2023 Jack Daniel’s Indian Limited Edition First Look [Chief Bobber]

Indian Motorcycle and Jack Daniel’s continue their special edition partnership with the new 2023 Jack Daniel’s Limited Edition Indian Chief Bobber Dark Horse. There will be 177 examples of this motorcycle, which looks to Jack Daniel’s Old No. 7 Tennessee whiskey for inspiration.
With the Indian Chief Bobber Dark Horse as a starting point, here’s what you get with the Jack Daniel’s Limited Edition model:
- Super Graphite Metallic paint w/ Jack Daniel’s Old No. 7 whiskey mixed in
- An “I” logo on the tank in the Indian Motorcycle Script
- Jack Daniel’s branding on the fenders and seat
- A Montana Silversmiths Badge with the motorcycle’s serial number
- Jack Daniel’s signature on the rear fender, and etched into the exhaust crossover
- “Old No. 7 Brand” on right side-cover
- White-center rims wire-laced to the hubs
- Klock Werks Flared Deflector with tinting
- Highlighted cylinders and head
- Rocker covers and pushrod tubes pained in Cloud Silver
“The Jack Daniel’s Limited Edition Indian Chief Bobber Dark Horse is yet another powerful and dynamic representation of the quality, craftsmanship, and attention to detail that is core to both of our brands,” Indian Motorcycle Vice President Aaron Jax declared. “This time, we decided to pay homage to Jack Daniel’s iconic Old No. 7 – the most iconic of Jack Daniel’s whiskeys – pairing it with the Chief Bobber Dark Horse. Both products are timeless American originals that share a combination of no-nonsense simplicity and premium quality.”
The 2023 Jack Daniel’s Limited Edition Indian Chief Bobber Dark Horse marks the seventh collaboration between Indian and Jack Daniel’s, and it’s all done on a handshake agreement, according to Jack Daniel’s Director of Sponsorships and Partnerships Greg Luehrs.
Ordering begins at noon on March 14 at Indian dealerships, with the bikes shipping shortly thereafter.
2023 Jack Daniel’s Limited Edition Indian Chief Bobber Dark Horse Specs
ENGINE
- Engine type: Thunderstroke 116 49-degree V-twin
- Bore x stroke: 4.063” x 4.449” (103.2 x 113mm)
- Displacement: 116ci (1890cc)
- Peak torque: 120 ft-lbs @ 2900 rpm
- Fueling: Closed-loop w/ 54mm throttle body
- Exhaust: Dual exhaust w/ crossover
- Transmission: 6-speed
- Clutch: Wet multiplate
- Final drive: Belt
CHASSIS
- Frame: Steel tube w/ cast aluminum rear subframe
- Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable 46mm fork; 5.2 inches
- Rear suspension; travel: Spring-preload adjustable gas-charged shocks; 3.0 inches
- Wheels: Black w/ White Center Wire
- Front wheel: 16 x 3
- Rear wheel: 16 x 5
- Tires: Pirelli Night Dragon
- Front: 130/90 x 16
- Rear: 180/65 x 16
- Front brake: 300mm semi-floating disc w/ 4-piston caliper
- Rear brake: 300mm floating disc w/ 2-piston caliper
- ABS: Standard
DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES
- Wheelbase: 64 inches
- Rake: 29 degrees
- Trail: 5.2 inches
- Seat height: 28.9 inches
- Fuel capacity: 4 gallons
- Curb weight: N/A
2023 Jack Daniel’s Limited Edition Indian Chief Bobber Dark Horse Price: $24,499