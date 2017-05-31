2017 Honda CRF250L Buyer’s Guide | Specs & Price

2017 Honda CRF250L
The 2017 Honda CRF250L gets updated this year, and while we don’t get the larger displacement top end in the CB300F, the CRF250L will have more power.
To get there, Honda has increased the size of the airbox, throttle body (by 2mm) and exhaust header, as well as redesigned the muffler. Before you even fire up the engine, you will notice the CRF450R-inspired graphics.
More than simply a dual sport motorcycle, the CRF250L is also a great commuter bike and urban exploring machine. Over nine inches of wheel travel at both ends gives the CRF250L off-road credibility, even though the suspension in non-adjustable.
Also new this year is an ABS option, which is a must-have $300 option if you’re doing most of your riding on the pavement.
2017 Honda CRF250L Specs:
ENGINE
- Type: Single cylinder
- Bore and stroke: 76 x 55 mm
- Displacement: 250cc
- Compression ratio: 10.7:1
- Cooling: Liquid
- Valve train: DOHC, four valves
- Induction: EFI w/ 38mm throttle body
- Ignition: Computer-controlled digital transistorized w/ electronic advance
- Transmission: Six-speed
- Final drive: 520 chain
CHASSIS
- Front suspension: Non-adjustable inverted 43mm forks; 9.8 inches of travel
- Rear suspension: Linkage-assisted non-adjustable shock; 9.5 inches of travel
- Front tire: 3.00-21
- Rear tire: 120/80-18
- Front brake: 256mm disc w/ twin-piston caliper
- Rear brake: 220mm disc
- ABS: Optional
DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES
- Wheelbase: 56.9 inches
- Rake: 27.6°
- Trail: 4.4 inches
- Seat height: 34.4 inches
- Ground Clearance: 10.6 inches
- Fuel capacity: 2.1 gallons
- Curb weight: 318 pounds
2017 Honda CRF250L Color:
- Red
2017 Honda CRF250L Price (MSRP):
- $5149 (standard)
- $5449 (ABS)