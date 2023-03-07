2025 Buell SuperTouring 1190 First Look [High-Performance Travel]

Buell Motorcycles is moving into the sport-touring genre with the 2025 Buell 1190 SuperTouring motorcycle. The SuperTouring features a fairing, side bags (hard and soft), taller bars, a more comfortable seat, more-forward footpegs, and various fairings. The motorcycle is the result of a collaboration with designer J. Ruiter, and it retains many signature Buell designs, such as a frame that doubles as a fuel tank.

Buell describes the SuperTouring as “the world’s fastest adaptive motorcycle.” Although a sport-tourer, it can be converted to a track bike in less than one hour, according to a Buell insider at its Grand Rapids, Mich., headquarters.

The SuperTouring is powered by Buell’s American-built ET-V2 motor, which puts out 185 horsepower at 10,600 rpm. Torque peaks at 102 ft-lbs when you spin the 72-degree V-twin up to 8200 rpm. The ET-V2 is dramatically oversquare, matching a 106mm bore to a 67.5mm stroke to create a 1190cc combustion chamber. Two port injectors and a pair of showerhead injectors send fuel to be burned in a 13.4:1 compression ratio environment. Buell boasts a touring-friendly 40 mpg from the high-performance engine, while claiming it will be “the world’s fastest production touring bike.”

“Buell is back and building a strong reputation as a small, responsive company building bikes to order and providing a unique customer experience. We’ve taken the Buell DNA customers know and love, and applied it to the performance touring segment, developing a topline touring bike that will lead the American market in speed, handling, and performance,” explained Buell Motorcycle Co. CEO Bill Melvin. “The Buell SuperTouring 1190 is a next-level touring bike with designs that will bring excitement back to American touring motorcycles! Plus, in spite of supply chain headwinds, it’s on target for production to start this fall!”

“The ST provided a great opportunity for us to hear and engage with our fanbase,” according to Buell Engineering Specialist Jacob Stark. “It led to exploring new ideas, experimenting, and using the ST platform to stretch our comfort zone.”

The 2025 Buell SuperTouring 1190 has a projected MSRP of $21,995. Buell is accepting reservations to order the motorcycle for a fee of $25.

2025 Buell SportTouring 1190 Photo Gallery