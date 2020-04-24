Agostini Museum First Look: Greatest of All-Time

When having a discussion of the greatest Grand Prix motorcycle racers of all-time, the name Giacomo Agostini will inevitably be at the top. From 1965 to 1976, Agostini racked up 122 Grand Prix victories, 159 podiums, and, most significantly, 15 World Championships—including eight in the premier class. In 1968, Agostini won every 350cc and 500cc GP race—the equivalent of winning every MotoGP and Moto2 race in one year. Agostini also had an illustrious Isle of Man TT career, with 10 TT wins and 13 podiums in eight years. Now, there is a museum dedicated to Agostini and a career that will never be replicated.

The Giacomo Agostini Museum, which started out as a private room for Agostini, holds 350 trophies, plus historic motorcycles, helmets, suits, and other racing-related memorabilia. The room, designed by architect Michele Giavarini, has an inox-concrete floor, with a #1 in black-on-yellow, as Agostini ran on his number plate frequently during his reign. “Ago” is painted in bright red, so there’s no forgetting who the museum honors.

“The history of my life is all there in this one room,” Agostini says, “and being able to spend some time there alone with my thoughts, going back to those extraordinary memories, fills me with joy.”

Agostini won 14 of his 15 world championships on MV Agusta, tying him to the iconic Italian brand forever. “The partnership between our brand and Giacomo Agostini is part of the glorious history of this company,” MV Agusta CEO Timur Sardarov noted, “and we are glad that a man who contributed so much to the legend of MV Agusta is now being rightly celebrated with this museum.”

Privately owned by the Agostini family in Città Alta in Bergamo, the Giacomo Agostini Museum is accessible to the public on a limited basis. You will need a group of at least eight to book access, and that goes through the Villa Vittoria Charme & Relax bed-and-breakfast, owned by Giacomo and managed his daughter Vittoria. The museum entrance package includes a one-night stay, and dinner with Ago.