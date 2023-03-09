2023 Indian Challenger RR First Look [12 Fast Facts]

In our first segment, Senior Editor Nic De Sena has just returned from Jerez, Spain, where he was riding the new Triumph 765 R and RS models. These bikes have had significant upgrades and Nic got to ride them both on the track and on the surrounding roads.

In our second segment, Associate Editor Teejay Adams chats with Patrick ‘Buzz’ Hayes. He’s a life long motorcycle rider and powersports photographer, and he is now involved in the raising of funds and the production of an upcoming documentary movie about Lilly Farrow—the founder of A.D. Farrow, America’s oldest Harley-Davidson dealer. ‘Iron Lilly’ will bring the incredible story of Lilly to the big screen, highlighting the trials, tribulations, and ultimate amazing success of a lady who overcame such obstacles to take care of her family.

If you’re interested in investing in the movie, check it out at WeFunder

