron, Wildcat Race Team, 27; 9-6
  7. Chris Canning, Basco Racing, 27; 8-7
  8. Adam Cianciarulo, Monster Energy Kawasaki, 27; 7-8
  9. Ty Masterpool, Sports Clips / Beachview Treatment, 27; 5-10
  10. Jason Anderson, Monster Energy Kawasaki, 22; 6-14
  11. Gert Krestinov, JT Construction / MotoExtreme Honda, 18; 12-12
  12. Fredrik Norén, Twisted Tea / HEP Suzuki, 16; 15-11
  13. Phil Nicoletti, Muc-Off/FXR/ClubMX, 15; 11-6
  14. Grant Harlan, Manluk / River Rock Racing, 12; 22-9
  15. Lorenzo Locurcio, Wildcat Race Team, 12; 17-13
  16. Lars van Berkel, Honda, 11; 16-15
  17. Kyle Chisholm, Twisted Tea / HEP Suzuki, 11; 14-17
  18. Jerry Robin, FCC Motorsports, 8; 13-34
  19. Luke Renzland, Dreamland MX Racing, 4; 18-20
  20. Karel Kutsar, KTM, 3; 24-18
  21. Romain Pape, Berryli4ni; 2; 23-19
  22. John Adamson, SC Sport Homes / Husqvarna, 2; 19-24
  23. Anton Gole, Husqvarna, 1; 20-DNS

2023 Southwick National Motocross 250MX Results, The Wick 338, Southwick, MA

  1. Tom Vialle, KTM
  2. Justin Cooper Yamaha
  3. Jo Shimoda, Kawasaki
  4. RJ Hampshire, Husqvarna
  5. Seth Hammaker, Kawasaki
  6. Haiden Deegan, Yamaha
  7. Maximus Vohland, KTM
  8. Levi Kitchen, Yamaha
  9. Jalek Swoll, Husqvarna
  10. Caden Braswell, GasGas
  11. Talon Hawkins, Husqvarna
  12. Ryder DiFrancesco, Kawasaki
  13. Hunter Lawrence, Honda
  14. Daxton Bennick, Yamaha
  15. James DeCotis, KTM
  16. Jorgen Talviku, Husqvarna
  17. Slade Smith, KTM
  18. Dilan Schwartz, Suzuki
  19. James Harrington, Yamaha
  20. Matti Jorgensen, KTM
  21. Lux Turner, KTM
  22. Derek Kelley, KTM
  23. Tyson Johnson, GasGas

