Smith Leads Indian to 1-2 Finish at Springfield Mile: FTR750 Undefeated So Far

2017 Springfield Mile Flat Track Results

Heading into 2017 American Flat Track, much attention was centered on Indian Motorcycle Racing, which made its return to flat track racing following a 60-year hiatus.

The flat track rivalry between Harley-Davidson and Indian Motorcycle was about to begin once again. But so far, Indian and its Scout FTR750 is dominating. It’s latest win came at Illinois State Fairgrounds for the Harley-Davidson Springfield Mile I.

The reigning Grand National Champion Bryan Smith piloted his Scout FTR750 to a fourth-straight win. The Indian Motorcycle Racing team remains undefeated so far this season, and along with Smith’s teammates Jared Mees and Brad Baker, the Indian “Wrecking Crew” has claimed 15 of 18 podiums so far this season.

Joining Smith on the Springfield Mile I podium were Mees, the two-time winner this season who finished 0.005 of second behind, and Yamaha FZ-07 pilot Sammy Halbert.

After his victory, Smith took the checkered flag in his hand and did a reverse victory lap in honor of the late Nicky Hayden, the 2006 MotoGP Champion who died due to injuries sustained in a bicycle crash in Italy..

The victory was the 30th AFT Twins presented by Vance & Hines victory of Smith’s career – including eight at the Springfield Mile.

“Winning at Springfield for the first time in my career is a rewarding feat,” said Smith. “But continuing Indian’s undefeated season with this victory on the Scout FTR750 is nothing short of incredible.”

Through a third of the season, Smith leads the field with 137 points, while Mees is 10 points behind with 127. Baker, who earned a fourth-place finish at the Springfield Mile, is currently 14 points behind the third-place rider and has earned 75 total points this season.

“It’s an incredible accomplishment for our entire team to have this level of success in our first season back to flat track,” said Gary Gray, Vice President – Product Development for Indian Motorcycle. “There’s still plenty racing to be had, but we couldn’t be prouder of the performances from Bryan, Jared and Brad.”

Indian Motorcycle Racing, backed by Allstate Insurance, will look to continue its incredible run as American Flat Track heads to the Red Mile in Lexington, Ky., on June 3.