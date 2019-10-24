2020 Ducati Streetfighter V4 & V4S First Look: 15 Fast Facts (Video)

2020 Ducati Streetfighter V4 & V4S Preview, Specs & Prices

When Ducati unveiled the 2018 Panigale V4, my first question was when will the Streetfighter V4 arrive?

The Streetfighter V4 was teased, and then officially announced as a 2020 offering during Pikes Peak International Hill Climb.

Nothing specific was reported except. All I knew was that it basically did what Ducati did with the first-generation Streetfigthers – the 2009-2012 1100, and 2011-2015 848. Ducati took its leading sportbikes and stripped them down for comfy ergonimcs and aggressive styling.

Ducati follows that same strategy for the 2020 Ducati Streetfighter V4 and updated V4 S, but provides just a bit more.

Following are the first look fast facts of Ducati’s second-generation Streetfighter.

1. Ducati didn’t mess much with the 1103cc Desmosedici Stradale engine that’s also offered in the Panigale V4. The power numbers were slightly reduced due to more streetable engine maps.

Horsepower: 208 @ 12,750 rpm vs 214 @ 13,000 rpm on Panigale V4

Torque: 90.4 ft/lbs @ 11,500 rpm vs 91.1 ft/lbs @ 10,000 rpm

Besides that, the engine remains the same. But Ducati makes it known in the press kit that the Streetfighter can produce 220 horsepower and 95.8 ft/lbs of torque if an full-racing Ducati Performance exhaust by Akrapovič is installed.

2. In simplest terms, the Streetfighter is a stripped-down Panigale V4 fitted with a high and wider handlebar (no clip-ons here). Though “stripped,” the Streetfighter has a heavier curb weight (with fluids) of 443 pounds (V4 S) versus the Panigale V4 S’s 436 pounds. The SFV4’s alloy versus the Panigale’s aluminum wheels is the main contributing factor to the extra weight.

3. Yes, those are winglets. These MotoGP-inspired dual wings – also stock on the 2020 Panigale V4 – help generate much-needed downforce at high speeds. Ducati says they add 66 pounds of downforce at 168 mph, and also help cool the engine by increasing the water and oil raditator airflow by 2 and 10 percent, respectively.

4. The Streetfighter borrows the 4.2-gallon aluminum fuel tank from the Panigale, but the lower section of the tank is modified to accommodate a seat with thicker padding for on-road comfort.

5. Before going further, let’s quickly explain the differences between the V4 and V4 S.

The Streetfighter V4 S is updated over the standard updated suspension and wheels:

Ducati Electronic Suspension (DES) EVO

Öhlins NIX-30 forks with Öhlins Smart EC 2.0 control system

Öhlins TTX 36 shock absorber with Öhlins Smart EC 2.0 control system

Öhlins steering damper with Öhlins Smart EC 2.0 control system

Forged aluminum Marchesini wheels

6. The Streetfighter receives all the benefits of the Panigale V4’s electronics suite, which was updated for 2020 with “Evo 2” versions of the up/down quickshifter and 8-level traction control.

The electronics utilize a 6-axis Inertial Measurement Unit (6D IMU) which instantly detects the bike’s roll, yaw and pitch angles.

The 2020 SF arrives with:

ABS Cornering EVO

Ducati Traction Control (DTC) EVO 2

Ducati Slide Control (DSC)

Ducati Wheelie Control (DWC) EVO

Ducati Power Launch (DPL)

Ducati Quick Shift up/down (DQS) EVO 2

Engine Brake Control (EBC) EVO

Ducati Electronic Suspension (DES) EVO (V4 S ONLY)

7. Three Riding Modes are available that change engine and electronic parameters (including the suspension setup on the S model):

Race: Full 208 horsepower, low electronic intervention for maximum performance

Sport: Full 208 horsepower, electronic intervention set maximum on-street safety

Street: 155 horsepower, electronic intervention for maximum traction on surfaces with poor grip

Also, the electronics can be personalized based on the rider’s style.

