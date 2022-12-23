2023 Pro Motocross Television Schedule: Streaming, Cable, Air

Hello everyone and welcome once again to Motos and Friends—Ultimate Motorcycling’s weekly Podcast… My name is Arthur Coldwells.

In this week’s first segment, Associate Editor Kelly Callan tells about her take on BMW’s upper middleweight ADV-style bike, the BMW F 900 XR with Premium package. The smaller, much less expensive sibling to the awesome 1000 XR could easily be overlooked on the showroom floor, so Kelly gives us her take on whether it would be worth your time, if you’re in the market for this type of moto.

In the second segment I chat with Ricki Marenghi. He’s the service manager at Wheels in Motion, a dealership in Chatsworth California. Of course he’s crazy busy, but he still manages to ride his various motorcycles 24/7, on the street, the track and off-road too. Ricki’s an absolute hoot to talk to. He’s an energetic young guy with a truly positive vibe, and a magic sense of humor, so we had a good time and laughed a lot. I’m sure you’ll enjoy hearing his stories.

So, from all of us here at Motos & Friends… we hope you enjoy this episode!

BMW F 900 XR Kelly Callan Review