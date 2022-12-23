2023 Pro Motocross Television Schedule: Streaming, Cable, Air

It’s all Peacock all the time for the 2023 Pro Motocross television schedule. Live streaming will be the delivery of choice for the AMA Championship Series, though there will be a few races shown delayed during the year on NBC and USA Network. Peacock will run an hour-long Race Day Live pre-race show before each round.Covering the racing will be a round-robin of play-by-play, color, and track-side reporters. You’ll get the play-by-play from Leigh Diffey, Todd Harris, Daniel Blair, and Jason Weigandt. Motocross legends Ricky Carmichael and James Stewart will supply the color. You’ll hear from Blair, Will Christien, and Jason Thomas down on the track.
Peacock is a paid subscription service; fortunately, it is not expensive. For $5 a month, you’re in, though you’ll have to watch the ads. If you’re willing to spend $10 each month, the stand-alone ads are gone. If you still use an antenna, you can watch the Southwick and Unadilla Nationals live on NBC. Cable users can see Spring Creek and Budds Creek Nationals the day after the race.The championship will be wide-open in 2022, as reigning champions Eli Tomac will not be contesting for the crown. That leaves last year’s runner-up Chase Sexton going at it with 2022 moto winners Jason Anderson and Ken Roczen pursuing the title with rookie Jett Lawrence.Check out our 2023 Pro Motocross Championship Series Schedule if you plan to attend any of the races in person.
2023 Pro Motocross Television Schedule: Streaming and Broadcast
May 27: Fox Raceway National, 4 p.m.
June 3: Hangtown Classic, 4 p.m.
June 10: Thunder Valley National, 3 p.m.
June 17: High Point National, 1 p.m.
July 1: RedBud National, 1 p.m.
July 8: Southwick National, NBC, 1 p.m.
July 15: Spring Creek National, 2 p.m.
July 22, Washougal National, 4 p.m.
August 12: Unadilla National, 1 p.m. (3 p.m on NBC)
August 19; Budds Creek National, Noon
August 26: Ironman National, 1 p.m.
Note: All times are Eastern Time. All races live on Peacock. As we know, everything is subject to change.2022 Pro Motocross AMA National Championship Series Final Standings
BMW F 900 XR ADV + Ricki Marenghi from Wheels in Motion
byMotos and Friends by Ultimate Motorcycle
Hello everyone and welcome once again to Motos and Friends—Ultimate Motorcycling’s weekly Podcast… My name is Arthur Coldwells.
In this week’s first segment, Associate Editor Kelly Callan tells about her take on BMW’s upper middleweight ADV-style bike, the BMW F 900 XR with Premium package. The smaller, much less expensive sibling to the awesome 1000 XR could easily be overlooked on the showroom floor, so Kelly gives us her take on whether it would be worth your time, if you’re in the market for this type of moto.
In the second segment I chat with Ricki Marenghi. He’s the service manager at Wheels in Motion, a dealership in Chatsworth California. Of course he’s crazy busy, but he still manages to ride his various motorcycles 24/7, on the street, the track and off-road too. Ricki’s an absolute hoot to talk to. He’s an energetic young guy with a truly positive vibe, and a magic sense of humor, so we had a good time and laughed a lot. I’m sure you’ll enjoy hearing his stories.
So, from all of us here at Motos & Friends… we hope you enjoy this episode!