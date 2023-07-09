2023 Southwick National MX Slideshow [200+ Exclusive Photos]

We sent Tyler Maillet of Ajak Photos to the 2023 Southwick National round of the 2023 Pro Motocross AMA National Championship Series. Tyler came back with 2013 photos you won’t see anywhere else of the 250MX and 450MX classes, plus off-track photography you don’t want to miss. Prepare to enjoy a banquet of photos of favorites such as Jett Lawrence, Chase Sexton, Dylan Ferrandis, Aaron Plessinger, Justin Cooper, Tom Vialle, Justin Cooper, Jo Shimodo, RJ Hampshire, Haiden Deegan, and Hunter Lawrence.
If you need help with the numbers, check our 2023 AMA Supercross and Motocross Rider Numbers guide. Read our coverage of the 2023 Southwick National Motocross here.
2023 Southwick National MX Photo Gallery
2023 Southwick National Motocross 450MX Results, The Wick 338, Southwick, MA
- Jett Lawrence, Team Honda HRC, 50 points; 1-1
- Chase Sexton, Team Honda HRC, 44 points; 2-2
- Dylan Ferrandis, Monster Energy Star Racing Yamaha, 40; 3-3
- Aaron Plessinger, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing, 36; 4-4
- Garrett Marchbanks, Muc-Off/FXR/ClubMX, 27; 10-5
- José Butron, Wildcat Race Team, 27; 9-6
- Chris Canning, Basco Racing, 27; 8-7
- Adam Cianciarulo, Monster Energy Kawasaki, 27; 7-8
- Ty Masterpool, Sports Clips / Beachview Treatment, 27; 5-10
- Jason Anderson, Monster Energy Kawasaki, 22; 6-14
- Gert Krestinov, JT Construction / MotoExtreme Honda, 18; 12-12
- Fredrik Norén, Twisted Tea / HEP Suzuki, 16; 15-11
- Phil Nicoletti, Muc-Off/FXR/ClubMX, 15; 11-6
- Grant Harlan, Manluk / River Rock Racing, 12; 22-9
- Lorenzo Locurcio, Wildcat Race Team, 12; 17-13
- Lars van Berkel, Honda, 11; 16-15
- Kyle Chisholm, Twisted Tea / HEP Suzuki, 11; 14-17
- Jerry Robin, FCC Motorsports, 8; 13-34
- Luke Renzland, Dreamland MX Racing, 4; 18-20
- Karel Kutsar, KTM, 3; 24-18
- Romain Pape, Berryli4ni; 2; 23-19
- John Adamson, SC Sport Homes / Husqvarna, 2; 19-24
- Anton Gole, Husqvarna, 1; 20-DNS
2023 Southwick National Motocross 250MX Results, The Wick 338, Southwick, MA
- Tom Vialle, KTM
- Justin Cooper Yamaha
- Jo Shimoda, Kawasaki
- RJ Hampshire, Husqvarna
- Seth Hammaker, Kawasaki
- Haiden Deegan, Yamaha
- Maximus Vohland, KTM
- Levi Kitchen, Yamaha
- Jalek Swoll, Husqvarna
- Caden Braswell, GasGas
- Talon Hawkins, Husqvarna
- Ryder DiFrancesco, Kawasaki
- Hunter Lawrence, Honda
- Daxton Bennick, Yamaha
- James DeCotis, KTM
- Jorgen Talviku, Husqvarna
- Slade Smith, KTM
- Dilan Schwartz, Suzuki
- James Harrington, Yamaha
- Matti Jorgensen, KTM
- Lux Turner, KTM
- Derek Kelley, KTM
- Tyson Johnson, GasGas