2023 BMW CE 04 Review [Urban Electric Commuter Scooter]

If you’re an introvert, don’t buy the 2023 BMW CE 04 electricity-powered scooter. You won’t be happy. There’s no blending into the background when riding the futuristic CE 04. I’ve turned heads every time I’ve been out on the scooter and, cool as my Bell Bullitt Atwyld lid is, that’s not what they’re looking at. When stopped long enough for someone to walk closer, expect to field questions about the range, top speed, and price. The CE 04 is worthy of attention, as its unique style and design choices elevate the scooter from practical transportation to a statement.

What’s cool about the CE 04? Pretty much everything. The first eye-catcher is that longboard-style seat. Usually, maxi-scooters have wide, cushy stepped saddles. The stock seat on the CE looks like a bench seat from a high school bleacher, and it doesn’t appear to be particularly comfortable. Head of Vehicle Design BMW Motorrad Alexander Buckan was not shy about the German’s focus when they developed the CE 04. “The urban target group mainly rides short distances of approximately 12 kilometers per day,” he stated. “Long-distance comfort is, therefore, less important than variable ergonomics and easy accessibility.”

He’s right—the stock seat is practical, as it accommodates long and short inseams. Simply push yourself back to where you’re comfortable—there’s still room for a buddy behind you. Getting on and off couldn’t be much easier—it’s a step-through, after all. If you want to swing your leg over the seat, motorcycle-style, its 30.7-inch height is not lofty.

Having said this, our test bike didn’t have the stock longboard seat. Because my 17-mile each-way commute to work falls outside Mr. Buckan’s target group and it was wintertime, the Backrest Comfort Seat and heated grips in the Comfort Package ($500) were welcome.

Our test 2023 BMW CE 04 also had the $580 Premium package, which consists of an impressive set of upgrades for the price:

Ride Modes Pro (adds Dynamic Mode)

ABS Pro (cornering aware)

Adaptive headlight (cornering aware)

Heated seat

Tire pressure monitoring

Once you slide onto the CE 04’s plank and push the power button, the 10.25-inch TFT display lights up like a video game. Squeeze the left or right brake lever—no clutch, of course—while pressing a traditional power toggle switch on the right handlebar. The CE’s LED headlights turn on, and you’re ready to roll.

Scooters are designed for urban dwellers, and an electric scooter ups the game. Forget about the filling station, ICE noise, and maintenance bills as you glide your way to work or down the boulevard for a coffee. Underseat storage has you covered, so there’s no need to carry a backpack on a run to the grocery store or stylish boutique. Scooters make riding on two wheels a casual activity as the twist-and-go simplicity of piloting them makes them accessible to just about anyone, and they invite an element of spontaneity.

Anyone who has driven an electric vehicle is familiar with the instant acceleration, and the CE 04 certainly delivers that satisfying feeling, even in the Eco mode. There is no hesitation, no fraction of a second while the clutch engages the transmission—just an immediate swoosh forward. The torque rush, which peaks at 46 ft-lbs at 1500 rpm, can be quite intoxicating.

Eco is one of three standard riding modes available on the CE 04 base model, along with Rain and Road. It maximizes the range of the scooter by reducing the throttle and torque response and optimizing battery regeneration during deceleration. On the other end of the spectrum, the Dynamic riding mode delivers the most aggressive throttle response.

The riding modes are a mix of complementary ingredients—ABS, traction control, throttle response, and regenerative braking—producing a nuanced recipe for different riding conditions.

The Rain mode has a throttle response that feels like the Eco mode, even though BMW describes the Rain mode as “gentle” and the Eco mode as “reduced.” Regardless, I found acceleration to be completely satisfying in all modes.

As expected, traction control kicks in early in the Rain mode, and I appreciated the extra security when riding home on wet roads after an unexpected rainy afternoon. Both the Eco and Dynamic modes allow for maximum energy recovery during deceleration.

Although the 2023 BMW CE 04 is targeted to the urban community with short-distance needs, the maxi-scooter is freeway capable. BMW claims a top speed of 75 mph. I saw 80—it helps to weigh 115 pounds—but 75 is the realistic figure. As anyone who traverses the aggressive Southern California freeways can attest, that’s just enough, as long as you stay out of the left lanes.

The wind blast is not insignificant at freeway speeds due to the upright riding position; if freeways will be part of your daily commute, budget $100 for the high windshield. Additionally, I was happy our test scooter had heated grips and seat. At freeway speeds during sub-50-degree nights, the combined heat sources were highly welcome.

The BMW CE 04’s handling is impressive. On first look, one might think it’s not very nimble with its 66-inch wheelbase. Yet, the quarter-ton scooter is nicely agile. It carries its weight extremely low thanks to battery packs slim enough to be carried along at the bottom of the chassis. In the same way that a big-inch cruiser is surprisingly manageable, the CE is also not a handful at 509 pounds, even at low speeds.

You might expect the trickiest maneuver to be paddling backward into a parking spot, but that is not the case. The CE 04 has a reverse drive. It’s easily accessible via a toggle switch on the left switchgear and moves you backward smoothly and controllably.

