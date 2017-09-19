2017 Yamaha XT250 Review | Street and Dirt Tested

Truly, there is not a more fun way to kick around town on two wheels than on a dual sport motorcycle.

Unless you’re looking for a hooligan ride (Suzuki DR-Z400SM or Husqvarna 701), the 2017 Yamaha XT250 is an excellent example of the versatility that a dual sport bike offers in a small package. The small displacement makes it a great motorcycle for novices, or anyone looking for an easygoing, dependable ride.

The popular XT250 dates back to 1981, and is now in its third generation. It’s been in the same basic form since 2008, with EFI being added in 2013. The renewed interest in small displacement bikes in the US should ensure the XT250’s continued run.

Having honed my riding skills on 1980s dual sport bikes, it is total nostalgia to throw a leg over the saddle of Yamaha’s 2017 XT250 and head out on trails and dirt roads in the local National Forests. I don’t think I could have a better time.

First off, the XT250 is not intimidating in any way. For a bike you can take into the dirt, the seat height is surprisingly “reasonable.” The sub-32-inch unladen seat height may sound tallish on paper, but I have a 30.5-inch inseam and I can get both booted feet flat on the ground. Certainly for something you take off-road, this is a confidence-inspiring seat height.

The bike is narrow, as is the dirt-bike firm seat, so you don’t waste much of your leg length getting past the bike’s mid-section. Adding to the ease of balancing on two-wheels is the XT250’s claimed wet weight of 291 pounds—26 pounds less than the taller Honda CRF250L. Yep, this bike is not a handful, and is so nicely capable.