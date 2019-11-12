Ducati Streetfighter V4 S Claims ‘Most Beautiful Bike’ of EICMA 2019

Ducati Streetfighter V4 S Beats Aprilia RS 660 at EICMA

Ducati has once again proved its design appeal at one of the world’s most important motorcycles shows – EICMA Milan Motorcycle Show.

For the 10th time, the Borgo Panigale manufacturer has claimed the “Most Beautiful Bike of Show” award. The winner? The Streetfighter V4 S – Ducati’s first production Streetfighter since the 2015 848.

The SF V4 S won by a large margin, taking 36.7 percent of the votes over the Aprilia RS 660, the Noale-based manufacturer’s new supersport. The Aprilia took less than half of the votes at 14.9 percent.

Another Italian took third – the MV Agusta Superveloce 800 (11.23 percent). The Superveloce was followed by the only non-Italian in the top five, the Honda CBR1000RR-R SP (9.43 percent) and the Moto Guzzi V85 TT Travel (4.76 percent).

This was the 15th running of the “Most Beautiful Bike” award, and Ducati’s last election arrived with the 2017 V4 S superbike.

Last year Ducati’s five-year winning streak was broken by the MV Agusta Brutale 1000 Serie Oro, another naked sportbike out of Italy. With the Streetfighter’s win, the naked sport bike category is showing strength once again.

More than 14,500 participants voted in this year’s competition, which is organized by the Italian magazine Motocilismo in conjunction with EICMA. Accepting the award during the show was Ducati Design Center Director Andrea Ferraresi and the man who designed the Streetfighter V4, Jeremy Faraud.

“We are particularly proud to receive this award in a competition where all the manufacturers participate with their flagship models and the general public of EICMA, the most important motorcycle fair in the world, has elected the Streetfighter V4 as the most beautiful,” Ferraresi said.

Ducati reports that the ceremony for the “Most Beautiful Bike of the Show” was the last act of an intense week of exhibition and events that saw over half a million visitors at EICMA, an increase compared to 2018, confirming the positive signs of recovery coming from the motorcycle sector.