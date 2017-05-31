Brought to you by:

Tourmaster Trinity Women’s Touring Boots Released with OutDry Technology



Tourmaster Trinity Women’s Touring Boots

Tourmaster has released the all-new Trinity Women’s Touring Boots, which feature OutDry technology for waterproofing and breathability. The new Tourmaster women motorcycle boots are CE-safety rated, and feature an air mesh liner.

Tourmaster Trinity Women’s Touring Boots Features:

  • Upper constructed using abrasion-resistant microfiber PU leather
  • Front and rear 1200 denier polyester accordion stretch panels
  • TPR shifter guard
  • 3M Scotchlite reflective heel insert and outside piping
  • Side-entry YKK zippers, hook and loop closures, and full-length waterproof gaiters.
  • Oil and petrol-resistant, side wrapping vulcanized single density sole
  • Bontex molded insole
  • OutDry waterproof and breathable membrane
  • Air mesh liner
  • Thermoplastic molded shin plate, EVA toe and heel cup
  • Dual-compound malleolus protectors
  • Anatomically designed high-density insole
  • Meets CE test standards

Tourmaster Trinity Women’s Touring Boots Fast Facts:

  • Color: Black
  • Sizes: 6.5-10
  • Price: $179.99

For additional information, visit Tourmaster.


