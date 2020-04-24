2020 Harley-Davidson Roadster Buyer’s Guide: Specs & Prices

If you’re looking for a Sportster with more ‘sport’ in it, the 2020 Harley-Davidson Roadster delivers. The Motor Company gives the Roadster a bit more power from the Evolution V-twin, longer-travel suspension, taller tires, additional lean angle, and double-disc front braking. The result is a motorcycle that is quite happy in the twisties.

The front of the Roadster telegraphs its intentions. The 43mm fork is a performance-oriented inverted design, and the narrow handlebar has a low bend. Moving to the seat, the Roadster has a secure cockpit for the pilot, and the mid controls round out the sporting ergonomics.

Although the 2020 Harley-Davidson Roadster might feel unusual to a sport rider on a first ride, once the rider understands the ergonomics, handling, and power, the Roadster is quite a capable motorcycle on back roads. With 76 ft-lbs of torque produced at just 3750 rpm, the Evolution motor has pulling power at any engine speed, and that translates to real-world performance. Dunlop tires with Harley-Davidson branding do an excellent job of putting the power to the ground and providing traction well past the lean limit.

2020 Harley-Davidson Roadster Specs

ENGINE

Type: Evolution V-twin

Displacement: 73.4ci (1202cc)

Bore x stroke: 3.5 x 3.8”

Maximum torque: 76 ft-lbs @ 3750 rpm

Compression ratio: 10:1

Valvetrain: Pushrods, 2vpc

Cooling: Air

Lubrication: Dry sump

Transmission: 5-speed

Primary drive: Chain

Final drive: Belt

CHASSIS

Frame: Tubular mild steel

Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable 43mm inverted fork; 4.5 inches

Rear suspension; travel: Adjustable-preload variable rate spring w/ nitrogen-charged emulsion-style shock; 3.2 inches

Wheels: 5-spoke cast aluminum

Front wheel: 19 x 3.00

Rear wheel: 18 x 4.30

Tires: Dunlop Harley-Davidson Series

Front tire: 120/70 x 19

Rear tire: 150/70 x 18

Front brake: 300mm discs w/ dual-piston caliper

Rear brake: 260mm disc w/ dual-piston caliper

ABS: Optional ($795)

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

Wheelbase: 59.3 inches

Rake: 28.9 degrees

Trail: 5.5 inches

Lean angle (r/l): 30.8/31.1 degrees

Seat height: 30.9 inches

Fuel capacity: 3.3 gallons

Estimated fuel economy: 48 mpg

Curb weight: 571 pounds

2020 Harley-Davidson Roadster Colors/Prices