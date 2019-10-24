2020 Kawasaki Z125 Pro Buyer’s Guide: Specs & Price

2020 Kawasaki Z125 Pro
Fun things come in small packages, and the 2020 Kawasaki Z125 Pro is no exception. Featuring a SOHC two-valve motor with a horizontal cylinder and EFI, the oversquare 125cc powerplant cranks out over seven ft/lbs of torque at 6000 rpm.
That may not sound like much, but it’s more than capable of providing a great time when squirting through urban traffic.
With a wheelbase of 46.3 degrees and 12-inch IRC NR77U tires, the handling of the 2020 Kawasaki Z125 Pro is predictably agile. However, a generous 26 degrees of rake keeps the Z125 Pro stable up to its sub-freeway top speed.
Other than the ability to set ride height via spring-preload on the shock, the 2020 Kawasaki Z125 Pro’s suspension is non-adjustable. On the upside, Kawasaki got the settings right for the vast majority of riders. The ergonomics are equally welcome, with the 31.7-inch seat height working well with the narrow design and curb weight of just 225 pounds.
Other features include petal-style discs for braking at both ends, a two-gallon fuel tank (plenty in urban areas), a low-maintenance sealed chain, and a choice of three shades of gray for the plastics.
2020 Kawasaki Z125 Pro Specs
ENGINE
- Type: Single horizontal cylinder
- Displacement: 125cc
- Bore x stroke: 56.0 x 50.6mm
- Maximum torque: 7.1 ft/lbs @ 6000 rpm
- Compression ratio: 9.8:1
- Valvetrain: SOHC, 2 valves
- Fueling: EFI w/ 24mm throttle body
- Cooling: Air
- Transmission: 4-speed
- Final drive: Sealed chain
CHASSIS
- Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable inverted 30mm fork; 3.9 inches
- Rear suspension; travel: Spring-preload adjustable shock; 4.1 inches
- Wheels: Cast aluminum
- Tires: IRC NR77U
- Front tire: 100/90 x 12
- Rear tire: 120/70 x 12
- Front brake: 200mm petal-style disc w/ Nissin caliper
- Rear brake: 184mm petal-style disc
DIMENSIONS
- Wheelbase: 46.3 inches
- Rake: 26.0 degrees
- Trail: 2.7 inches
- Seat height: 31.7 inches
- Fuel capacity: 2.0 gallons
- Curb weight: 225 pounds
COLORS
- Metallic Matte Mysterious Gray
- Pearl Storm Gray
- Pearl Stardust White
2020 Z125 Pro Price:
- $3199 MSRP