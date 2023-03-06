2023 BMW R 1250 GS Buyer’s Guide [Prices, Specs, Photos]

The granddaddy of adventure motorcycles, the 2023 BMW R 1250 GS continues to be an outstanding sport-touring motorcycle that can be ridden successfully off the pavement. While not as capable as its Adventure model sibling, the standard BMW R 1250 GS remains a formidable motorcycle.

However, the standard $17,995 model will not be available from BMW this year. All 2023 R 1250 GS motorcycles will have the $3245 Premium Package installed. This adds a desirable feature set, while upping the effective minimum list price to $21,240. The Premium Package gives the big GS Ride Modes Pro, a quickshifter, Dynamic Engine Brake Control, semi-active electronic suspension, Design Option Silencer with Chrome Exhaust Pipe, cruise control, tire pressure monitoring, heated grips, hand protection, keyless ride, saddle bag mounts (saddle bags optional), and GPS Preparation (GPS optional).

From there, you can also add the Enduro Package ($675), Style Rallye Package ($1150), Style GS Trophy ($1345), and Style Triple Black ($925) in various combinations. There are also six different Option 719 Billet packages, ranging from $850 to $950 each. Don’t forget two different lighting packages to supplement the standard Headlight Pro setup, plus optional wire-spoke wheels ($500), knobbier tires (no extra charge), firmer suspension ($375), and engine protection bars. Shorter riders can opt for the $250 low suspension kit, and there are also two passenger kits.

Keep in mind that many of the optional items are included in different packages. You’ll be sitting down with your dealer for a long talk.

As you can see, the sky’s the limit when personalizing the 2023 BMW R 1250 GS. Fortunately, it’s a fantastic motorcycle in the base configuration, and the options only improve on excellence. We always enjoy testing the BMW R 1250 GS because of its versatility.

2023 BMW R 1250 GS Specs

ENGINE

Type: Horizontally opposed twin

Displacement: 1254cc

Bore x stroke: 102.5 x 76mm

Maximum power: 136 horsepower @ 7750 rpm

Maximum torque: 105 ft-lbs @ 6250 rpm

Compression ratio: 12.5:1

Valvetrain: DOHC w/ dual profile cams; 4vpc

Cooling: Liquid and air

Transmission: Constant-mesh 6-speed w/ helical gear teeth

Clutch: Hydraulically actuated slipper

Final drive: Shaft

CHASSIS

Frame: Continuous tubular steel bridge-type

Front suspension; travel: BMW Telelever 37mm fork w/ central spring strut; 7.5 inches

Rear suspension; travel: BMW EVO Paralever and WAD strut w/ spring-preload and rebound-damping adjustable shock; 7.9 inches

Wheels: Cast aluminum

Front wheel: 19 x 3.00

Rear wheel: 17 x 4.50

Front tire: 120/70 x 19

Rear tire: 170/60 x 17

Front brakes: Dual floating 305mm discs w/ 4-piston fixed calipers

Rear brake: 276mm disc w/ dual-piston floating caliper

ABS: Standard (defeatable)

DIMENSIONS

Wheelbase: 59.6 inches

Rake: 25.7 degrees

Trail: 4.0 inches

Seat height: 33.5 and 34.3 inches

Fuel capacity: 5.3 gallons

Curb weight: 549 pounds

COLORS

Light White

Black Storm Met/Black/Achat Gray

Light White/Racing Blue/Racing Red

Gravity Blue Metallic Matte

2023 BMW R 1250 GS Price: From $17,995 MSRP