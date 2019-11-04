Monday, November 4, 2019
2020 Motorcycle Previews 2020 MV Agusta Brutale 1000 RR First Look (11 Fast Facts)

2020 MV Agusta Brutale 1000 RR First Look (11 Fast Facts)

2020 MV Agusta Brutale 1000 RR

As MV Agusta is about to celebrate its 75th anniversary in 2020, the Italian motorcycle manufacturer has debuted a new naked sportbike – the Brutale 1000 RR.

The motorcycle is based on the gorgeous, but expensive, Brutale 1000 Serie Oro – a streetfighter stuffed with the MV Agusta F4 engine that produces 205 horsepower and cost nearly $46,000.

2020 Brutale 1000 RR seat heightIn simplest terms, to create the Brutale 1000 RR, MVA stripped the Serie Oro of its carbon fiber wheels, GPS tracking, titanium hardware, and gorgeous “red wire” color.

Here’s a first look at the 2020 MVA Brutale 1000 RR.

1. The Brutale 1000 RR arrives with retuned F4 powerplant that produces 208 horsepower at 13,450 rpm, and 86 ft/lbs of torque at 11,000 rpm. The engine uses radial valves inspired by Formula 1, and titanium piston rods inspired by MotoGP. To further reduce friction, the 998cc inline-four uses a “splitter lubrication system” that allows the oil to separate from moving mechanical parts. This system – considered a semi-dry-sump lubrication and introduced on the Serie Oro – ensures proper lubrication during aggressive lean angles or wheelies.

2. The Brutale 1000 RR breathes through a 4-1-4 Arrow exhaust system that features a throttle valve for maximum torque at lower RPMs.

3. For electronics, MV Agusta once again partnered with Eldor. The system uses a full ride-by-wire system with four maps – Sport, Race, Rain and Custom). The other electronics include an eight-level traction control (rider can deactivate); wheelie control; launch control; ABS with rear-wheel lift mitigation; and clutchless up/down shifts.

4. The Brutale 1000 RR weights 410 pounds dry, and uses a typical MV Agusta trellis frame that combines steel with aluminum, along with the signature single-sided swingarm.

2020 Brutale 1000 RR top speed5. Ergonomics are created for an upright riding position and include semi clip-on handlebars.

6. MV Agusta says the naked bike can achieve a top speed over 186 mph. MVA says this speed is capable due to the aerodynamics ad the new rage in 2020 sport motorcycles, winglets.

7. Suspension duties are handled by the top name in the industry – electronic Öhlins. The Brutale 1000 RR arrives with an Öhlins Nix EC fork, and an Öhlins TTX rear shock absorber. The suspension is further complimented by the Öhlins EC electronic steering damper.

8. The Brutale 1000 RR also arrives with the same Brembo Stylema front calipers found on the Serie Oro that squeeze 320mm discs. Out back a 220mm is squeezed by a dual-piston caliper. ABS Bosch 9 Plus is standard and features a Race Mode.

9. Other highlights include a 5-inch TFT dash, LED Lights including cornering lights, cruise control, MV Ride navigation app connectivity, and forged aluminum wheels.

2020 Brutale 1000 RR for sale10. The bike will be available in two color options: Ago Red/Dark Metallic Matte Grey/Matte Carbon; or Metallic Avio Grey/Fluo Yellow/Dark Metallic Matte Grey/Matt Carbon.

11. The 2020 MV Agusta will cost just under $32,000 in the USA – $13,000 cheaper than its exclusive Serie Oro brother.

2020 MV Agusta Brutale 1000 RR Specs

ENGINE

  • Type: Inline-4
  • Displacement: 998 cc
  • Bore x stroke: 79 x 50.9
  • Maximum power: 208 horsepower @ 13,450 rpm
  • Maximum torque: 86 ft/lbs @ 11,000 rpm
  • Compression ratio: 13.4:1
  • Valvetrain: DOHC, radial valve
  • Exhaust: Arrow 4-1-4
  • Cooling: Liquid and oil radiators
  • Lubrication: Semi-dry sump
  • Transmission: 6-speed
  • Final drive: Chain

CHASSIS

  • Frame: Steel Tubular Trellis
  • Handlebar: Semi Clip-On
  • Front suspension; travel: Öhlins Nix EC hydraulic “upside down” front forks with TiN superficial treatment.; 4.72 inches
  • Rear suspension; travel: Öhlins EC TTX completely adjustable with electronically controlled compression and rebound damping and spring preload; 4.72 inches
  • Wheels: Forged Aluminum
  • Front wheel: 3.50 x 17
  • Rear wheel: 6 x 17
  • Front tire: 120/70 x ZR17
  • Rear tire: 200/55 X ZR17
  • Front brakes: 320mm discs w/ radially mounted 4-piston Brembo Stylema floating calipers
  • Rear brake: 220mm disc w/ 2-piston Nissin caliper
  • ABS: Bosch 9 Plus with Race Mode and rear-wheel lift mitigation