8. Though the V4 S arrives with electronic Öhlins suspension, the base model is no slouch in regards to handling. The base arrives with a fully adjustable 43mm Showa Big Piston Fork, and a Sachs shock absorber. The base model’s suspension also is enhanced with a Sachs steering damper.

9. Like the Panigale V4, the Streetfighter V4 relies on Brembo Stylema monobloc calipers for stopping. Two 330mm discs are squeezed by four-piston calipers up front, and a 245mm disc out back is squeezed by a 2-piston caliper.

10. The base Streetfighter arrives with aluminum 5-spoke wheels, and the V4 S 3-spoke Marchesini forged-aluminum wheels. Both are shod in Pirelli Diablo Rosso Corsa II tires – 120/17 ZR17 up front, and a massive 200/60 ZR17 out back.

11. Thankfully Ducati also borrowed the 5-inch full TFT instrumentation from the Panigale V4. The high-resolution screen is easily navigable, and the rider can choose between a “track” or ” road” layout.

12. Aesthetics are typical of a Ducati naked, and feature a minimalist full LED headlight that “evokes the crazy grin of the Joker,” the DC Comics character that Ducati designers used as an inspiration. Led lights are also used out back for the taillights.



13. The Streetfighter V4 will need valve adjustments every 15,000 miles, and services (oil change, etc.) every 7,500 miles.

14. Both the SF V4 and V4 S are available in one color: Ducati Red with a dark gray frame and black wheels.

15. USA pricing for the base Streetfighter V4 is $19,995 MSRP. The S version adds another $4,000 for a total of $23,995. Both arrive in dealerships in spring 2020.

2020 Ducati Streetfighter V4 and V4 S Specs

ENGINE

Type: Desmosedici Stradale 90° V4, rearward-rotating crankshaft, 4 Desmodromically actuated valves per cylinder, liquid cooled

Displacement: 1,103 cc

Bore x stroke: 81 x 53.5 mm

Compression Ratio: 14.0:1

Horsepower: 208 hp @ 12,750 rpm

Torque: 90.4 lb-fts @ 11,500 rpm

Fueling: Electronic fuel injection system. Twin injectors per cylinder. Full ride- by-wire elliptical throttle bodies.

Exhaust: 4-2-1-2 system, with 2 catalytic converters and 2 lambda probes

Transmission: 6 speed with Ducati Quick Shift (DQS) up/down EVO 2

Gearing: Front sprocket 15; Rear sprocket 42

Clutch: Hydraulically controlled slipper and self-servo wet multiplate clutch

CHASSIS:

Frame: Aluminum alloy “Front Frame”

Front Suspension: Fully adjustable Showa BPF fork. 43 mm chromed inner tubes (S Model: Öhlins NIX30 43 mm fully adjustable fork with TiN treatment. Electronic compression and rebound damping adjustment with Öhlins Smart EC 2.0 event-based mode”

Rear Suspension: Fully adjustable Sachs unit. Aluminum single-sided swingarm (S Model: Fully adjustable Ohlins TTX36 unit. Electronic compression and rebound damping adjustment with Öhlins Smart EC 2.0 event-based mode)

Wheels: 5-spokes light aluminum alloy 3.50″ x 17″ front, 6.00″ x 17″ back (S Model: 3-spoke Marchesini aluminum

Tires: Pirelli Diablo Rosso Corsa II 120/70 ZR17 front, 200/60 ZR17 back

Brakes: Front – 2 x 330 mm semi-floating discs, radially mounted Brembo Monobloc Stylema (M4.30) 4-piston calipers with Cornering ABS EVO; Rear – 245 mm disc, 2-piston caliper with Cornering ABS EVO

DIMENSIONS:

Wheelbase: 58.6 inches

Rake: 24.5°

Seat Height: 33.3 inches

Fuel Capacity: 4.2 gallons

Curb Weight: 439 lbs.

COLORS/PRICES (MSRP):

Ducati Red, $19,995 (base); $23,995 (S)

2020 Ducati Streetfighter V4 and V4 S Photo Gallery