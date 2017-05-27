2018 Kymco Xciting 400i ABS Scooter Review | 15 Fast Facts
We head to the hills of Appalachia to test the 2018 Kymco Xciting 400i ABS scooter, which performs well in the city, freeway or backcountry.
2018 Kymco Xtown 300i Scooter Review | 12 Fast Facts
2018 Kymco Xtown 300i | Freeway and Street Capable Scooter The Blue Ridge Parkway is a destination for any traveling motorcyclists. The vibrant hills, southern...
Essential Buyer’s Guide Piaggio Scooters | Rider’s Library
Author Henry Willis has created a resource for those scooter buyers as part of the sweeping “Essential Buyer’s Guide” series from Veloce Publishing.
2017 (Vespa 946) RED First Look | Charity Scooter
Joining forces with (RED), the international charity founded by singer Bono and activist Bobby Shriver, Vespa has created the (Vespa 946) RED. It is a special edition of the 2017 Vespa 946, with distinctive red paint and the (RED) logo on the fairing.
Vespa Elettrica Electric Scooter | 2016 EICMA Debut
Known for its buzzy two-strokes and bubbling four-strokes, Vespa has announced the release of the Electtrica--an electric scooter.
Suzuki Recalls SFV650, 650 Burgman & V-Strom 650
Suzuki SFV 650, AN650A Burgman and DL650A V-Strom Recalls Suzuki Motor of America, Inc has recalled certain model year 2013-2014 SFV650 and 2012-2014 DL650A V-Strom...
BMW Scooter Recall | C 600 Sport / C 650 GT
BMW Scooter Recall BMW has recalled nearly 2,000 of its 2013-2015 C 600 Sport and C 650 GT scooters due to front brake-line issues. BMW...
Adly GTA 50 Scooter Review | Exclusive Test
Adly GTA 50 Scooter Review Just when you think two-strokes are extinct on the road, we’re presented with the Adly GTA 50 scooter, featuring goodies...
2015 Yamaha TMax Test – To the Max Scooter
2015 Yamaha TMax Test Reviving Yamaha’s long-standing moniker for its maxi-scooter, the TMax returns this year, and it is sportier than ever. Sure, there are...
Top Motorcycles of China’s Canton Fair 2015 | Photo Gallery
New and Best at Canton Fair 2015 Canton Fair - the China Import and Export Fair - has long been considered the must-visit exhibition for...
KYMCO – Official Scooter of Ducati MotoGP & SBK Teams
Some new machines have joined Ducati’s MotoGP and World Superbike squads - but not additional GP15s or Panigale R superbikes. The new machines are KYMCO...
2015 Yamaha TMax Review – A Motorcyclist’s Scooter
Jumping into the maxi-scooter market both feet first, the new 2015 Yamaha TMax scooter is a sporty machine aimed at aggressive riders who demand...
BMW C evolution Scooters Delivered to Barcelona Police
Did you know that BMW currently supplies over 80,000 motorcycles worldwide for law enforcement use? Agencies in over 150 countries on five continents currently...
2015 Yamaha TMAX | Sportbike of Scooters Launched
Powered by a new-for-2015 530cc twin, the Yamaha TMAX is not the scooter of yore - it is designed to deliver highway-capable performance with...
Honda Motorcycle Production to Expand for 4th Time in Indonesia
Honda Motorcycle Production in Indonesia With the just-announced expansion, PT Astra Honda Motor (AHJ), Honda's motorcycle production and sales joint venture company in Indonesia, will...