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

  • Wheelbase: 55.71 inches
  • Trail: 3.82 inches
  • Seat height: 33.27 inches
  • Fuel capacity: 4.23 gallons
  • Dry weight: 410 pounds

COLORS

  • Ago Red/Dark Metallic Matte Grey/Matte Carbon
  • Metallic Avio Grey/Fluo Yellow/ Dark Metallic Matte Grey/Matt Carbon

PRICE:

  • $32,000 MSRP

2020 MV Agusta Brutale 1000 RR Photo Gallery

Previous article2020 Harley-Davidson Heritage Classic (107 and 114) Buyer’s Guide: Specs & Prices
Next article2019 Sepang MotoGP Results: Vinales Dominates Malaysia
Ron Lieback
Ron Lieback
One of the few moto journalists based on the East Coast, Ron Lieback joined the motorcycle industry as a freelancer in 2007, and is currently Online Editor at Ultimate Motorcycling.

Related Posts

MotoGP

2019 Sepang MotoGP Results: Vinales Dominates Malaysia

Ron Lieback -
0
Yamaha's Maverick Vinales led all 20 laps of the Malaysian Grand Prix at Sepang, but the 2019 MotoGP Champion Marc Marquez still dominated the headlines.
Read more
2020 Motorcycle Previews

2020 MV Agusta Superveloce 800 First Look (9 Fast Facts)

Don Williams -
0
2020 MV Agusta Superveloce 800 and Superveloce 800 Serie Oro We first laid eyes on the Superveloce 800 about a year ago. Now, we have...
Read more
2020 Motorcycle Previews

2020 Cake Kalk& First Look: Electric Dual Sport Motorcycle

Don Williams -
0
The level of innovation in the electric motorcycle sector is impressive, and the 2020 Cake Kalk& (yes, it has an ampersand in its name) is head-turning.
Read more
Classic and Custom Motorcycles

Honda VFR800-Powered N600 Car Wins Hot Wheels Tuning Competition

Don Williams -
0
Honda VFR800-Powered N600 To Appear at SEMA If you ride motorcycles and you’re under 60 years of age, it’s almost a certainty that you played...
Read more
MotoGP

Sepang MotoGP Practice: Yamaha’s Quartararo on Record Pace Friday

Ron Lieback -
0
2019 Sepang MotoGP Friday Practice Results Practice for the third of back-to-back rounds began Friday at Sepang International Circuit for the Malaysian Grand Prix, and...
Read more
Reviews

MSF DirtBike School Review: Kids Learn To Ride Safely

Yana Marutyan -
0
MSF Dirt Bike School Review: Starting Young One of the first stories my husband told me about himself was how he and his friend secretly...
Read more
MotoGP

2019 Sepang MotoGP Results: Vinales Dominates Malaysia

Ron Lieback -
0
Yamaha's Maverick Vinales led all 20 laps of the Malaysian Grand Prix at Sepang, but the 2019 MotoGP Champion Marc Marquez still dominated the headlines.
Read more
2020 Motorcycle Previews

2020 MV Agusta Brutale 1000 RR First Look (11 Fast Facts)

Ron Lieback -
0
2020 MV Agusta Brutale 1000 RR As MV Agusta is about to celebrate its 75th anniversary in 2020, the Italian motorcycle manufacturer has debuted a...
Read more
Harley-Davidson

2020 Harley-Davidson Heritage Classic (107 and 114) Buyer’s Guide: Specs & Prices

Don Williams -
0
The 2020 Harley-Davidson Heritage Classic is truly an iconic motorcycle, with a look that says “motorcycle” in any language.
Read more
2020 Motorcycle Previews

2020 MV Agusta Superveloce 800 First Look (9 Fast Facts)

Don Williams -
0
2020 MV Agusta Superveloce 800 and Superveloce 800 Serie Oro We first laid eyes on the Superveloce 800 about a year ago. Now, we have...
Read more
2020 Motorcycle Previews

2020 Cake Kalk& First Look: Electric Dual Sport Motorcycle

Don Williams -
0
The level of innovation in the electric motorcycle sector is impressive, and the 2020 Cake Kalk& (yes, it has an ampersand in its name) is head-turning.
Read more
Classic and Custom Motorcycles

Honda VFR800-Powered N600 Car Wins Hot Wheels Tuning Competition

Don Williams -
0
Honda VFR800-Powered N600 To Appear at SEMA If you ride motorcycles and you’re under 60 years of age, it’s almost a certainty that you played...
Read more
© Copyright 2019 - Ultimate Motorcycling