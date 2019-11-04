2020 MV Agusta Brutale 1000 RR First Look (11 Fast Facts)

2020 MV Agusta Brutale 1000 RR

As MV Agusta is about to celebrate its 75th anniversary in 2020, the Italian motorcycle manufacturer has debuted a new naked sportbike – the Brutale 1000 RR.

The motorcycle is based on the gorgeous, but expensive, Brutale 1000 Serie Oro – a streetfighter stuffed with the MV Agusta F4 engine that produces 205 horsepower and cost nearly $46,000.

In simplest terms, to create the Brutale 1000 RR, MVA stripped the Serie Oro of its carbon fiber wheels, GPS tracking, titanium hardware, and gorgeous “red wire” color.

Here’s a first look at the 2020 MVA Brutale 1000 RR.

1. The Brutale 1000 RR arrives with retuned F4 powerplant that produces 208 horsepower at 13,450 rpm, and 86 ft/lbs of torque at 11,000 rpm. The engine uses radial valves inspired by Formula 1, and titanium piston rods inspired by MotoGP. To further reduce friction, the 998cc inline-four uses a “splitter lubrication system” that allows the oil to separate from moving mechanical parts. This system – considered a semi-dry-sump lubrication and introduced on the Serie Oro – ensures proper lubrication during aggressive lean angles or wheelies.

2. The Brutale 1000 RR breathes through a 4-1-4 Arrow exhaust system that features a throttle valve for maximum torque at lower RPMs.

3. For electronics, MV Agusta once again partnered with Eldor. The system uses a full ride-by-wire system with four maps – Sport, Race, Rain and Custom). The other electronics include an eight-level traction control (rider can deactivate); wheelie control; launch control; ABS with rear-wheel lift mitigation; and clutchless up/down shifts.

4. The Brutale 1000 RR weights 410 pounds dry, and uses a typical MV Agusta trellis frame that combines steel with aluminum, along with the signature single-sided swingarm.

5. Ergonomics are created for an upright riding position and include semi clip-on handlebars.

6. MV Agusta says the naked bike can achieve a top speed over 186 mph. MVA says this speed is capable due to the aerodynamics ad the new rage in 2020 sport motorcycles, winglets.

7. Suspension duties are handled by the top name in the industry – electronic Öhlins. The Brutale 1000 RR arrives with an Öhlins Nix EC fork, and an Öhlins TTX rear shock absorber. The suspension is further complimented by the Öhlins EC electronic steering damper.

8. The Brutale 1000 RR also arrives with the same Brembo Stylema front calipers found on the Serie Oro that squeeze 320mm discs. Out back a 220mm is squeezed by a dual-piston caliper. ABS Bosch 9 Plus is standard and features a Race Mode.

9. Other highlights include a 5-inch TFT dash, LED Lights including cornering lights, cruise control, MV Ride navigation app connectivity, and forged aluminum wheels.

10. The bike will be available in two color options: Ago Red/Dark Metallic Matte Grey/Matte Carbon; or Metallic Avio Grey/Fluo Yellow/Dark Metallic Matte Grey/Matt Carbon.

11. The 2020 MV Agusta will cost just under $32,000 in the USA – $13,000 cheaper than its exclusive Serie Oro brother.

2020 MV Agusta Brutale 1000 RR Specs

ENGINE

Type: Inline-4

Displacement: 998 cc

Bore x stroke: 79 x 50.9

Maximum power: 208 horsepower @ 13,450 rpm

Maximum torque: 86 ft/lbs @ 11,000 rpm

Compression ratio: 13.4:1

Valvetrain: DOHC, radial valve

Exhaust: Arrow 4-1-4

Cooling: Liquid and oil radiators

Lubrication: Semi-dry sump

Transmission: 6-speed

Final drive: Chain

CHASSIS

Frame: Steel Tubular Trellis

Handlebar: Semi Clip-On

Front suspension; travel: Öhlins Nix EC hydraulic “upside down” front forks with TiN superficial treatment.; 4.72 inches

Rear suspension; travel: Öhlins EC TTX completely adjustable with electronically controlled compression and rebound damping and spring preload; 4.72 inches

Wheels: Forged Aluminum

Front wheel: 3.50 x 17

Rear wheel: 6 x 17

Front tire: 120/70 x ZR17

Rear tire: 200/55 X ZR17

Front brakes: 320mm discs w/ radially mounted 4-piston Brembo Stylema floating calipers

Rear brake: 220mm disc w/ 2-piston Nissin caliper

ABS: Bosch 9 Plus with Race Mode and rear-wheel lift mitigation

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

Wheelbase: 55.71 inches

Trail: 3.82 inches

Seat height: 33.27 inches

Fuel capacity: 4.23 gallons

Dry weight: 410 pounds

COLORS

Ago Red/Dark Metallic Matte Grey/Matte Carbon

Metallic Avio Grey/Fluo Yellow/ Dark Metallic Matte Grey/Matt Carbon

PRICE:

$32,000 MSRP

2020 MV Agusta Brutale 1000 RR Photo Gallery