2020 Kawasaki Z125 Pro Buyer’s Guide: Specs & Price

2020 Kawasaki Z125 Pro

Fun things come in small packages, and the 2020 Kawasaki Z125 Pro is no exception. Featuring a SOHC two-valve motor with a horizontal cylinder and EFI, the oversquare 125cc powerplant cranks out over seven ft/lbs of torque at 6000 rpm.

That may not sound like much, but it’s more than capable of providing a great time when squirting through urban traffic.

With a wheelbase of 46.3 degrees and 12-inch IRC NR77U tires, the handling of the 2020 Kawasaki Z125 Pro is predictably agile. However, a generous 26 degrees of rake keeps the Z125 Pro stable up to its sub-freeway top speed.

Other than the ability to set ride height via spring-preload on the shock, the 2020 Kawasaki Z125 Pro’s suspension is non-adjustable. On the upside, Kawasaki got the settings right for the vast majority of riders. The ergonomics are equally welcome, with the 31.7-inch seat height working well with the narrow design and curb weight of just 225 pounds.

Other features include petal-style discs for braking at both ends, a two-gallon fuel tank (plenty in urban areas), a low-maintenance sealed chain, and a choice of three shades of gray for the plastics.

2020 Kawasaki Z125 Pro Specs

ENGINE

Type: Single horizontal cylinder

Displacement: 125cc

Bore x stroke: 56.0 x 50.6mm

Maximum torque: 7.1 ft/lbs @ 6000 rpm

Compression ratio: 9.8:1

Valvetrain: SOHC, 2 valves

Fueling: EFI w/ 24mm throttle body

Cooling: Air

Transmission: 4-speed

Final drive: Sealed chain

CHASSIS

Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable inverted 30mm fork; 3.9 inches

Rear suspension; travel: Spring-preload adjustable shock; 4.1 inches

Wheels: Cast aluminum

Tires: IRC NR77U

Front tire: 100/90 x 12

Rear tire: 120/70 x 12

Front brake: 200mm petal-style disc w/ Nissin caliper

Rear brake: 184mm petal-style disc

DIMENSIONS

Wheelbase: 46.3 inches

Rake: 26.0 degrees

Trail: 2.7 inches

Seat height: 31.7 inches

Fuel capacity: 2.0 gallons

Curb weight: 225 pounds

COLORS

Metallic Matte Mysterious Gray

Pearl Storm Gray

Pearl Stardust White

2020 Z125 Pro Price:

$3199 MSRP

2020 Z125 Pro Photo Gallery