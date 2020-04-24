Saturday, April 25, 2020
Community Classic and Custom Motorcycles Indian Riders Fest 2021 Scheduled: June 11-13 Weekend

Indian Riders Fest 2021 Scheduled: June 11-13 Weekend

Although Indian Motorcycle is indisputably an all-American brand, it also has a following in Europe. Indian Riders Fest 2021 brings fans of the marque together at Výstaviště České Budějovice, a venue in České Budějovice (aka Budweis) in the southern region of the Czech Republic. The dates for the event are June 11-13, 2021.

Indian Riders Fest 2021 Dates Set - Czech Republic

There are all sorts of activities at Indian Riders Fest 2021, including a police-escorted 15-mile parade ride through the nearby downtown area, a custom motorcycle show, vintage Indian exhibits, demo rides on Indians, stunt shows, plus an Indian service and repair shop. Non-Indian attractions include live concerts, DJ sets, tattoo parlor, barbershop, food trucks, and a body paint show. Indian Motorcycle is an official partner of the event.

The best way to enjoy Indian Riders Fest 2021 looks to be the Rally Pack—limited to 1000 participants at €149 each. In addition to VIP entrance to various events and participation in the parade ride, you get lots of free food, eight tickets for Czech beers, t-shirt, patch, pin, textile bag, lottery ticket for a raffle (Grand Prize: Custom Indian Chieftain Limited by VMP Motorcycles and Indian Písek—the event organizers), a photobooth, guarded parking, and all the coffee and tea you can drink. Also included in the Rally Pack is a donation to Centrum Bazalka, a local school for young children with disabilities. Eight-hundred riders had registered for Rally Packs to the canceled IRF 2020—Indian Riders Fest can’t be certain the Czech border will be open in time—so availability for 2021 is limited.

Indian Riders Fest 2021 Dates Set - Motorcycle Show

Tent camping is available, with toilets and washrooms, but no showers. Otherwise, there are plenty of hotels in Budweis meeting various standards, with Hotel Clarion as an official partner. Should you not want the Rally Pack, entrance to the weekend event is €33.

Although you are welcome to attend on foot, you will definitely want to arrange to have a motorcycle to ride. The South Bohemian area is filled with scenic roads and exciting destinations—Indian Riders Fest has suggestions for you. They do remind you that there is zero tolerance by the Czech authorities for drinking and riding—you do not want to blow anything over 0.00 percent. Other than that important caveat, enjoy the endless twisties of South Bohemia while taking in the Indian Riders Fest 2021.

Photography by František Holub

Previous article2020 Harley-Davidson Roadster Buyer’s Guide: Specs & Prices
Don Williams
Don Williamshttp://www.ultimatemotorcycling.com
With 45 years of riding experience, Don Williams is a fan of all kinds of motorcycles. He enjoys sport bikes, cruisers, dirt bikes, touring bikes, adventure bikes, dual sport bikes, and rideable customs. Ask Don what his favorite bike is and he will tell you, "Whatever bike I'm on."

Related Posts

Buyers Guide

2020 Harley-Davidson Roadster Buyer’s Guide: Specs & Prices

Don Williams -
0
If you’re looking for a Sportster with more ‘sport’ in it, the 2020 Harley-Davidson Roadster delivers. The Motor Company gives the Roadster a bit...
Read more
MotoGP

MotoGP Virtual Grand Prix of Spain Date Set: May 3

Don Williams -
0
Building on the success of the first two MotoGP Virtual Races, Dorna has announced the Red Bull Virtual Grand Prix of Spain. Running on...
Read more
Classic and Custom Motorcycles

Agostini Museum First Look: Greatest of All-Time

Don Williams -
0
When having a discussion of the greatest Grand Prix motorcycle racers of all-time, the name Giacomo Agostini will inevitably be at the top. From...
Read more
Community

MV Agusta Prepares Production Resumption: “A New Safety Culture”

Don Williams -
0
MV Agusta is preparing to resume motorcycle production in Varese, having stopped on March 26 due to the international health crisis that has been...
Read more
Motocross / Off-Road

Glen Helen Raceway and Perris Raceway to Reopen in California

Don Williams -
0
Iconic Glen Helen Raceway in San Bernardino and historic Perris Raceway in Perris have announced that they will be reopening. Glen Helen Raceway, site...
Read more
Classic and Custom Motorcycles

Louis KTM 1290 Super Duke R Custom Motorcycle: Caty M. Glam

Don Williams -
0
When you look at the controversially styled KTM 1290 Super Duke R, you won’t likely think to yourself, “slender ballerina.” However, that’s what ran...
Read more
Classic and Custom Motorcycles

Indian Riders Fest 2021 Scheduled: June 11-13 Weekend

Don Williams -
0
Although Indian Motorcycle is indisputably an all-American brand, it also has a following in Europe. Indian Riders Fest 2021 brings fans of the marque...
Read more
Buyers Guide

2020 Harley-Davidson Roadster Buyer’s Guide: Specs & Prices

Don Williams -
0
If you’re looking for a Sportster with more ‘sport’ in it, the 2020 Harley-Davidson Roadster delivers. The Motor Company gives the Roadster a bit...
Read more
MotoGP

MotoGP Virtual Grand Prix of Spain Date Set: May 3

Don Williams -
0
Building on the success of the first two MotoGP Virtual Races, Dorna has announced the Red Bull Virtual Grand Prix of Spain. Running on...
Read more
Classic and Custom Motorcycles

Agostini Museum First Look: Greatest of All-Time

Don Williams -
0
When having a discussion of the greatest Grand Prix motorcycle racers of all-time, the name Giacomo Agostini will inevitably be at the top. From...
Read more
Community

MV Agusta Prepares Production Resumption: “A New Safety Culture”

Don Williams -
0
MV Agusta is preparing to resume motorcycle production in Varese, having stopped on March 26 due to the international health crisis that has been...
Read more
Motocross / Off-Road

Glen Helen Raceway and Perris Raceway to Reopen in California

Don Williams -
0
Iconic Glen Helen Raceway in San Bernardino and historic Perris Raceway in Perris have announced that they will be reopening. Glen Helen Raceway, site...
Read more
© Copyright 2019 - Ultimate Motorcycling