2017 Honda CRF250L Buyer’s Guide | Specs & Price

2017 Honda CRF250L

The 2017 Honda CRF250L gets updated this year, and while we don’t get the larger displacement top end in the CB300F, the CRF250L will have more power.

To get there, Honda has increased the size of the airbox, throttle body (by 2mm) and exhaust header, as well as redesigned the muffler. Before you even fire up the engine, you will notice the CRF450R-inspired graphics.

More than simply a dual sport motorcycle, the CRF250L is also a great commuter bike and urban exploring machine. Over nine inches of wheel travel at both ends gives the CRF250L off-road credibility, even though the suspension in non-adjustable.

Also new this year is an ABS option, which is a must-have $300 option if you’re doing most of your riding on the pavement.

2017 Honda CRF250L Specs:

ENGINE

Type: Single cylinder

Bore and stroke: 76 x 55 mm

Displacement: 250cc

Compression ratio: 10.7:1

Cooling: Liquid

Valve train: DOHC, four valves

Induction: EFI w/ 38mm throttle body

Ignition: Computer-controlled digital transistorized w/ electronic advance

Transmission: Six-speed

Final drive: 520 chain

CHASSIS

Front suspension: Non-adjustable inverted 43mm forks; 9.8 inches of travel

Rear suspension: Linkage-assisted non-adjustable shock; 9.5 inches of travel

Front tire: 3.00-21

Rear tire: 120/80-18

Front brake: 256mm disc w/ twin-piston caliper

Rear brake: 220mm disc

ABS: Optional

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

Wheelbase: 56.9 inches

Rake: 27.6°

Trail: 4.4 inches

Seat height: 34.4 inches

Ground Clearance: 10.6 inches

Fuel capacity: 2.1 gallons

Curb weight: 318 pounds

2017 Honda CRF250L Color:

Red

2017 Honda CRF250L Price (MSRP):

$5149 (standard)

$5449 (ABS)

