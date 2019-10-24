Thursday, October 24, 2019
Buyers Guide Kawasaki 2020 Kawasaki Z125 Pro Buyer's Guide: Specs & Price

2020 Kawasaki Z125 Pro Buyer’s Guide: Specs & Price

2020 Kawasaki Z125 Pro

Fun things come in small packages, and the 2020 Kawasaki Z125 Pro is no exception. Featuring a SOHC two-valve motor with a horizontal cylinder and EFI, the oversquare 125cc powerplant cranks out over seven ft/lbs of torque at 6000 rpm.

That may not sound like much, but it’s more than capable of providing a great time when squirting through urban traffic.

Kawasaki Z125 Pro for saleWith a wheelbase of 46.3 degrees and 12-inch IRC NR77U tires, the handling of the 2020 Kawasaki Z125 Pro is predictably agile. However, a generous 26 degrees of rake keeps the Z125 Pro stable up to its sub-freeway top speed.

Other than the ability to set ride height via spring-preload on the shock, the 2020 Kawasaki Z125 Pro’s suspension is non-adjustable. On the upside, Kawasaki got the settings right for the vast majority of riders. The ergonomics are equally welcome, with the 31.7-inch seat height working well with the narrow design and curb weight of just 225 pounds.

Kawasaki Z125 Pro colorsOther features include petal-style discs for braking at both ends, a two-gallon fuel tank (plenty in urban areas), a low-maintenance sealed chain, and a choice of three shades of gray for the plastics.

2020 Kawasaki Z125 Pro Specs

ENGINE

  • Type: Single horizontal cylinder
  • Displacement: 125cc
  • Bore x stroke: 56.0 x 50.6mm
  • Maximum torque: 7.1 ft/lbs @ 6000 rpm
  • Compression ratio: 9.8:1
  • Valvetrain: SOHC, 2 valves
  • Fueling: EFI w/ 24mm throttle body
  • Cooling: Air
  • Transmission: 4-speed
  • Final drive: Sealed chain

CHASSIS

  • Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable inverted 30mm fork; 3.9 inches
  • Rear suspension; travel: Spring-preload adjustable shock; 4.1 inches
  • Wheels: Cast aluminum
  • Tires: IRC NR77U
  • Front tire: 100/90 x 12
  • Rear tire: 120/70 x 12
  • Front brake: 200mm petal-style disc w/ Nissin caliper
  • Rear brake: 184mm petal-style disc

DIMENSIONS

  • Wheelbase: 46.3 inches
  • Rake: 26.0 degrees
  • Trail: 2.7 inches
  • Seat height: 31.7 inches
  • Fuel capacity: 2.0 gallons
  • Curb weight: 225 pounds

COLORS

  • Metallic Matte Mysterious Gray
  • Pearl Storm Gray
  • Pearl Stardust White

2020 Z125 Pro Price:

  • $3199 MSRP

2020 Z125 Pro Photo Gallery

Previous articleSidi Performer Lei Boots Review: Sport and Street For Women
Next article2020 Ducati Streetfighter V4 & V4S First Look: 15 Fast Facts
Don Williams
Don Williamshttp://www.ultimatemotorcycling.com
With 45 years of riding experience, Don Williams is a fan of all kinds of motorcycles. He enjoys sport bikes, cruisers, dirt bikes, touring bikes, adventure bikes, dual sport bikes, and rideable customs. Ask Don what his favorite bike is and he will tell you, "Whatever bike I'm on."

Related Posts

Yamaha

2020 Yamaha VMax Buyer’s Guide: Specs & Price

Don Williams -
0
The 2020 Yamaha VMax is for riders who want to pick up speed in a straight line at an alarming rate, while still having handling for mountain roads.
Read more
Kawasaki

2020 Kawasaki Ninja 400 Buyer’s Guide: Specs & Price

Don Williams -
0
The 2020 Kawasaki Ninja 400 is a versatile motorcycle that can satisfy a wide number of demands.
Read more
Buyers Guide

2020 Suzuki GSX250R and GSX250R ABS Buyer’s Guide: Specs & Price

Don Williams -
0
The smallest sport motorcycle in the 2020 Suzuki lineup, the GSX250R offers big-bike features such as a full fairing, fuel injection, electric cooling, and optional ABS.
Read more
Harley-Davidson

2020 Harley-Davidson Street Glide Buyer’s Guide: Specs & Price

Don Williams -
0
Capable of urban duty, as well as cross-county trips, the 2020 Harley-Davidson Street Glide is a practical motorcycle that is also a genuine head-turner.
Read more
Honda

2020 Kawasaki Versys 650 ABS and 650 LT Buyer’s Guide: Specs & Price

Don Williams -
0
2020 Kawasaki Versys 650 ABS and Versys 650 LT Based on the long-running Kawasaki Ninja 650, the 2020 Versys 650 ABS and Versys 650 LT...
Read more
Honda

2020 Honda CB300R Buyer’s Guide: Specs & Prices

Don Williams -
0
2020 Honda CB300R The smallest member of Honda’s Neo-Sports Café family returns, and this year ABS is standard. The 2020 Honda CB300R remains a fantastic...
Read more
2020 Motorcycle Previews

2020 Ducati Streetfighter V4 & V4S First Look: 15 Fast Facts

Ron Lieback -
0
2020 Ducati Streetfighter V4 & V4S Preview, Specs & Prices When Ducati unveiled the 2018 Panigale V4, my first question was when will the Streetfighter...
Read more
Kawasaki

2020 Kawasaki Z125 Pro Buyer’s Guide: Specs & Price

Don Williams -
0
Fun things come in small packages, and the 2020 Kawasaki Z125 Pro is no exception. Featuring a SOHC two-valve motor with a horizontal cylinder and EFI, the oversquare 125cc powerplant cranks out over seven ft/lbs of torque at 6000 rpm.
Read more
Gear / Parts

Sidi Performer Lei Boots Review: Sport and Street For Women

Don Williams -
0
Sidi Performer Lei Boots Review: Women's Italian Motorcycle Footwear For those not quite ready to throw down three Benjamins on Sidi’s top of the line women’s...
Read more
2020 Motorcycle Previews

2020 Ducati Panigale V4 and V4 S First Look (8 Fast Facts)

Nic de Sena -
0
2020 Ducati Panigale V4 and V4 S First Look: Lessons Learned From WSBK The Bolognese haven’t been resting on their laurels, and the 2020 Ducati...
Read more
2020 Motorcycle Previews

2020 Kawasaki W800 First Look (7 Fast Facts)

Don Williams -
0
With roots in the 1966 Kawasaki W1, which started life as a BSA design, the 2020 Kawasaki W800 brings traditional British styling into the 21st century.
Read more
2020 Motorcycle Previews

2020 Ducati Panigale V2 First Look: 11 Fast Facts

Ron Lieback -
0
2020 Ducati Panigale V2 Preview Ducati's mid-weight sportbike - the Panigale 959 that was released in 2016 - has been replaced with the all-new Panigale...
Read more
© Copyright 2019 - Ultimate Motorcycling