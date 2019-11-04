2020 Harley-Davidson Heritage Classic and Heritage Classic 114

The 2020 Harley-Davidson Heritage Classic is truly an iconic motorcycle, with a look that says “motorcycle” in any language. It’s ready for light-duty touring, one- or two-up, with lockable saddlebags, a detachable windshield, triple headlights, floorboards, and deeply valanced fenders.

The 114ci version puts out additional power, though at the cost of increased vibration and about $1500 or so. Certainly, the standard Milwaukee-Eight 107 puts out enough power to satisfy anyone other than the diehard hotrodder.

The Softail chassis gives the 2020 Harley-Davidson Heritage Classic generous suspension travel, limited cornering clearance, and a pair of pleasingly plump 16-inch Dunlop Harley-Davidson D401 tires. Mini-apes provide attitude.

Harley-Davidson shook up the styling of the standard 2020 Heritage Classic, moving away from black paint and toward more chrome. Those who step up to the 2020 Heritage Classic 114 get the black-enhanced styling treatment we have seen recently.

ENGINE

Type: Milwaukee-Eight 107 V-twin

Displacement: 107ci (114: 114ci)

Bore x stroke: 3.937” x 4.375” (114: 4.016” x 4.5”)

Maximum torque: 110 ft/lbs @ 3000 rpm (114: 119 ft/lbs @ 3000 rpm)

Compression ratio: 10.0:1 (114: 10.5:1)

Valvetrain: Single cam; 4 vpc

Cooling: Air

Transmission: 6-speed

Clutch: Assist

Primary drive: Chain

Final drive: Belt

CHASSIS

Frame: Tubular and rectangular mild steel

Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable Showa Dual Bending Valve 49mm fork; 5.1 inches

Rear suspension; travel: Spring-preload adjustable shock; 4.4 inches

Wheels: Wire-spoke chrome steel (114: Wire-spoke gloss black steel)

Front: 16 x 3.00

Rear: 16 x 3.00

Tires: Dunlop Harley-Davidson D401

Front tire: 130/90 x 16

Rear tire: 150/80 x 16

Front brakes 300mm disc w/ 4-piston calipers

Rear brake: 292mm disc w/ 2-piston floating caliper

ABS: Standard

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

Wheelbase: 64.2 inches

Rake: 30 degrees

Trail: 5.5 inches

Lean angle, r/l: 27.3 degrees/28.5 degrees

Seat height: 26.3 inches

Fuel capacity: 5 gallons

Estimated fuel consumption: 47 mpg

Curb weight: 728 pounds

2020 HERITAGE CLASSIC PRICES and COLORS

Vivid Black: $18,999 MSRP (114: $20,449)

Billiard Burgundy: $18,399 MSRP (114: $20,849)

Silver Pine/Spruce; Billiard Red/Vivid Black: $19,749 MSRP (114: $21,199)

Tahitian Teal: $19,949 (114: $21,399)

Scorched Orange/Silver Flux: $21,599 (114 only)

2020 Heritage Classic 107 Photo Gallery

2020 Heritage Classic 114 Photo Gallery