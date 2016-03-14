Advertisement

TCX X-Blend Waterproof Boot Review

TCX does it all when it comes to footwear. On road, off-road, modern and vintage, the Italian-based boot company has something to fit every sub-genre of the motorcycle world, and TCX does it without compromising quality or protection.

New from TCX’s 24/7 Lifestyle line is the X-Blend Waterproof boot. It’s a stylish traditional workman’s boot with a look that will go along with a whole host of styles. This boot could easily be mixing it up on your favorite café build; taking a beating on your local commute; knocking heels at your favorite watering hole; and even going for the long haul through the work day. This is exactly why TCX has developed the 24/7 Lifestyle line – to be worn all day, every day.

The TCX X-Blend Waterproof boot’s exterior is made completely out of a high-quality, full grain, water proof leather. A sophisticated, understated look that can blend in with any situation, work or play. The sole is made out of a wear resistant rubber material that can take plenty of scraping in the corners.

In terms of protection, the TCX X-Blend boot takes care of you. With heel and toe counter measures, the points of impact feel incredibly sturdy while still allowing for good feedback when shifting. Additionally, you’ll find shift pads on both boots to give it a uniform and unique look.

The X-Blend is on the taller side which for me, is a big plus. Designed with a waterproof liner, the boot feels quite snug even when unlaced but once everything is pulled tight, you can rest assured that you’ll be protected while still having some good range of motion when walking.

For the past few days I’ve been strolling around in the TCX X-Blend and they’re just as comfortable as your favorite sneaker. The boots have luxurious feel to them; they are soft, supple and functional. The X-Blend is nothing like those old Docs stuck in the back of the closet. All in all, the X-Blend lives up to its 24/7 claim, on or off a bike, the X-Blend will treat you right.

Available in classic black or brown, the TCX X-Blend Waterproof boot is available at all major retailers for around $150. For additional information, visit TCX.