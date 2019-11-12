2020 Yamaha WR250R Buyer’s Guide: Specs and Prices

2020 Yamaha WR250R

The 2020 Yamaha WR250R is an interesting member of the WR family. Although one might think the WR250R is a street-legal version of the off-road WR250F, it is an entirely different motorcycle, including the motor, frame, and suspension.

Yes, it shares the WR250F bore and stroke, and DOHC valvetrain, but that’s where the similarities end.

Having said that, the 2020 Yamaha WR250R is a perfectly capable dual-sport motorcycle. While not in the high-performance off-road category that includes motorcycles that are essentially a racebike with lights, the WR250R is set-up for riding on- and off-road with equal enthusiasm.

The WR250’s motor works great on trails and is even capable of short highway bursts. That makes it a viable commuter motorcycle, as long as you are comfortable with the 36.6-inch seat height (2.2 inches higher than a Honda CRF250L).

That tall seat height is the result of 10.6 inches of travel for both wheels, and the suspension components are fully adjustable. The Bridgestone Trail Wing tires work well off-road if the traction is excellent. As a whole, the entire package is quite impressive if your desires truly run to dual-sport—you want a motorcycle that is ready for the dirt, yet still thoroughly enjoyable as a street bike.

For more visit our Yamaha WR250R Review.

2020 Yamaha WR250R Specs

ENGINE



Type: Single cylinder

Displacement: 250cc

Bore x stroke: 77.0 x 53.6mm

Compression ratio: 11.8:1

Valvetrain: DOHC; 4-valve

Fueling: EFI

Cooling: Liquid

Transmission: Constant-mesh 6-speed

Final drive: O-ring chain

CHASSIS

Frame: Twin-spar cast and forged aluminum

Front suspension; travel: Fully adjustable 46mm inverted fork; 10.6 inches

Rear suspension; travel: Linkage-assisted fully adjustable shock; 10.6 inches

Front tire: 80/100 x 21; Bridgestone Trail Wing TW-301

Rear tire: 120/80 x 18; Bridgestone Trail Wing TW-302

Front brake: 250mm disc

Rear brake: 230mm disc

ABS: None

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES



Wheelbase: 55.9 inches

Rake: 26.7 degrees

Trail: 4.4 inches

Seat height: 36.6 inches

Ground clearance: 11.8 inches

Fuel capacity: 2.0 gallons

Estimated fuel consumption: 71 mpg

Wet weight: 295 pounds

COLOR

Team Yamaha Blue

2020 Yamaha WR250R Price:

$6699 MSRP

2020 Yamaha WR250R Photo Gallery