Tourmaster Trinity Women’s Touring Boots Released with OutDry Technology

Tourmaster Trinity Women’s Touring Boots

Tourmaster has released the all-new Trinity Women’s Touring Boots, which feature OutDry technology for waterproofing and breathability. The new Tourmaster women motorcycle boots are CE-safety rated, and feature an air mesh liner.

Tourmaster Trinity Women’s Touring Boots Features:

Upper constructed using abrasion-resistant microfiber PU leather

Front and rear 1200 denier polyester accordion stretch panels

TPR shifter guard

3M Scotchlite reflective heel insert and outside piping

Side-entry YKK zippers, hook and loop closures, and full-length waterproof gaiters.

Oil and petrol-resistant, side wrapping vulcanized single density sole

Bontex molded insole

OutDry waterproof and breathable membrane

Air mesh liner

Thermoplastic molded shin plate, EVA toe and heel cup

Dual-compound malleolus protectors

Anatomically designed high-density insole

Meets CE test standards

Tourmaster Trinity Women’s Touring Boots Fast Facts:

Color: Black

Sizes: 6.5-10

Price: $179.99

For additional information, visit Tourmaster.