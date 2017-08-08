Advertisement
2018 Yamaha XT250
A mainstay of the Yamaha dual sport line, the 2018 Yamaha XT250 has enjoyed various updates over the years, so it combines modern features with a modest price.
While still air-cooled, the XT250 SOHC motor features fuel injection and a four-valve head. There are disc brakes at both ends, and the wet weight of the XT250 is less than 300 pounds.
With an estimated fuel economy of 76 mpg, the XT250 has a theoretical range of nearly 200 miles—much better than many dual sport bikes.
Think of the 2018 Yamaha XT250 as a casual-but-capable off-roader that is also an excellent local commuter, as well as being beginner-friendly.
ENGINE
- Type: Single
- Displacement: 249cc
- Bore x stroke: 74 x 58mm
- Compression ratio: 9.5:1
- Valve train: SOHC, 4 valves
- Fueling: Yamaha Fuel Injection (YFI)
- Cooling: Air
- Transmission: 5-speed
- Final drive: Chain
CHASSIS
- Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable 35mm forks; 8.9 inches
- Rear suspension; travel: Linkage assisted shock w/ adjustable spring-preload and rebound damping; 7.1 inches
- Front tire: 2.75-21
- Rear tire: 120/80-18
- Front brake: 245mm disc
- Rear brake: 203mm disc
DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES
- Wheelbase: 53.5 inches
- Rake: 26.4°
- Trail: 4.2 inches
- Seat height: 31.9 inches
- Ground clearance: 11.2 inches
- Fuel capacity: 2.6 gallons
- EPA estimated fuel economy: 76 mpg
- Wet weight: 291 pounds
2018 Yamaha XT250 Color:
- Sandy Beige
2018 Yamaha XT250 Price:
- $5199 MSRP