2020 Yamaha WR250R Buyer’s Guide: Specs and Prices

2020 Yamaha WR250R
The 2020 Yamaha WR250R is an interesting member of the WR family. Although one might think the WR250R is a street-legal version of the off-road WR250F, it is an entirely different motorcycle, including the motor, frame, and suspension.
Yes, it shares the WR250F bore and stroke, and DOHC valvetrain, but that’s where the similarities end.
Having said that, the 2020 Yamaha WR250R is a perfectly capable dual-sport motorcycle. While not in the high-performance off-road category that includes motorcycles that are essentially a racebike with lights, the WR250R is set-up for riding on- and off-road with equal enthusiasm.
The WR250’s motor works great on trails and is even capable of short highway bursts. That makes it a viable commuter motorcycle, as long as you are comfortable with the 36.6-inch seat height (2.2 inches higher than a Honda CRF250L).
That tall seat height is the result of 10.6 inches of travel for both wheels, and the suspension components are fully adjustable. The Bridgestone Trail Wing tires work well off-road if the traction is excellent. As a whole, the entire package is quite impressive if your desires truly run to dual-sport—you want a motorcycle that is ready for the dirt, yet still thoroughly enjoyable as a street bike.
2020 Yamaha WR250R Specs
ENGINE
- Type: Single cylinder
- Displacement: 250cc
- Bore x stroke: 77.0 x 53.6mm
- Compression ratio: 11.8:1
- Valvetrain: DOHC; 4-valve
- Fueling: EFI
- Cooling: Liquid
- Transmission: Constant-mesh 6-speed
- Final drive: O-ring chain
CHASSIS
- Frame: Twin-spar cast and forged aluminum
- Front suspension; travel: Fully adjustable 46mm inverted fork; 10.6 inches
- Rear suspension; travel: Linkage-assisted fully adjustable shock; 10.6 inches
- Front tire: 80/100 x 21; Bridgestone Trail Wing TW-301
- Rear tire: 120/80 x 18; Bridgestone Trail Wing TW-302
- Front brake: 250mm disc
- Rear brake: 230mm disc
- ABS: None
DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES
- Wheelbase: 55.9 inches
- Rake: 26.7 degrees
- Trail: 4.4 inches
- Seat height: 36.6 inches
- Ground clearance: 11.8 inches
- Fuel capacity: 2.0 gallons
- Estimated fuel consumption: 71 mpg
- Wet weight: 295 pounds
COLOR
- Team Yamaha Blue
2020 Yamaha WR250R Price:
- $6699 MSRP
