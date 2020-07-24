2021 Yamaha TW200 Buyer’s Guide: Specs, Prices, and Photos

In production since 1987, the 2021 Yamaha TW200 is not a vintage-styled dual sport motorcycle. Instead, it’s an authentic throwback design, with air cooling for the SOHC two-valve motor that is fed by a 28mm Mikuni carburetor. That’s a drum brake in the rear, though an update 20 years ago gave the TW200 a disc front brake.

Not just retro with fully analog instrumentation, the 2021 Yamaha TW200 stands out in the dual-sport world. The most obvious unique feature is its small-diameter wheels—18- and 14-inches—shod with wide, high-profile Bridgestone Trail Wing tires. While small tires can make a motorcycle difficult to ride off-road, especially in rocky conditions, the fat footprint provided by the tires makes the TW200 a steady ride through the most challenging terrain.

However, as you ride the TW200 through that terrain, you will be going fairly slowly. The 196cc motor favors torque, despite its oversquare architecture, and the non-adjustable suspension travel is relatively short and crude. On the upside, even though your speed will be low, the TW200 is virtually unstoppable thanks to that fat rear tire that finds traction in all conditions. Plus, a low 31.1-inch seat height that makes it easy to paddle and push, as needed.

Add in that the 2021 Yamaha TW200 is both low-maintenance and bulletproof, at that also makes it a great urban motorcycle. As long as your commute doesn’t include freeway speeds, it is a great function for the TW200. It is a distinctive dual-sport mount with highly specific performance parameters.

2021 Yamaha TW200 Specs

ENGINE

Type: Single-cylinder 4-stroke

Displacement: 196cc

Bore x stroke: 67.0 x 55.7mm

Compression ratio: 9.5:1

Starting: Electric

Valvetrain: SOHC, two valves

Fueling: 28mm Mikuni carburetor

Cooling: Air

Transmission: Constant-mesh 5-speed

Final drive: Chain

CHASSIS

Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable fork; 6.3 inches

Rear suspension; travel: Non-adjustable shock; 5.9 inches

Tires: Bridgestone Trail Wing

Front tire: 130/80 x 18

Rear tire: 180/80 x 14

Front brake: 220mm disc

Rear brake: 110mm drum

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

Wheelbase: 52.2 inches

Rake: 25.8 degrees

Trail: 3.4 inches

Seat height: 31.1 inches

Ground clearance: 10.4 inches

Fuel capacity 1.8 gallons

Estimated fuel economy: 78 mpg

Wet weight: 278 pounds

Color: Radical Gray

2021 Yamaha TW200 Price: $4699 MSRP

