Lego Technic Ducati Panigale V4 R First Look: Motorcycle Model

We loved the BMW R 1200 GS Lego Technic when it came out in 2016, and now it’s time for a new toy—the Lego Technic Ducati Panigale V4 R!

It looks to be an amazing kit, with the finished 646-piece Lego Technic Ducati Panigale V4 R measuring over a foot long and standing over six inches tall. It’s all about the details, and they are stunning. This is the first Lego Technic model to have an operating transmission, for instance, albeit only a two-speed. The suspension operates, as do the disc brakes at both ends, along with the steering and kickstand. Unfortunately, while the model’s V4 goes through the motions, it produces zero horsepower, compared to 221 horsepower on the 2020 Ducati Panigale V4 R (with an Akrapovič exhaust).

“The Ducati Panigale V4 R is such an elegant icon and a masterpiece of technology”, observes Senior Designer of Lego Technic Aurélien Rouffiange. “It was essential for me to include as many details and features as I could, to capture all the curves and the unique design of the red icon, to create for the first time a functioning gearbox and steering, as well as a V4 cylinder engine that spins. To me, riding is all about the sensation you feel in connection with the road on your motorcycle. I hope that building the Lego Technic Panigale V4 R model brings you the same excitement—not only a play experience, but also a way to learn about mechanics, power and technology. The beginning of a long journey with a lot of fun and passion.”

“We have all been children fond of Lego bricks,” noted Ducati Licensing Director Alessandro Cicognani, “and I think it is easy to understand that this new licensing agreement between Ducati and the Lego Group is like a dream come true. Two excellences that share the same values of dedication, passion, and attention to detail come together to give life to a unique experience. Our hope is that the Ducati Panigale V4 R Lego Technic can bring together, excite, and entertain children and parents, but also all the fans who ride their motorbikes every day.”

General Manager of Lego Italia Paolo Lazzarin has first-hand experience with the Lego Technic Ducati Panigale V4, and was understandably enthusiastic. “Being one of the first to have built with bricks the model of an icon such as the Ducati Panigale V4 R was exciting”, he said. “The set perfectly captures the spirit and design of the original, thereby transforming the concept of performance, pure adrenalin racing, and full control. This model is the brainchild of the partnership with Ducati Design Center, and I am convinced that Lego fans of all ages will appreciate the attention-to-detail in this amazing motorcycle replica created by Lego Technic.”

The Lego Technic Ducati Panigale V4 R goes on sale on June 1, and can be purchased from Ducati Dealers, Lego stores, and online through Ducati and Lego websites. The price is €60, and the kit is designed for builders 10 years old and over.

Photography by Giovanni De Sandre, et al

Lego Technic Ducati Panigale V4 R Photo Gallery