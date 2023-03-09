Cardo Packtalk Custom First Look [Subscription Premium Software]

The dizzying array of features in helmet-to-helmet motorcycle intercom systems can be overwhelming. Many riders have limited needs, and the wide range of capabilities goes unused when they buy a communications device for motorcycle riding. Yet, the rider is paying for all of those attributes. With a list price of $269, the new Cardo Packtalk Custom gives riders the option of a less-expensive, though still capable, base unit and then offers Pay-Per-Feature subscription packages to enhance the experience.

Certainly, the basic subscription-free Cardo Packtalk Custom has plenty of capabilities. You get second-gen Dynamic Mech Communication, which is the flagship software in the Cardo Packtalk world. It makes it easy to pair helmets and keep them paired, even in groups of up to 15 riders. We have reviewed the Packtalk Edge, Packtalk Slim, and the now-discontinued Packtalk Bold, which features mesh intercom systems, and we consider it essential software for helmet-to-helmet communication.

Other software/firmware features included with the standard Cardo Packtalk Custom include Bluetooth 5.2 and WiFi firmware updates. Hardware is represented by 40mm HD speakers, 13 hours of talk time, fast charging (20 minutes charge earns two hours of talk), and IP67 waterproofing. The Packtalk Custom is also compatible with the Packtalk Neo accessories, including JBL speakers. The Neo replaced the Bold in the Packtalk family.

The Silver package costs $3 a month or $20 a year. It adds speed dialing, audio profiles, and music sharing.

The Gold package runs $5 monthly, or $30 annually. You get the Silver package goodies, plus Universal Bluetooth Intercom and a second channel collection. Universal Bluetooth Intercom simplifies connecting to other brands using Bluetooth. The second channel allows you to set up two groups of riders on a larger group ride.

The full-service Platinum package is priced at $7 a month, and $40 a year. You get the basic, Silver, and Gold features, plus voice commands and an eco mode. For many riders, voice commands are essential, while others happily get by using the devices’ buttons.

“Packtalk Custom is a direct result of our team listening to our riders from around the world, as the wants and needs are extremely diverse,” according to Cardo Systems CEO Alon Lumbroso.

Subscriptions for the Cardo Packtalk Custom are purchased via the Cardo Connect app, which uses Apple Pay and Google Pay. You can add or upgrade a package at any time. If you want to downgrade or cancel a package, you must wait until the billing cycle’s end for a change.