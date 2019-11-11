Monday, November 11, 2019
2021 BMW R 18 Pre-Ordering Begins: Special Webpage Live Now

2021 BMW R 18 Pre-Ordering Begins: Special Webpage Live Now

2021 BMW R 18 Pre-Ordering Begins:
Web-Only, No Final Version Shown Yet

BMW has been teasing the release of the 2021 BMW R 18 for some time now. It started with the debut at the 2018 Yokohama Hot Rod Custom Show of Departed, a custom R 18 powered motorcycle from Custom Works Zon of Shiga, Japan. That was followed by Birdcage by Revival Cycles in Austin at the Handbuilt Motorcycle Show in April of this year. A month later, BMW finally revealed its own build using the 1800cc boxer motor. The BMW Concept R 18 took a bow at Villa d’Este Concours d’Elegance at Lake Como. Just this month, the BMW Concept R 18 /2 stepped into the spotlight at EICMA 2019.

Now, you can pre-order the 2021 BMW R 18 at www.r18.bmw-motorrad.it, a special page at BMW Motorrad’s Italian website. About the only thing you can be sure of is that you’re ordering a motorcycle called the BMW R 18. Yes, we have seen concept and custom motorcycles using the big all-new boxer, but an actual prototype has not yet been made public, and likely doesn’t yet exist.

BMW refers to aspects of the R 18 concepts it has built, such as the twin Solex carburetors, aluminum engine block and transmission, air-/oil-cooling, and chrome shaft drive when discussing the pre-ordering. However, it is yet to be locked down exactly what features and form the production R 18 will possess. While we are confident that it will have the 1800cc horizontally opposed powerplant in a cruiser-style chassis, pretty much everything else about the 2021 BMW R 18 is up for grabs.

According to BMW, a production R 18 will be shown to the public at some time in 2020. That most likely means a 2021 model year for the R 18 that will first appear on the showroom floor. Like pretty much everyone else, we cannot wait to see it and, especially, ride the 2021 BMW R 18.

Don Williams
With 45 years of riding experience, Don Williams is a fan of all kinds of motorcycles. He enjoys sport bikes, cruisers, dirt bikes, touring bikes, adventure bikes, dual sport bikes, and rideable customs. Ask Don what his favorite bike is and he will tell you, "Whatever bike I'm on."

