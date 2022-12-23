Rossi Joins BMW M Motorsport [Back On Track For 2023]

Although Valentino Rossi may be retired from motorcycle racing, his lifelong commitment to competition on wheels continues unabated. Nine-time FIM Grand Prix Road Racing World Champion will be a BMW M works driver in 2023 for BMW M Team WRT
. Rossi will also be competing in the GT World Challenge Europe series in a BMW M4 GT3, as well as the Bathurst 12 Hour
endurance race in Australia.
“I am very proud to become an official BMW M works driver, and it is a great opportunity,” said Rossi. “Last year, I started racing seriously in cars, and I finished my first season with the WRT team, with whom I got on very well, and I am very happy that the WRT team chose BMW M Motorsport as a new partner. I have already had a chance to test the BMW M4 GT3 twice, and the feeling with the car is very good. I think we could be competitive next season. Also, BMW M Motorsport has given me the opportunity to race with two very strong drivers next year, Maxime Martin and Augusto Farfus. I still have a lot to learn and improve, but I hope to be up to the task and fast enough to fight during the race weekends.”
Rossi has a long history of going fast on four wheels. Early on, Rossi tested Ferrari and Mercedes Formula 1 cars—causing rumors to fly that he would have an early exit from MotoGP. Rossi competed in the 2009 Monza Rally, and World Rally Championship races in 2006 (New Zealand) and 2009 (Wales). More recently, Rossi raced in the GT World Challenge Europe series for Team WRT in 2022.
In addition to racing, Rossi will also be a tester for BMW M Motorsport racecars. Rossi will continue to run the VR46 Rider Academy for up-and-coming Italian road racers.