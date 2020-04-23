Thursday, April 23, 2020
Community MV Agusta Prepares Production Resumption: "A New Safety Culture"

MV Agusta Prepares Production Resumption: “A New Safety Culture”

MV Agusta is preparing to resume motorcycle production in Varese, having stopped on March 26 due to the international health crisis that has been particularly difficult for Italy.

According to MV Agusta, management had been working on designing a workplace that met the standards of what the company calls “a new safety culture.” Measures include temperature checks for all personnel and visitors entering the premises, face masks, gloves, sanitizing gel, COVID-19 regulations-compliant canteen ensured by an external contractor, plus an optimized layout for factory lines and office spaces to guarantee correct distancing. During the halt in production, MV Agusta sanitized its workspaces.

“This is not the moment for being shy,” says MV Agusta Motor CEO Timur Sardarov. “We need to embrace change and give everything we have to build a new future for our industry and for our communities, maintaining, if not increasing, the current levels of employment. If it is true that we will have to deal with a whole new set of parameters in all aspects of our societies, we must not be afraid to believe in our potential. We are ready to take on the challenge.”

“We are still making the best and most beautiful bikes in the world,” Sardarov continued, “and we will continue to do so—maybe in a different way, but with confidence and determination. We are already making the necessary investments to reach out to new audiences and enter new markets as originally set out in our industrial plan. In addition, the super-premium positioning of our traditional production may be less likely to suffer than other, less flexible segments. Also, motorcycles are, by definition, the quintessence of individual mobility, a symbol of freedom, and a natural, agile alternative to mass transportation—a further reason for confidence in these difficult times.”

MV Agusta has a five-year plan to increase its annual production to 25,000 motorcycles, up from the current 5000 per year. To accomplish this, MV Agusta expects the increase to be due to “the launch of new models appealing to an enlarged audience, and the strengthening and expansion of MV’s dealer network,” according to an MV Agusta spokesman.

MV Agusta Donates COVID-19 Testing Machine

Earlier this month, MV Agusta donated a British Thermo Fisher Scientific QuantStudio 5 Real-Time PCR System to benefit local hospitals. The machine is capable of testing 96 swabs in 30 minutes, helping to keep patients and medical staff safer.

Don Williams
Don Williamshttp://www.ultimatemotorcycling.com
With 45 years of riding experience, Don Williams is a fan of all kinds of motorcycles. He enjoys sport bikes, cruisers, dirt bikes, touring bikes, adventure bikes, dual sport bikes, and rideable customs. Ask Don what his favorite bike is and he will tell you, "Whatever bike I'm on."

