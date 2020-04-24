Indian Riders Fest 2021 Scheduled: June 11-13 Weekend

Although Indian Motorcycle is indisputably an all-American brand, it also has a following in Europe. Indian Riders Fest 2021 brings fans of the marque together at Výstaviště České Budějovice, a venue in České Budějovice (aka Budweis) in the southern region of the Czech Republic. The dates for the event are June 11-13, 2021.

There are all sorts of activities at Indian Riders Fest 2021, including a police-escorted 15-mile parade ride through the nearby downtown area, a custom motorcycle show, vintage Indian exhibits, demo rides on Indians, stunt shows, plus an Indian service and repair shop. Non-Indian attractions include live concerts, DJ sets, tattoo parlor, barbershop, food trucks, and a body paint show. Indian Motorcycle is an official partner of the event.

The best way to enjoy Indian Riders Fest 2021 looks to be the Rally Pack—limited to 1000 participants at €149 each. In addition to VIP entrance to various events and participation in the parade ride, you get lots of free food, eight tickets for Czech beers, t-shirt, patch, pin, textile bag, lottery ticket for a raffle (Grand Prize: Custom Indian Chieftain Limited by VMP Motorcycles and Indian Písek—the event organizers), a photobooth, guarded parking, and all the coffee and tea you can drink. Also included in the Rally Pack is a donation to Centrum Bazalka, a local school for young children with disabilities. Eight-hundred riders had registered for Rally Packs to the canceled IRF 2020—Indian Riders Fest can’t be certain the Czech border will be open in time—so availability for 2021 is limited.

Tent camping is available, with toilets and washrooms, but no showers. Otherwise, there are plenty of hotels in Budweis meeting various standards, with Hotel Clarion as an official partner. Should you not want the Rally Pack, entrance to the weekend event is €33.

Although you are welcome to attend on foot, you will definitely want to arrange to have a motorcycle to ride. The South Bohemian area is filled with scenic roads and exciting destinations—Indian Riders Fest has suggestions for you. They do remind you that there is zero tolerance by the Czech authorities for drinking and riding—you do not want to blow anything over 0.00 percent. Other than that important caveat, enjoy the endless twisties of South Bohemia while taking in the Indian Riders Fest 2021.

Photography by František Holub