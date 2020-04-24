Friday, April 24, 2020
Community Classic and Custom Motorcycles Agostini Museum First Look: Greatest of All-Time

Agostini Museum First Look: Greatest of All-Time

When having a discussion of the greatest Grand Prix motorcycle racers of all-time, the name Giacomo Agostini will inevitably be at the top. From 1965 to 1976, Agostini racked up 122 Grand Prix victories, 159 podiums, and, most significantly, 15 World Championships—including eight in the premier class. In 1968, Agostini won every 350cc and 500cc GP race—the equivalent of winning every MotoGP and Moto2 race in one year. Agostini also had an illustrious Isle of Man TT career, with 10 TT wins and 13 podiums in eight years. Now, there is a museum dedicated to Agostini and a career that will never be replicated.

Agostini Museum First Look - MotoGP Champion

The Giacomo Agostini Museum, which started out as a private room for Agostini, holds 350 trophies, plus historic motorcycles, helmets, suits, and other racing-related memorabilia. The room, designed by architect Michele Giavarini, has an inox-concrete floor, with a #1 in black-on-yellow, as Agostini ran on his number plate frequently during his reign. “Ago” is painted in bright red, so there’s no forgetting who the museum honors.

“The history of my life is all there in this one room,” Agostini says, “and being able to spend some time there alone with my thoughts, going back to those extraordinary memories, fills me with joy.”

Agostini Museum First Look - World Champion

Agostini won 14 of his 15 world championships on MV Agusta, tying him to the iconic Italian brand forever. “The partnership between our brand and Giacomo Agostini is part of the glorious history of this company,” MV Agusta CEO Timur Sardarov noted, “and we are glad that a man who contributed so much to the legend of MV Agusta is now being rightly celebrated with this museum.”

Agostini Museum First Look - MV Agusta

Privately owned by the Agostini family in Città Alta in Bergamo, the Giacomo Agostini Museum is accessible to the public on a limited basis. You will need a group of at least eight to book access, and that goes through the Villa Vittoria Charme & Relax bed-and-breakfast, owned by Giacomo and managed his daughter Vittoria. The museum entrance package includes a one-night stay, and dinner with Ago.

Previous articleMV Agusta Prepares Production Resumption: “A New Safety Culture”
Don Williams
Don Williamshttp://www.ultimatemotorcycling.com
With 45 years of riding experience, Don Williams is a fan of all kinds of motorcycles. He enjoys sport bikes, cruisers, dirt bikes, touring bikes, adventure bikes, dual sport bikes, and rideable customs. Ask Don what his favorite bike is and he will tell you, "Whatever bike I'm on."

Related Posts

Community

MV Agusta Prepares Production Resumption: “A New Safety Culture”

Don Williams -
0
MV Agusta is preparing to resume motorcycle production in Varese, having stopped on March 26 due to the international health crisis that has been...
Read more
Motocross / Off-Road

Glen Helen Raceway and Perris Raceway to Reopen in California

Don Williams -
0
Iconic Glen Helen Raceway in San Bernardino and historic Perris Raceway in Perris have announced that they will be reopening. Glen Helen Raceway, site...
Read more
Classic and Custom Motorcycles

Louis KTM 1290 Super Duke R Custom Motorcycle: Caty M. Glam

Don Williams -
0
When you look at the controversially styled KTM 1290 Super Duke R, you won’t likely think to yourself, “slender ballerina.” However, that’s what ran...
Read more
Gear / Parts

Lego Technic Ducati Panigale V4 R First Look: Motorcycle Model

Don Williams -
0
We loved the BMW R 1200 GS Lego Technic when it came out in 2016, and now it’s time for a new toy—the Lego...
Read more
Motorcycle Industry News

India’s TVS Acquires Norton Motorcycles; Price Tag: £16 million

Don Williams -
0
It has been a long and winding road for Norton Motorcycles. Founded in 1898 as a parts manufacturer, and first producing motorcycles in 1902,...
Read more
News

2020 Suzuki Katana Urban Review: Twisties to Traffic

Don Williams -
0
To properly appreciate the 2020 Suzuki Katana, it is essential to understand its mission. Derived from the Suzuki GSX-S1000 upright naked sportbike, which itself...
Read more
Classic and Custom Motorcycles

Agostini Museum First Look: Greatest of All-Time

Don Williams -
0
When having a discussion of the greatest Grand Prix motorcycle racers of all-time, the name Giacomo Agostini will inevitably be at the top. From...
Read more
Community

MV Agusta Prepares Production Resumption: “A New Safety Culture”

Don Williams -
0
MV Agusta is preparing to resume motorcycle production in Varese, having stopped on March 26 due to the international health crisis that has been...
Read more
Motocross / Off-Road

Glen Helen Raceway and Perris Raceway to Reopen in California

Don Williams -
0
Iconic Glen Helen Raceway in San Bernardino and historic Perris Raceway in Perris have announced that they will be reopening. Glen Helen Raceway, site...
Read more
Classic and Custom Motorcycles

Louis KTM 1290 Super Duke R Custom Motorcycle: Caty M. Glam

Don Williams -
0
When you look at the controversially styled KTM 1290 Super Duke R, you won’t likely think to yourself, “slender ballerina.” However, that’s what ran...
Read more
Gear / Parts

Lego Technic Ducati Panigale V4 R First Look: Motorcycle Model

Don Williams -
0
We loved the BMW R 1200 GS Lego Technic when it came out in 2016, and now it’s time for a new toy—the Lego...
Read more
Motorcycle Industry News

India’s TVS Acquires Norton Motorcycles; Price Tag: £16 million

Don Williams -
0
It has been a long and winding road for Norton Motorcycles. Founded in 1898 as a parts manufacturer, and first producing motorcycles in 1902,...
Read more
© Copyright 2019 - Ultimate Motorcycling