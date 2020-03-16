Despite Coronavirus Lockdown, MV Agusta Maintains Production

Despite the nationwide lockdowns announced by the Italian government on March 9, MV Agusta will continue production operations at its Schiranna factory.

The Northern Italy facility will run with a skeleton crew, abiding by all of the Prime Minister’s provisions and guidelines issued by Confindustria Lombardia, the labor union in Milan.

“We believe it is our duty not to give up in this crisis situation so that the economy of this community can recover once the emergency is over,” says MV Agusta Motor S.p.A. CEO Timur Sardarov. “We took this decision with a great sense of responsibility, towards our employees in the first place, but also towards our local community, which cannot afford a breakdown of its production capability, and towards all the related industries on which so many workers and their families depend.

“The company has implemented all the information, prevention and containment measures required by the circumstances. We are determined to continue doing our best to support this community, fully respecting the rules and with maximum safety.”

MV Agusta says it has adopted various measures to work, including the closure of non-essential departments and “smart working.” The motorcycle manufacturer says there is no evidence of employees with symptoms connected to COVID-19.

The employees will maintain their distances, and be supplied with face masks, gloves, and hand sanitizers to remain as safe as possible.

Earlier this month, Ducati and Piaggio shut down their museums due to the Coronavirus. Ducati also announced Monday morning that it would cease operations at its Borgo Panigale factory until the situation changes.

According to Worldometer, as of Monday night in Italy, there were over 27,000 coronavirus cases in Italy, including over 2,100 deaths.