2017 Yamaha WR250R Review | Dirty and Street

In recent years, the dual sport motorcycle market has undergone quite a change. On one end you have the race-ready street-legal dirt bikes from Beta, Husqvarna, and KTM, and at the other end you have commuter- and street-friendly bikes from Japan, such as the Yamaha XT250, that can be ridden off-road.

Hanging around in-between is the 2017 Yamaha WR250R.

Despite the WR designation, the WR250R is not based on the WR250F off-road bike at all—the 2017 Yamaha WR250R has a completely different chassis and motor from the WR250F. So, starting with a nearly clean sheet, the WR250R is a purpose-built dual-sport motorcycle.

Advertisement

As it turns out, the Yamaha WR250R is a more balanced dual-sport motorcycle than anything in its class. No only can it be used for urban and commuting chores, it is also function quite well off-road.

With an impressive fuel-injected, liquid-cooled DOHC motor, the WR250R is willing to put out decent power—around 27 horses or so at its peak. EPA restrictions choke the motor down quite a bit, so there’s probably more power in there if you’re willing to flout the law to get it.