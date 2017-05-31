2018 Kymco Like 150i Review | 14 Fast Facts

2018 Kymco Like 150i Review

Take a look at major cities abroad and you’ll see one vehicle dominating the streets: the scooter. When you break it all down, they make perfect sense for those living in a city environment. Light, economical, accessible and often times stylish, scooters are the norm. And the 2018 Kymco Like 150i easily fits this description.

Kymco, the leading Taiwanese scooter manufacturer, has been in the business since the early 60s. Suffice to say they know a thing or two about producing a product for the masses. But all of that inherent utility doesn’t mean that it isn’t fun to ride, so let’s move onto the Fast Facts.

1. When it comes to styling, the 2018 Kymco Like 150i stands out from the crowd. With sleek, elegant styling, the Like 150i has a fit and finish well above its price point. From an aesthetic perspective, the Kymco designers have certainly looked towards Italy for influence with the Like 150i, and we’re not complaining about it; Kymco has done a commendable job.

2. Powered by an air-cooled single-cylinder four-stroke, the Like 150i has plenty of pep to get around town. Featuring a claimed 13.5 horsepower and just under 9 ft/lbs of torque, the Like 150i has some fighting spirit, yet is accessible to just about anyone that has a desire to twist its throttle. Cruising around in city traffic is smooth, but when pushed to urban freeway speeds, you will notice some engine vibrations. Faultless EFI provides smooth and predictable power delivery throughout the entire rev range.

3. No clutch, no fuss—grab the throttle and get going. When it comes to two-wheeled motorized vehicles, few things are as simple as the scooter. Twist the throttle and let the fully automatic belt-and-pulley continuously variable transmission (CVT) sort the drive ratio out. Because of the lower displacement, and relatively modest power, one should expect a bit of engagement lag when starting out or attempting when going wide-open-throttle. It isn’t distracting or hindering, mind you, it’s just the way of the small-displacement scooter.

4. The Like 150i is nimble as can be. Predictable and intuitive, the Like 150i will happily zip around traffic with zero effort. Its sub-52-inch wheelbase of makes it a quick-witted machine. Thanks to chassis improvements, and a low center of gravity due to the fuel tank being placed under the floorboards, it’s also quite stable. Novice riders will undoubtedly appreciate its notable compliance, as well as its impressive lock-to-lock steering capabilities—perfect for negotiating tight city parking options.

5. The suspension settings are street-minded. Well thought-out damping allows the chassis to settle quickly when managing potholes and so forth without complaint. In all, the suspension is well sorted for the speeds and riding that the vast majority of owners will be achieving.

6. Comfortable but compact riding accommodations are found on the Like 150i. Riders of average height will notice that the bars have a relatively close reach, as this is an urban-minded scooter. With a seat-height just over 31 inches, someone with a 32-inch inseam like me will be perfectly comfortable without experiencing excessive knee-bend. The long seat allows a bit of movement and has a firm, practical feel to it.

7. The Like 150i has good stopping power. Brake feel is quite good on the 150i, allowing you to come to a quick stop when needed or smoothly navigate tight parking lot situations.

8. Two-wheel Bosch 9.1 M ABS is standard. Unlike many scooters, which will often opt for front ABS support only, the Like 150i has ABS all around. This is a great addition for safety.

9. The Like 150i is more than economical with its claimed 89 mpg. The 1.8-gallon fuel tank might not seem like a whole lot of capacity, but when you do some quick math, that amounts to about 160 miles on a single tank of gas. Of course, your mileage may vary.

10. An easy-to-read digital dash is standard on the 2018 Kymco Like 150i. Even in direct sunlight, the strikingly styled dash can be read at a quick glance. Without any upgrades, owners will have a speedometer, odometer, clock, fuel gauge, ambient temperature, and a voltmeter.



11. The Kymco Noodoe Bluetooth interface will be standard after the first of the year. Early adopters of the Like 150i will have the aforementioned digital dash, but after the first of the year, the Noodoe will be a standard feature. Noodoe allows you to fully customize the appearance of the dashboard, and connect your phone via Bluetooth through the Kymco app. This allows you to see missed calls, text messages, e-mails, and also get the latest news alerts—but keep your eyes on the road, especially when moving. The Noodoe dash has a lot of functionality, and features such as the weather app could come in handy.

12. You can hold quite a bit in the under-seat storage compartment. Though Kymco doesn’t make a capacity claim, the lit storage compartment can easily hold a backpack, books, or a small haul of groceries.

13. A USB charging port is tucked away in the glovebox. Need to charge your phone, camera or other electronic devices? No need to worry; just plug them into the USB connection and charge while you’re out and about. That will come in handy for those that make use of Noodoe.

14. For those that need an affordable means of transportation, the Kymco Like 150i checks many of the boxes. Though it is modestly powered, the Like 150i is designed to tackle city life, and it can do so with flying colors. If you have commutes that don’t require long distances on the freeway, this $2599 scooter is a great option for those just getting out on their own and finding their footing financially.

Riding Style

2018 Kymco Like 150i Specs:

ENGINE

Type: 4-stroke single

Displacement: 1506cc

Bore x stroke: 59 x 54.8mm

Maximum power: 13.5 horsepower @ 9000 rpm

Maximum torque: 8.7 ft/lbs @ 6500 rpm

Valve train: SOHC, 2 valves

Compression Ratio: 11:1

Cooling: Air

Fueling: EFI

Lubrication: Wet Sump

Starting: Electric

Transmission: Fully automatic CVT

Final drive: V-belt

CHASSIS

Frame: Steel tube

Front suspension: Non-adjustable 33mm fork; 3.7 inches of travel

Rear suspension: Spring-preload adjustable shocks; 3.4 inches of travel

Wheels: Aluminum alloy

Front tire: 110/70-12; Kenda

Rear tire: 130/70-12: Kenda

Front brake: 220mm disc w/ two-piston caliper

Rear brake: 200mm disc w/ two-piston caliper

ABS: Standard

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

Wheelbase: 51.8 inches

Seat height: 31.1 inches

Fuel capacity: 1.8 gallons

Estimated fuel consumption: 89 mpg

Wet weight: 284 pounds

2018 Kymco Like 150i Colors:

Pearly White

Deep Blue Metallic

Bright Red

Plain Gray

2018 Kymco Like 150i Price: