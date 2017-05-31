Tourmaster Trinity Women’s Touring Boots Released with OutDry Technology

Tourmaster Trinity Women’s Touring Boots
Tourmaster has released the all-new Trinity Women’s Touring Boots, which feature OutDry technology for waterproofing and breathability. The new Tourmaster women motorcycle boots are CE-safety rated, and feature an air mesh liner.
Tourmaster Trinity Women’s Touring Boots Features:
- Upper constructed using abrasion-resistant microfiber PU leather
- Front and rear 1200 denier polyester accordion stretch panels
- TPR shifter guard
- 3M Scotchlite reflective heel insert and outside piping
- Side-entry YKK zippers, hook and loop closures, and full-length waterproof gaiters.
- Oil and petrol-resistant, side wrapping vulcanized single density sole
- Bontex molded insole
- OutDry waterproof and breathable membrane
- Air mesh liner
- Thermoplastic molded shin plate, EVA toe and heel cup
- Dual-compound malleolus protectors
- Anatomically designed high-density insole
- Meets CE test standards
Tourmaster Trinity Women’s Touring Boots Fast Facts:
- Color: Black
- Sizes: 6.5-10
- Price: $179.99
For additional information, visit Tourmaster.