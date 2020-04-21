Louis KTM 1290 Super Duke R Custom Motorcycle: Caty M. Glam

When you look at the controversially styled KTM 1290 Super Duke R, you won’t likely think to yourself, “slender ballerina.” However, that’s what ran through the minds of the folks at Louis, a motorcycle shop in Hamburg, Germany, with a history dating back to 1938. These days, in addition to providing the functions necessary at a business that is both bricks-and-mortar and online, Louis builds some incredible custom motorcycles. Caty M. Glam, the name bestowed on this custom KTM 1290 Super Duke R is a perfect example.

Kay Blanke designed Caty M. Glam, with able help from Martin Struckmann and Detlef Stüdemann. The KTM was disassembled, and the motor repainted in various shades of black, with contrast supplied by silver-colored screws. The stock rear subframe got the boot, and was replaced with a custom unit. Next, the frame, subframe, and swingarm were chrome plated. By using the electrolytic process, the welds retained their integrity, and paint was able to be applied.

The sparkling metalflake paint job was performed by Danny Schramm, with Michael Naumann using aluminum to construct the seat, tank, and flyscreen. The flyscreen hides the instrument panel, though the design allows for removing the flyscreen and mounting the panel on the upper triple-clamp.

Stuntwoman Mai-Lin Senf piloted Caty M. Glam at the Glemseck 101 festival in Stuttgart, an event that draws a crowd of 50,000. Entered in the International Sprint competition—an eighth-mile drag—the 394-pound KTM 1290 Super Duke R won the first round. However, wheelie issues kept Caty M. Glam and Senf from advancing. To prevent future losses at Intermot and other competitive events, the KTM’s wheelie control function was dialed in, with great success, according to Louis.

We have to admit, we like pretty much everything about Caty M. Glam, and Senf certainly showed that she was able to tame the slender ballerina.

Photography by Volker Rost

Louis KTM 1290 Super Duke R Photo Gallery