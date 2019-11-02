2020 Cake Kalk& First Look: Electric Dual Sport Motorcycle

2020 Cake Kalk&: A Different Take On Dual Sport Motorcycle Riding

The level of innovation in the electric motorcycle sector is impressive, and the 2020 Cake Kalk& (yes, it has an ampersand in its name) is head-turning. The “&” differentiates the dual-sport model from the off-road only Kalk OR.

The 2020 Cake Kalk& is a hybrid of a bicycle and motorcycle, with components that aren’t motorcycle-spec, though heavier duty than you would see on a bicycle.

Looking at the motor, it’s fairly straightforward. It has the massive maximum torque number we expect from an electric powerplant—186 ft/lbs. Yes, that’s more than the Triumph Rocket III. Of course, that needs to be padded down to be usable, but it’s there. Even with that staggering peak torque number, the claimed maximum speed is listed as 56+ mph, so probably not quite 60 mph.

As expected, range on the 2020 Cake Kalk& is highly dependent upon performance. The most powerful option is the Excel mode. Designed for competition and high-speed riding, you’ll get no more than an hour from a charge of the 2.6 kWh, 50 Ah lithium-ion battery.

For fast trail riding, you dial in the Excite mode. Cake claims between one and two hours between charges. If you want three to four hours of riding, the Explore mode keeps the power down and limits the Calk& to 28 mph, which may be enough in some terrain.

In our experience, range claims are typically “enthusiastic,” even if not intentionally. However, that doesn’t mean the Cake claims are not accurate. Cake says that it takes 2.5 hours to take the battery from a zero-charge back up to 100 percent, and that is using a standard outlet.

The frame a visually striking part of the 2020 Cake Kalk&, especially the spare rear end. It’s a light chassis, weighing in at 174 pounds, with 37 pounds being the battery. The lack of weight is due in part to lighter-duty wheels and suspension components.

That’s not to say that Cake scrimped on the suspension. The shock and fork are from Öhlins. However, the inverted fork is a 38mm unit with eight inches of travel, with the linkage-assisted piggyback-reservoir shock controlling the rear wheel movement. Oddly, the air-spring fork is fully adjustable, and there are no adjustments for the shock.

Cake made an odd choice on the 2020 Kalk& wheels. Both wheels are 19 inches in diameter. That is a non-standard size that locks you into the specially made GMD Trail Savers tires. Further, the tires are 3.00 width and have an observed-trials style block tread pattern. We do notice different tire—more dirt-track style—on the action photographs of the Kalk& provided by Cake. Clearly, a change was made at some point before final production.

The seat height of 35.8 inches will be challenging for newer or shorter riders, though the 174-pound weight minimizes that. The 11.8 inches of ground clearance will allow using the 2020 Cake Kalk& in authentic off-road environments. The wheelbase is just 51.6 inches with 25 degrees of rake—all numbers that point to agility.

There’s a dash that gives you the essentials—speed, odometer, tripmeter, battery status, and power usage.

The 2020 Cake Kalk& is sold on the Cake website and shipped directly to you. Financing is part of the equation, with monthly payments starting at $715.

All you’ll need is $14,000 for the indisputably unique 2020 Cake Kalk& dual sport motorcycle. That is $3601 more expensive than a 2020 KTM 500 EXC-F. To be sure, you pay for the privilege of being on the cutting edge of electric motorcycle development.

2020 Cake Kalk& Specs

ENGINE

Type: 10kW motor

Maximum torque: 186 ft/lbs

Top speed: Over 56 mph

Battery: Lithium-ion; 50 Ah; 2.6 kWh

Charging: 0-100% in 2.5 hours

Final drive: 420 O-ring chain

RANGE

Explore mode: 3-4 hours; 28 mph maximum speed

Excite mode: 1-2 hours

Excel mode: 1 hour

CHASSIS

Frame: 6061 aluminum

Handlebar: 7050 aluminum

Front suspension; travel: Fully adjustable 38mm Öhlins inverted fork; 8.0 inches

Rear suspension; travel: Linkage-assisted, non-adjustable Öhlins TTX22 piggyback-reservoir shock; 8.1 inches

Wheels: 7116-T6 aluminum rims w/ machined 6061 aluminum forged hubs

Wheel size: 19 x 1.85

Tires: GMD Trail Savers developed for Cake

Tire size: 3.00 x 19

Brakes: 220mm discs w/ 4-piston calipers; three brake modes

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

Wheelbase: 51.6 inches

Rake: 25 degrees

Trail: 3.4 inches

Seat height: 35.8 inches

Ground clearance: 11.8 inches

Curb weight: 174 pounds

2020 Cake Kalk& Price:

$14,000 MSRP

2020 Cake Kalk& Photo Gallery