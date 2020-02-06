Thursday, February 6, 2020
Sidi Adventure 2 Gore-Tex Mid Boots First Look: ADV Motorcycle Footwear

The number of low-rise adventure motorcycle boots continues to climb with the introduction of the Sidi Adventure 2 Gore-Tex Mid boots. Although the boots aren’t as tall as motocross boots, the Sidi Adventure 2 boots still offer plenty of below-the-shin protection. However, these ADV boots definitely focus on comfort.

Inside, the boots are lined with Cambrelle. By using bi-component fibers, Cambrelle can offer multiple features in the lining. In the case of these Sidi boots, that means anti-abrasion properties for long wear, along with a comfortable feel. Teflon mesh joins in to prevent water and sweat absorption, another way to keep the boots comfortable. Gore-Tex completes the process, adding breathability and waterproof properties.Sidi Adventure 2 Gore-Tex Mid Boots First Look

The heel of the boot is rigid and shock-resistant, while shaped to fit the rider’s heel. Plenty of additional plastic is used in the Sidi boots to protect feet from impact. Dual adjustable buckles keep the short boots on the rider’s feet in challenging circumstances. The buckles are replaceable, should they suffer damage. Velcro is used to close the boots at the top, keeping water out and providing a snug, reassuring fit. The entire package is CE approved.

The fit can be customized via a removable arch support pad over the nylon inner sole. Outside, the Sidi Adventure 2 Gore-Tex Mid boots have a lugged sole for traction off-road. There’s an exterior plastic toe protector to reduce wear-and-tear on the boots, and the rider.

Vegan motorcycle riders will appreciate that leather is not used for the boots. Sidi has a full-grain microfiber material used for the upper part of the boot, along with Cordura.

Street riders will appreciate the reflective panel above the heel, which will alert drivers to the rider’s presence on rides after dark.

Sidi Adventure 2 Gore-Tex Mid Boots Fast Facts

  • Sizes: 42-48 (Euro)
  • Color: Black
  • Sidi Adventure 2 Gore-Tex Mid Boots Price: $350 MSRP

Don Williams
Don Williams
With 45 years of riding experience, Don Williams is a fan of all kinds of motorcycles. He enjoys sport bikes, cruisers, dirt bikes, touring bikes, adventure bikes, dual sport bikes, and rideable customs. Ask Don what his favorite bike is and he will tell you, "Whatever bike I'm on."

