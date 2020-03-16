Tuesday, March 17, 2020
News Despite Coronavirus Lockdown, MV Agusta Maintains Production

Despite Coronavirus Lockdown, MV Agusta Maintains Production

Despite the nationwide lockdowns announced by the Italian government on March 9, MV Agusta will continue production operations at its Schiranna factory.

The Northern Italy facility will run with a skeleton crew, abiding by all of the Prime Minister’s provisions and guidelines issued by Confindustria Lombardia, the labor union in Milan.

Despite Coronavirus Lockdown, MV Agusta Maintains Production“We believe it is our duty not to give up in this crisis situation so that the economy of this community can recover once the emergency is over,” says MV Agusta Motor S.p.A. CEO Timur Sardarov. “We took this decision with a great sense of responsibility, towards our employees in the first place, but also towards our local community, which cannot afford a breakdown of its production capability, and towards all the related industries on which so many workers and their families depend.

“The company has implemented all the information, prevention and containment measures required by the circumstances. We are determined to continue doing our best to support this community, fully respecting the rules and with maximum safety.”

MV Agusta says it has adopted various measures to work, including the closure of non-essential departments and “smart working.” The motorcycle manufacturer says there is no evidence of employees with symptoms connected to COVID-19.

The employees will maintain their distances, and be supplied with face masks, gloves, and hand sanitizers to remain as safe as possible.

Earlier this month, Ducati and Piaggio shut down their museums due to the Coronavirus. Ducati also announced Monday morning that it would cease operations at its Borgo Panigale factory until the situation changes.

According to Worldometer, as of Monday night in Italy, there were over 27,000 coronavirus cases in Italy, including over 2,100 deaths.

Previous article2020 Kawasaki Z H2 Test: Supercharged and Hyper-Naked
Next articleDorna CEO Carmelo Ezpeleta Talks MotoGP Calendar Changes (Q&A)
Ron Lieback
Ron Lieback
One of the few moto journalists based on the East Coast, Ron Lieback joined the motorcycle industry as a freelancer in 2007, and is currently Online Editor at Ultimate Motorcycling.

Related Posts

Motorcycle Industry News

Ducati To Reopen Factory On March 25

Don Williams -
0
Following the closure of the Borgo Panigale factory production line on March 13 due to the COVID-19 virus outbreak, Ducati is planning on restart...
Read more
Isle of Man TT

2020 Isle of Man TT: Canceled due to Coronavirus Outbreak

Ron Lieback -
0
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the 2020 Isle of Man TT has been canceled. This is the first time racing at the Isle of...
Read more
Reviews

2020 Triumph Tiger 900 GT Pro Review (19 Fast Facts)

Kelly Callan -
0
With a new, higher power motor, chassis update, upgraded suspension, new brakes, and larger full connectivity TFT screen, there’s everything to like about the 2020 Triumph Tiger 900 GT Pro—including the name.
Read more
MotoGP

Dorna CEO Carmelo Ezpeleta Talks MotoGP Calendar Changes (Q&A)

Staff -
0
Carmelo Ezpeleta, the CEO of Dorna Sports, the commercial and television rights holder of MotoGP, answered questions in regards to the postponements and cancelations...
Read more
Reviews

2020 Kawasaki Z H2 Test: Supercharged and Hyper-Naked

Nic de Sena -
0
Eighty-three miles outside the glitz and glamor of Las Vegas sits Groom Lake, part of the Nevada Test and Training Range. You also might...
Read more
Commentary

So, You Want to Change the Battery in Your V-Max? Patience First

Gary Ilminen -
0
Patience is a virtue, but it might not make things any easier I’m not afraid to admit that I’m one of those back-yard mechanics for...
Read more
Motorcycle Industry News

Ducati To Reopen Factory On March 25

Don Williams -
0
Following the closure of the Borgo Panigale factory production line on March 13 due to the COVID-19 virus outbreak, Ducati is planning on restart...
Read more
Isle of Man TT

2020 Isle of Man TT: Canceled due to Coronavirus Outbreak

Ron Lieback -
0
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the 2020 Isle of Man TT has been canceled. This is the first time racing at the Isle of...
Read more
Reviews

2020 Triumph Tiger 900 GT Pro Review (19 Fast Facts)

Kelly Callan -
0
With a new, higher power motor, chassis update, upgraded suspension, new brakes, and larger full connectivity TFT screen, there’s everything to like about the 2020 Triumph Tiger 900 GT Pro—including the name.
Read more
MotoGP

Dorna CEO Carmelo Ezpeleta Talks MotoGP Calendar Changes (Q&A)

Staff -
0
Carmelo Ezpeleta, the CEO of Dorna Sports, the commercial and television rights holder of MotoGP, answered questions in regards to the postponements and cancelations...
Read more
News

Despite Coronavirus Lockdown, MV Agusta Maintains Production

Ron Lieback -
0
Despite the nationwide lockdowns announced by the Italian government on March 9, MV Agusta will continue production operations at its Schiranna factory. The Northern Italy...
Read more
Reviews

2020 Kawasaki Z H2 Test: Supercharged and Hyper-Naked

Nic de Sena -
0
Eighty-three miles outside the glitz and glamor of Las Vegas sits Groom Lake, part of the Nevada Test and Training Range. You also might...
Read more
© Copyright 2019 - Ultimate Motorcycling