2020 Moto Guzzi V85 TT Travel First Look (9 Fast Facts)

2020 Moto Guzzi V85 TT Travel First Look

We were quite enamored when we tested the Moto Guzzi V85 TT and V85 TT Adventure earlier this year. Now, there is a third flavor of V85 TT, with the 2020 Moto Guzzi V85 TT Travel.

While the V85 TT is designed for more urban use and the V85 TT Adventure for the ultimate in ADV with giant panniers and a top box, the V85 TT Travel fits right in between. Let’s go over the differences.

1. The 2020 Moto Guzzi V85 TT Travel has two plastic panniers with aluminum accents. The V85 TT Adventure has full aluminum panniers, while the standard V85 TT is pannier-free. The Travel’s right-hand pannier holds 39 quarts and is shaped to accept a full-face helmet. The left-side pannier holds 29 quarts. The panniers conveniently use the same key as the ignition.

2. To better protect the rider on long trips, the 2020 Moto Guzzi V85 TT Travel has a larger windshield that its two stablemates. The Touring on the Travel is taller than the standard windshield, and has a surface area 60 percent larger.

3. The Travel gets the Michelin Anakee Adventure tires of the Adventure edition. That rubber is more off-road focused than the Metzeler Tourance tires on the standard version.

4. The Travel gets the Moto Guzzi MIA smartphone/motorcycle interface that the standard and Adventure lack. This gives added functionality to the dash readout.

5. While the Travel’s Sabbia Namib color isn’t as eye-catching as the livery on the Adventure, it does give the Travel a sophisticated look.

6. Heated grips are standard on the Travel, which is unique to the V85 line.

7. Additional LED lights give the Moto Guzzi V85 TT Travel more visual presence. Again, this is a Travel-only feature.

8. Everything on the Travel comes from the Moto Guzzi accessory catalog. Had you wanted to, you could have built a Travel out of the Adventure or standard model, save the unique paint. However, this is a much easier way to get this mix of accessories.

9. Moto Guzzi has not provided a curb weight, availability date, or price for the 2020 Moto Guzzi V85 TT Travel. Sit tight—we will update this story as that information arrives.

2020 Moto Guzzi V85 TT Travel Specs

ENGINE

Type: Transverse 90-degree V-twin w/ longitudinal crank

Displacement: 853cc

Bore x stroke: 84 x 77mm

Maximum power: 80 horsepower @ 7750 rpm

Maximum torque: 59 ft/lbs @ 5000 rpm

Compression ratio: 10.5:1

Valvetrain: Pushrod-actuated 2vpc

Fueling: EFI w/ 52mm throttle body

Transmission: 6-speed

Clutch: Dry single disc

Final drive: Shaft

CHASSIS

Frame: Tubular steel

Front suspension; travel: Spring-preload and rebound-damping adjustable inverted 41mm KYB fork; 6.7 inches

Rear suspension; travel: Linkage-free spring-preload and rebound-damping adjustable KYB shock; 6.7 inches

Wheels: Wire spoke

Front wheel: 19 x 2.5

Rear wheel: 17 x 4.25

Tires: Michelin Anakee Adventure

Front tire: 110/80 x 19

Rear tire: 150/70 x 17

Front brakes: 320mm discs w/ radially mounted Brembo 4-piston calipers

Rear brake: 260mm disc w/ 2-piston floating caliper

ABS: Standard (can be disengaged)

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

Wheelbase: 60.2 inches

Rake: 28 degrees

Trail: 5.0 inches

Seat height: 32.7 inches (31.9 inches or 33.5 inches w/ optional seats)

Ground clearance: 8.2 inches

Fuel capacity: 6.1 gallons

Estimated fuel consumption: 48 mpg

Curb weight: 505 pounds

COLOR

Sabbia Namib

2020 Moto Guzzi V85 TT Travel Price:

MSRP TBA

2020 Moto Guzzi V85 TT Travel Photo Gallery