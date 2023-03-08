2023 Indianapolis Supercross Fantasy Tips [10 Fast Facts]

The Indianapolis round of the 2023 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship Series marks the midway point to the season. While it’s gotten easier to pick a top five, getting them in the correct order is still a challenge. So, let’s get to the 2023 Indianapolis Supercross fantasy tips, aimed right at the 100,000+ RMFantasySX.com players.
- Eli Tomac, Cooper Webb, and Chase Sexton are prohibitive favorites for the podium. The trio has made up the podium at the last three rounds. Collectively, they have only been off the podium five times out of 24 opportunities. Tomac, Webb, and Sexton have finished in that order three times in eight rounds, and only once have two of the three riders been off the podium (A2). I think the trend is set for the podium slots.
- Tomac has not won back-to-back Main Events since the year’s first two races, and Webb is gunning for him. The two previous wins by Tomac—Houston and Oakland—lit a fire under Webb. He responded with wins at Tampa and Arlington. Given Tomac’s hard-fought victory in Daytona Beach, I’m going with Webb to strike back in Indianapolis.
- Tomac gets the blahs after winning, and Sexton has consistent finishes. Tomac has gone 6-5-3 following his three wins previous to his Daytona victory—a fascinating statistic. Chase Sexton has not been off the podium since Round 2 in San Diego, reeling off a 1-2-2-3-2-3 run. I’ve got Sexton down for P2, though he is always a threat to win.
- With Webb and Sexton already positioned, Tomac takes the last spot on the podium. Tomac’s middling performances after wins have set a clear trend. Tomac for P3.
- Jason Anderson has established himself as a top-five, non-podium finisher. Since his last podium at Round 5 in Houston, Anderson has gone 6-5-4-5. Though others beat Anderson, none are consistent enough to be picked ahead of him. Anderson gets P4.
- Aaron Plessinger, Ken Roczen, and Justin Barcia each have one top-five in the last three rounds. No one is a solid P5 pick. Roczen is most volatile, though he did take three Indy wins in the COVID-distorted 2020 season. Clearly, Roczen and Indianapolis get along, so I’m tagging him for P5.
- Justin Cooper is surging toward the top five. He’s on a 10-9-6 run, putting him in the discussion for P5. He might just make it.
- P8 is the Wild Card, and there are lots of choices. Barcia has finished in P8 twice, though not that low in the last three rounds, where he has gone 6-7-4. Plessinger (4-6-9), Christian Craig (7-8-10), Roczen (11-5-7), and Cooper (10-9-6) all fit the P8 profile. Let’s not forget that RJ Hampshire took P8 at Daytona International Speedway. Savatgy would be in the hunt, but he’s injured. My record for picking the Wild Card is perfect this year—I have missed every time, often by one spot, so you might want to keep track of that pattern. I’m going to go with Plessinger to rebound in Indianapolis. I’ll cross my fingers, yet again.
- Last week was good for me, so I’m almost in the top one-third of RMFantasySX players. I nailed the podium in order, and got close with Anderson—if only Dean Wilson could have moved up one position. I didn’t see Barcia in the top five.
- It’s back to an indoor venue—Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Check our 2023 Supercross Television Schedule to know when to tune in on Peacock, or catch the rerun on Monday.
tl;dr 2023 Indianapolis Supercross Fantasy Pics
- Cooper Webb
- Chase Sexton
- Eli Tomac
- Jason Anderson
- Ken Roczen
Wild Card P8: Aaron Plessinger
Photography courtesy of Ryne Swanberg, Align Media, Feld Motor Sports et al
2023 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship Series Standings (after 8 of 17 rounds)
- Eli Tomac, Yamaha, 186 points (5 wins, 6 podiums, 7 top fives)
- Cooper Webb, KTM, 181 (2W, 6P, 8 T5)
- Chase Sexton, Honda, 176 (1W, 7P, 8 T5)
- Jason Anderson, Kawasaki, 148 (2P, 5T5)
- Ken Roczen, Suzuki, 138 (1P, 5 T5)
- Aaron Plessinger, KTM, 135 (1P, 3T5)
- Justin Barcia, GasGas, 132 (1P, 2 T5)
- Christian Craig, Husqvarna, 103
- Joey Savatgy, Kawasaki, 85
- Colt Nichols, Honda, 84
- Dean Wilson, Honda, 82
- Justin Cooper, Yamaha, 76
- Adam Cianciarulo, Kawasaki, 75
- Justin Hill, KTM, 73
- Dylan Ferrandis, Yamaha, 56 (2 T5)
- Shane McElrath, Suzuki, 53
- Josh Hill, KTM, 42
- Benny Bloss, Yamaha, 37
- Kyle Chisholm, Suzuki, 28
- Kevin Moranz, KTM, 26
- Justin Starling, GasGas, 25
- Grant Harlan, Yamaha, 23
- Josh Cartwright, Kawasaki, 23
- Cade Clason, Kawasaki, 19
- RJ Hampshire, Husqvarna, 15
- Malcolm Stewart, Husqvarna, 15
- Fredrik Norén, Kawasaki, 15
- John Short, Kawasaki, 12
- Marvin Musquin, KTM, 11
- Alex Ray, Yamaha, 2
- Chase Marquier, Kawasaki, 2
- Logan Karnow, Kawasaki, 2