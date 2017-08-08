Advertisement

2018 Yamaha XT250

A mainstay of the Yamaha dual sport line, the 2018 Yamaha XT250 has enjoyed various updates over the years, so it combines modern features with a modest price.

While still air-cooled, the XT250 SOHC motor features fuel injection and a four-valve head. There are disc brakes at both ends, and the wet weight of the XT250 is less than 300 pounds.

With an estimated fuel economy of 76 mpg, the XT250 has a theoretical range of nearly 200 miles—much better than many dual sport bikes.

Think of the 2018 Yamaha XT250 as a casual-but-capable off-roader that is also an excellent local commuter, as well as being beginner-friendly.

ENGINE

Type: Single

Displacement: 249cc

Bore x stroke: 74 x 58mm

Compression ratio: 9.5:1

Valve train: SOHC, 4 valves

Fueling: Yamaha Fuel Injection (YFI)

Cooling: Air

Transmission: 5-speed

Final drive: Chain

CHASSIS

Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable 35mm forks; 8.9 inches

Rear suspension; travel: Linkage assisted shock w/ adjustable spring-preload and rebound damping; 7.1 inches

Front tire: 2.75-21

Rear tire: 120/80-18

Front brake: 245mm disc

Rear brake: 203mm disc

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

Wheelbase: 53.5 inches

Rake: 26.4°

Trail: 4.2 inches

Seat height: 31.9 inches

Ground clearance: 11.2 inches

Fuel capacity: 2.6 gallons

EPA estimated fuel economy: 76 mpg

Wet weight: 291 pounds

2018 Yamaha XT250 Color:

Sandy Beige

2018 Yamaha XT250 Price:

$5199 MSRP

