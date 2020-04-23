Glen Helen Raceway and Perris Raceway to Reopen in California

Iconic Glen Helen Raceway in San Bernardino and historic Perris Raceway in Perris have announced that they will be reopening. Glen Helen Raceway, site of countless AMA Nationals along with MXGP rounds, will be the first to open on Saturday, April 25.

“We received the best phone call today!” Glen Helen Raceway announced in a Facebook post. “The San Bernardino County Regional Parks Department reached out to us and told us we can open for practice. We couldn’t be more excited to share the news with you, as I’m sure you can’t wait to get back on your bike and ride. We will also be giving away the I’ve Already Got My Mask stickers to everyone through the gate (while supplies last). We look forward to seeing Glen Helen come back to life!”

However, it will not be business as usual quite yet at Glen Helen Raceway, as the track will be operating under a stringent set of rules:

No spectators, photographers, and/or trainers allowed.

Riders under 18 may have a single parent/guardian with them.

All attendees must wear face protection during attendance when not wearing a helmet.

No high-risk persons allowed (as determined by health department).

Anyone experiencing COVID-19 symptoms is not allowed.

Attendees must park vehicles at least 10 feet apart and maintain at least 6 feet between each other at all times inside the park.

Maximum number of attendees is 75 at any given time.

No events or group activities allowed.

Bathrooms will be open and available to 1 person at a time. Both have handwash stations. Bathrooms will be sanitized periodically to maintain cleanliness.

All bleachers and seating areas are closed.

Glen Helen Raceway has established a four-day-a-week schedule for practice on the famed motocross track:

Saturday: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sunday: 9 a.m. to dusk

Tuesday: 8 a.m. to dusk

Thursday: 8 a.m. to dusk

Perris Raceway in Riverside County, which began hosting motocross in the 1960s, doesn’t have as many details yet. However, via a Facebook post, Perris Raceway said, “We were just told that we will get to reopen! Just waiting on the fine print and guidelines to be posted and we will share with you all the requirements. These will have to be followed exactly to remain open. Timeline and details coming soon!”

As of April 22, San Bernardino County has had 57 deaths attributed to COVID-19 out of a population of 2.18 million (0.0026% of the population), while Riverside County has suffered 98 COVID-19 blamed deaths with a population of 2.47 million (0.0040% of the population).