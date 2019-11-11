2020 MV Agusta Rush 1000 First Look

The current MV Agusta logo carries the line “Motorcycle Art Since 1945.”

The new Superveloce 800 and Brutale 1000 RR both gorgeously adhere to the message that MV Agusta is in the business of creating motorcycle art. But the new Rush 1000 injects some steroids into that sentiment, taking the “art” one step further.

Based on the already performance-breed Brutale 1000 RR, MV Agusta unveiled the Rush 1000 at EICMA Milan Motorcycle. Here’s a first look at this beauty that builds upon MVA’s naked motorcycle dragster niche.

1. The Rush 1000 is powered by the revamped 998cc inline-four cylinder found in the Brutale 1000 RR that MVA says is the “only production bike” to use radial valves and titanium connecting rods. The motor features a completely revised combustion chamber that has radial valves inspired by Formula 1. The titanium connecting rods, used in MotoGP technology, reduce mass, loads and engine inertia. The engine also has a central camshaft chain, which is also traditional for MV Agusta and mitigates the effects of camshaft twist at high rpm.

2. The Euro5 compliant engine produces 208 horsepower at 13,000 rpm and 86 ft/lbs at 11,000 rpm. Add a race exhaust and ECU, and the naked superbike can produce 212 horsepower @ 13,6000 rpm.

3. MV Agusta says the bike is “an exercise in style,” and this is easy to spot with the enclosed rear wheel. The wheel takes inspiration from drag racing. It’s created from CNC machined aluminum alloy and enclosed with a carbon-fiber cover. The 200/55 rear tire size is also inspired by drag racing.

4. The other highlights of the design are the round LED headlight with cornering functionality that is encased in a CNC-alloy housing and inspired by the RVS #1; the minimalist passenger seat cover; the CNC-machined aluminum fuel tank; and the titanium exhaust.

5. The Rush 1000 arrives with four engine maps: Sport, Race, Racing and Custom.

6. All the expected electronics are present, including eight-level traction control, electronically assisted gear shifter for clutchless up and downshifts, wheelie control, Bosch cornering ABS with rear wheel-lift mitigation, and launch control. The Rush 1000 also arrives standard with cruise control.

7. The Rush 1000 has the latest electronic suspension: Öhlins EC units with electronic management of the compression and extension hydraulics. The suspension – a NIX EC fork and EC TTX rear shock – is complemented by an electronic Öhlins steering damper.

8. Braking duties are handled by dual 320mm discs squeezed by four-piston Brembo Stylema calipers, and a 220mm rear disc squeezed by a two-piston Brembo caliper.

9. Other highlights include carbon-fiber bodywork, titanium fasteners, a full-color TFT 5″ color dashboard, CNC adjustable footpegs, and connectivity to a smartphone via the MV Ride App.

10. MV Agusta says production of the Rush 1000 will begin “in a few months.” Pricing is yet to be announced, but expect a price between the $32,000 Brutale 10000 RR and the $45,000 Serie Oro.

2020 MV Agusta Rush 1000 Specs

ENGINE

Type: Inline-4

Displacement: 998 cc

Bore x stroke: 79 x 50.9

Maximum power: 208 horsepower @ 13,450 rpm

Maximum torque: 86 ft/lbs @ 11,000 rpm

Compression ratio: 13.4:1

Valvetrain: DOHC, radial valve

Exhaust: Arrow 4-1-4

Cooling: Liquid and oil radiators

Lubrication: Semi-dry sump

Transmission: 6-speed w/ quickshifter

Final drive: Chain

CHASSIS

Frame: Steel Tubular Trellis

Handlebar: Semi Clip-On

Front suspension; travel: Öhlins Nix EC hydraulic “upside-down” front forks with TiN superficial treatment.; 4.72 inches

Rear suspension; travel: Öhlins EC TTX completely adjustable with electronically controlled compression and rebound damping and spring preload; 4.72 inches

Wheels: Forged Aluminum

Front wheel: 3.50 x 17

Rear wheel: 6 x 17

Front tire: 120/70 x ZR17

Rear tire: 200/55 X ZR17

Front brakes: 320mm discs w/ radially mounted 4-piston Brembo Stylema floating calipers

Rear brake: 220mm disc w/ 2-piston Brembo caliper

ABS: Bosch 9 Plus with Race Mode and rear-wheel lift mitigation

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

Wheelbase: 55.71 inches

Trail: 3.82 inches

Seat height: 33.27 inches

Fuel capacity: 4.23 gallons

Dry weight: 410 pounds (405 pounds with race exhaust)

COLORS

Dark Metallic Matte Grey/Mamba Red Matte Carbon/Metallic Bronze

PRICE: