2020 MV Agusta Superveloce 800 First Look (9 Fast Facts)

2020 MV Agusta Superveloce 800 and Superveloce 800 Serie Oro

We first laid eyes on the Superveloce 800 about a year ago. Now, we have specs and more information on the 2020 MV Agusta Superveloce 800, and the upgraded Superveloce 800 Serie Oro, a genuinely striking motorcycle from the iconic factory in Varese, Italy. Let’s dive right in!

Although the 2020 MV Agusta Superveloce 800 is based on the F3 800 platform, changes make the Superveloce 800 its own motorcycle. MV Agusta has made changes to the power characteristics of the inline-3 motor, along with new ergonomics and the quickly apparent styling.

The Superveloce 800 puts out the same power numbers as the F3, with the Serie Oro getting a power boost. While the Superveloce 800 generates the same 148 horsepower peak as the F3, the power delivery is smoother. This 800 triple is designed for street use, rather than the track focus of the F3. The Serie Oro has an Arrow exhaust system, with two outlets on the right side, and one on the left—this is part of an included kit that also includes a dedicated ICU. This configuration gives the Serie Oro a 153-horsepower peak, and it comes 250 rpm later at 13,250 rpm. Both versions have four power modes, along with a customizable mode. Clutchless shifting is standard on both editions, as is eight-position traction control (plus off).

Due to its focus on streetability, the Superveloce 800 has roomier cockpit for the rider than the F3. Regardless, the Superveloce still has clip-ons and is nowhere near an upright. That configuration is left to the Brutale 800 and Dragster 800 lines. There are passenger accommodations.

The fairing is the most obvious change, and it is a tour de force of design. Inspired by classic lines, MV Agusta says the fairing still does the job of streamlining and protecting the rider. Impressively, all screws and mounts are not visible from the outside of the fairing. The Serie Oro gets an upgrade in this department, with its fairing and most other aerodynamic pieces being made of carbon fiber, rather than the plastic used on the standard Superveloce.

Sticking with the retro theme, the Superveloce 800 Serie Oro gets wire-spoked wheels. While they are undoubtedly wire-spoked, the design is stunning and is more forward-looking than vintage. LEDs are used for lighting on the 2020 MV Agusta Superveloce 800. MV Agusta calls the headlight “an elegant poly-ellipsoidal, full LED twin-function element.” Who are we to disagree with the design team led by Adrian Morton? There are also LED daytime running lights, as well as all the Superveloce-specific tail lighting by LED. The Serie Oro adds an aluminum ring to both the headlights and taillight. The Serie Oro also gets a few more goodies. The Serie Oro adds cruise control, a gold DID chain, a GPS sensor, a unique fuel cap with a leather strap, an Alcantara-covered seat, and a bespoke cover for the motorcycle.

8. MV Agusta doesn’t quote a curb weight for either model, but the company does claim that the Serie Oro is nearly 18 pounds lighter than the standard model with the kit installed. For what it’s worth, which isn’t much, MV Agusta claims the ambiguous “dry weight” of the standard Superveloce 800 is 381 pounds.

9. All that’s left now is finding out the prices of the 2020 MV Agusta Superveloce 800 and the Serie Oro, and riding this work of art.

2020 MV Agusta Superveloce 800 and Superveloce 800 Serie Oro Specs

ENGINE

Type: Inline-3

Displacement: 798cc

Bore x stroke: 79 x 54.3mm

Maximum power: 148 horsepower @ 13,000 rpm (Serie Oro w/ kit: 153 horsepower @ 13,250 rpm)

Maximum torque: 65 ft/lbs @ 10,600 rpm

Maximum speed: 149 mph

Compression ratio: 13.3:1

Valvetrain: DOHC, 4vpc

Transmission: Cassette-style 6-speed w/ clutchless shifting

Clutch: Slip function

Final drive: Chain

CHASSIS

Frame: ALS steel trellis w/ aluminum swingarm

Front suspension; travel: Rebound-damping and spring-preload adjustable Marzocchi inverted 43mm fork; 4.9 inches

Rear suspension; travel: Fully adjustable Progressive Sachs shock; 4.8 inches

Wheels: Aluminum alloy

Front wheel: 17 x 3.50

Rear wheel: 17 x 5.50

Tires: Pirelli Diablo Rosso Corsa II

Front tire: 120/70 x 17

Rear tire: 180/55 x 17

Front brakes: 320mm floating discs w/ radially mounted 4-piston Brembo Monoblock calipers

Rear brake: 220mm disc w/ 2-piston Brembo caliper

ABS: Bosch 9 Plus w/ Race Mode and rear-wheel lift mitigation

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

Wheelbase: 54.3 inches

Trail: 3.9 inches

Seat height: 32.7 inches

Fuel capacity: 4.4 gallons

Estimated fuel consumption: 37 mpg

COLORS

2020 MV Agusta Superveloce 800: Ago Red/Dark Metallic Matt Grey; Ice Pear White/Kark Metallic Matt Gray/Ago Red

2020 MV Agusta Superveloce 800 Serie Oro: Pearl Shock Red/Ago Silver/Carbonio

2020 MV Agusta Superveloce 800 and Superveloce 800 Serie Oro Prices: MSRP TBA

2020 MV Agusta Superveloce 800 and Superveloce 800 Serie Oro Photo Gallery