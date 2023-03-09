2023 Indian Challenger RR First Look [12 Fast Facts]

Capitalizing on its success in the MotoAmerica King of the Baggers series, Indian has released a track-only race replica—the 2023 Indian Challenger RR. Stripped of street-legal accouterments, Indian says the RR has “the same setup that won [Tyler] O’Hara’s second King of the Baggers championship.” Let’s go over the staggering list of features this high-performance motorcycle utilizes.
- S&S Cycle of Viola, Wisc., is a major contributor of parts to the 2023 Indian Challenger’s list of features. Take a gander:
- Air intake system with 78mm throttle body
- Camshafts
- Billet adjustable rocker arms
- 2-1 race exhaust
- Billet clutch cover
- Belly pan
- Adjustable fairing mount
- Billet adjustable triple clamps
- Adjustable handlebars
- Rearsets
- Race-modified swingarm
- Chain drive conversion
- Automatic chain tensioner
- According to Indian, the Challenger RR is “built to 2022 race spec by the same S&S hands that wrenched Tyler O’Hara’s #29 championship-winning bike.”
- The street-going Challenger’s PowerPlus motor gets a displacement boost and attendant goodies. The bore is increased by 0.08 inches (2mm), and the stroke is untouched. That takes the displacement from 108ci (1768cc) to 112ci (1834cc), and the heads are CNC ported. A fully adjustable MaXX Sport ECU monitors the 78mm throttle body, and an AIM DL2 data logger dash keeps track of the proceedings. Indian makes no torque or horsepower claims for the RR motor.
- The final drive is converted from a belt to a 530 chain guided by an automatic chain tensioner. That’s matched by a modified swingarm. Also, a quickshifter is fitted to the six-speed transmission.
- The Challenger RR has revised geometry. The rake is tucked in two degrees to 23 degrees, and the trail reduced 1.4 inches to 4.5 inches. The wheelbase gets a marginal increase—0.05 inches. The new numbers come via numerous changes, including adjustable triple clamps.
- Fully adjustable Öhlins units take care of the suspension chores. That’s a 43mm inverted FGR250 fork with the same travel as the standard Challenger’s fork. A TTX shock is used, but the rear wheel travel is unpublished by Indian.
- As expected on a racebike, the 2023 Indian Challenger RR has high-performance wheels. Those are 17-inch forged aluminum rims replacing the standard 19-/16-inch combo. The standard Challenger’s Metzeler Cruisetec rubber is replaced by a pair of Dunlop Sportmax Q5 tires. Braking in the front is handled by Brembo M4 calipers with SBS pads grasping a pair of 330mm discs on Alpha Racing carriers. Rear braking comes via an EBC disc with SBS pads in a Hayes caliper.
- You’ll need a step ladder to get onto the Saddleman seat. The Challenger RR’s perch is 8.5 inches higher than the seat on the standard bike.
- An Aero windshield cuts a hole in the air. Headlight inserts mean you won’t be riding after dark.
- The saddlebags are carbon fiber, and the rear fender is fiberglass.
- Here is the pitch from Indian Vice President Gary Gray: “We’re excited to embrace the fandom of bagger racing and celebrate our second title with this highly exclusive, special run of Indian Challenger RR motorcycles. This bike is the real deal; much like when we released the venerable FTR750, the Challenger RR is a true race bike and is not street-legal. Put in the right hands, it will reach the podium in MotoAmerica’s Mission King of the Baggers race series.”
- Indian pays homage to O’Hara’s #29 in two ways. There will be 29 examples of the 2023 Indian Challenger RR sold, and the price is $92,229. Check with your local Indian dealer for availability.
2023 Indian Challenger RR Specs
ENGINE
- Type: PowerPlus 60-degree V-twin
- Displacement: 112ci (1834cc)
- Bore x stroke: 4.33” x 3.799” (110 x 96.5mm)
- Compression ratio: 13:1
- Valvetrain: SOHC, 4vpc
- Engine management: Fully adjustable MaXX Sport ECU; dual wide-band closed loop
- Fueling: EFI w/ 78mm single bore throttle body
- Exhaust: S&S 2-1
- Cooling: Liquid
- Lubrication: Semi-dry sump
- Transmission: 6-speed
- Clutch: Wet multiplate
- Primary drive: Gear
- Final drive: 530 chain
CHASSIS
- Frame: Cast aluminum
- Front suspension; travel: Fully adjustable Öhlins FGR250 inverted 43mm fork; 5.1 inches
- Rear suspension: Fully adjustable Öhlins TTX shock
- Wheels: Forged aluminum
- Front: 17 x 3.5
- Rear: 17 x 9.0
- Tires: Dunlop Sportmax Q5
- Front: 120/70 x 17
- Rear: 200/60 x 17
- Front brakes: 330mm floating discs w/ Alpha Racing disc carriers and radially mounted Brembo M4 calipers w/ SBS brake pads
- Rear brake: EBC disc w/ Hayes caliper w/ SBS brake pads
- ABS: None
DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES
- Wheelbase: 65.75 inches
- Rake: 23 degrees
- Trail: 4.5 inches
- Seat height: 35 inches
- Fuel capacity: 6 gallons
- Curb weight: Approximately 655 pounds
2023 Indian Challenger RR Price: $92,229 MSRP