The 2023 BMW CE 04’s suspension is non-adjustable, save for spring preload in the rear. Fortunately, the damping and spring rates are quite good. This is not surprising, as BMW focused on the needs of urban riders. Around town, little fazes it. The 4.3 inches of travel in front and 3.6 inches at the back handle potholes and uneven asphalt/concrete transitions comfortably. The 15-inch wheels certainly help, and keep the scooter from being nervous.

At speed, you’re more apt to notice you’re on a scooter and not a motorcycle, as there’s nothing to squeeze your legs against when conditions get rough. On a couple of the harsh freeway expansion joints along my commute, I had that momentary feeling of being disconnected from my mount. However, the long wheelbase meant the 04 kept its composure and carried on without drama. The scooter has a secure, planted feel due to its length and weight, though it requires muscle to turn at high speed.

When slowing things down, I rarely needed to use the CE 04’s three 265mm disc brakes. Rolling off the throttle brings instant regen braking; the faster you release the throttle, the quicker you slow down. It doesn’t take long to finesse roll-offs such that you can come to a complete stop at a red light without touching either brake lever. Wisely, the brake light is activated if you roll off hard, giving anyone on your tail a heads-up that you’re slowing down. The twin discs upfront deliver strong and well-modulated braking power when you squeeze the right lever, with the rear brake a bit more subdued.

The regen braking extends the range of the battery—an obvious benefit when the claimed range of the CE 04 is 80 miles. While 80 miles is generous enough if the target audience rides 7.5 urban miles daily, some owners will want to ride a bit farther between recharges. Various factors can reduce the range, including temperature, hills, and freeway speeds. Thus, reclaiming some of your spent range via regen braking is a smart strategy.

My 17-mile one-way commute to work is mostly full-bore on the freeway. After a fairly steep two-mile descent from my home to the freeway, the next 15 miles are gently downhill. Of course, that means it’s all uphill on the way home, including that two-mile grade at the end.

I always completed the 34-mile round trip without needing to plug in. However, extended high speeds in the Dynamic mode definitely had me glancing at the 10.25-inch TFT screen to monitor the shrinking range and battery charge level. Having enjoyed a Fiat 500e for six years, I am familiar with the low-level, but ever-present, range anxiety that comes with operating an EV.

The 2023 BMW CE 04 comes with a 16-foot charging cable that plugs into a standard 120-volt household outlet, as well as public charging stations. It can charge from flat to 80 percent in three-and-a-half hours, taking 50 more minutes to fully charge the battery. If you’re a heavy electrons user, the Quick Charger option ($965) charges from zero to 80 percent in just over an hour.

A liquid-cooled electric motor powers the CE 04, tucked under the seat toward the rear of the chassis as is traditional with scooters. The configuration allows for a decent cargo space above the batteries. This allows carrying the scooter’s charger, or stashing a full-face helmet. It conveniently loads from the side.

There is so much to like about the 2023 BMW CE 04—its uber-modern appearance, well-thought-out practical design choices, and the convenience of an electric vehicle. The CE 04 is an excellent way to get around town—it’s practical, a blast to ride, and allows you to pick through messy traffic without anyone raising an eyebrow—other than to give a closer look at the quirky silent scooter.

Photography by Don Williams

RIDING STYLE

2023 BMW CE 04 Specs

MOTOR

Type: Permanent magnet synchronous

Maximum power: 20 horsepower @ 4900 rpm

Maximum torque: 62 ft-lbs @ 1500 rpm

Top speed: 75 mph

Cooling: Liquid

Transmission: Clutchless single-speed

Final drive: Belt

BATTERY

Type: Air-cooled lithium-ion

Maximum capacity: 8.9 kWh

Level 1 charge time: 0 to 100 percent, 4.3 hours; 0 to 80 percent, 3.3 hours

Level 2: 0 to 100 percent, 1.4 hours; 0 to 80 percent, 65 minutes; 20 to 80 percent, 45 minutes

CHASSIS

Frame: Tubular steel

Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable 35mm fork; 4.3 inches

Rear suspension; travel: Linkageless spring-preload adjustable shock; 3.6 inches

Front wheel: 15 x 3.60

Rear wheel: 15 x 4.50

Tires: Maxxis Supermaxx SC

Front tire: 120/70 x 15

Rear tire: 160/60 x 16

Front brakes: 265mm discs w/ 4-piston J.Juan calipers

Rear brake: 265mm disc w/ single-piston caliper

ABS: Standard

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

Wheelbase: 65.9 inches

Rake: 26.5 degrees

Trail: 4.7 inches

Seat height: 30.7 inches

Range: 81 miles (WMTC)

Fuel consumption: 7.7 kWh per 62 miles

Curb weight: 509 pounds

Colors: Light White; Magellan Grey Metallic

2023 BMW CE 04 Price: MSRP $11,795 ($12,875 as tested w/ Comfort and Premium Packages)

2023 BMW CE 04 Review Photo Gallery