2023 Pro Motocross Television Schedule: Streaming, Cable, Air

By
Don Williams
-
Eli Tomac (#3) and Chase Sexton

It’s all Peacock all the time for the 2023 Pro Motocross television schedule. Live streaming will be the delivery of choice for the AMA Championship Series, though there will be a few races shown delayed during the year on NBC and USA Network. Peacock will run an hour-long Race Day Live pre-race show before each round.

Covering the racing will be a round-robin of play-by-play, color, and track-side reporters. You’ll get the play-by-play from Leigh Diffey, Todd Harris, Daniel Blair, and Jason Weigandt. Motocross legends Ricky Carmichael and James Stewart will supply the color. You’ll hear from Blair, Will Christien, and Jason Thomas down on the track.

2023 Pro Motocross Television Schedule - James Stewart
James Stewart

Peacock is a paid subscription service; fortunately, it is not expensive. For $5 a month, you’re in, though you’ll have to watch the ads. If you’re willing to spend $10 each month, the stand-alone ads are gone. If you still use an antenna, you can watch the Southwick and Unadilla Nationals live on NBC. Cable users can see Spring Creek and Budds Creek Nationals the day after the race.

2023 Pro Motocross Television Schedule
Jason Thomas

The championship will be wide-open in 2022, as reigning champions Eli Tomac will not be contesting for the crown. That leaves last year’s runner-up Chase Sexton going at it with 2022 moto winners Jason Anderson and Ken Roczen pursuing the title with rookie Jett Lawrence.

Check out our 2023 Pro Motocross Championship Series Schedule if you plan to attend any of the races in person.

2023 Pro Motocross Television Schedule: Streaming and Broadcast

  • May 27: Fox Raceway National, 4 p.m.

  • June 3: Hangtown Classic, 4 p.m.

  • June 10: Thunder Valley National, 3 p.m.

  • June 17: High Point National, 1 p.m.

  • July 1: RedBud National, 1 p.m.

  • July 8: Southwick National, NBC, 1 p.m.

  • July 15: Spring Creek National, 2 p.m.

  • July 22, Washougal National, 4 p.m.

  • August 12: Unadilla National, 1 p.m. (3 p.m on NBC)

  • August 19; Budds Creek National, Noon

  • August 26: Ironman National, 1 p.m.

Note: All times are Eastern Time. All races live on Peacock. As we know, everything is subject to change.

2022 Pro Motocross AMA National Championship Series Final Standings

  1. Eli Tomac, Yamaha, 546 points (14 moto wins; 20 moto podiums)

  2. Chase Sexton, Honda, 539 (8 moto wins; 22 moto podiums)

  3. Jason Anderson, Kawasaki, 440 (1 moto win; 12 moto podiums)

  4. Ken Roczen, Honda, 394 (1 moto win, 8 moto podiums)

  5. Christian Craig, Yamaha, 373 (5 moto podiums)

  6. Ryan Dungey, KTM, 359

  7. Aaron Plessinger, KTM, 322 (3 moto podiums)

  8. Justin Barcia, GasGas, 303 (1 moto podium)

  9. Joey Savatgy, Kawasaki, 222 (1 moto podium)

  10. Shane McElrath, Yamaha/Husqvarna, 213

  11. Benny Bloss, KTM, 172

  12. Garrett Marchbanks, Yamaha, 172

  13. Alex Martin, Yamaha, 152

  14. Fredrik Norén, KTM, 141

  15. Marshal Weltin, Suzuki/GasGas, 134

  16. Antonio Cairoli, KTM, 97

  17. Brandon Hartranft, Suzuki, 89

  18. Dean Wilson, Husqvarna, 63

  19. Malcolm Stewart, Husqvarna, 61

  20. Josh Gilbert, Husqvarna, 51

  21. Grant Harlan, Kawasaki, 47

  22. Max Anstie, Honda, 45

  23. Justin Rodbell, Suzuki/Husqvarna/Kawasaki, 45

  24. Dylan Ferrandis, Yamaha, 43

  25. Chris Canning, GasGas, 43

  26. Henry Miller, KTM, 34

  27. Cullin Park, Honda, 23

  28. Bryson Gardner, Honda, 23

  29. Tristan Lane, KTM, 21

  30. Kyle Chisholm, Yamaha, 20

  31. Jerry Robin, GasGas, 20

  32. Tyler Stepek, KTM, 15

  33. Jeremy Hand, Honda, 14

  34. Ryan Surratt, Yamaha, 11

  35. Felix Lopez, Husqvarna, 8

  36. Vincent Luhovey, Kawasaki, 8

  37. Carson Brown, Yamaha, 7

  38. Brayden Lessler, KTM, 5

  39. Scott Meshey, Husqvarna, 5

  40. Jeffrey Walker, KTM, 3

  41. Jeremy Smith, Kawasaki, 2

  42. Izaih Clark, Honda, 2

  43. Kyle Greeson, GasGas, 2

  44. Cade Clason, Honda, 2

  45. Justin Cokinos, GasGas, 2

  46. Justin Bogle, Suzuki, 2

  47. Keylan Meston, Husqvarna, 1

  48. Justin Jones, Honda, 1

 

