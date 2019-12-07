2020 Husqvarna FC 450 Rockstar Edition First Look (12 Fast Facts)

With less than a month to go before the opening of the 2020 Monster Energy Supercross season, the 2020 Husqvarna FC 450 Rockstar Edition has been unveiled. This is the motorcycle that will be the basis of the machine raced by Jason Anderson, Zach Osborne, and Dean Wilson in 2020. We’ve already had a look at the standard 2020 FC 450, so let’s see what makes the Rockstar Edition different.

The muffler is an FMF Racing Factory 4.1 item. It features a titanium body and carbon fiber end cap to reduce weight. The silencer is also shorter than the stock unit, increasing mass centralization. The CNC-machined aluminum triple clamps are adjustable. The offset is adjustable between 20 and 22mm to fine-tune the handling of the FC 450 Rockstar Edition. WP has updated the Xact fork for the Rockstar Edition. There’s a longer bypass slot on the split air fork, and that softens up the early travel. The outer damping leg tube gets a new oil bypass to reduce pressure peaks in the action. A Rekluse clutch cover is used for higher durability. It is made of billet aluminum. The Pankl connection rod has a bushing in the small end. That will reduce friction, allowing the motor to rev more freely. The vented airbox cover can be swapped out without tools. This allows modifications to the throttle response to match the track and conditions. For faster starts, a holeshot device is standard on the Rockstar Edition. The Rockstar Edition’s hubs are machined and anodized blue. Husqvarna claims improved handling from the high-end hubs. You also get the D.I.D. DirtStar rims, along with blue-anodized spoke nipples. Husqvarna has powdercoated the frame black. Husqvarna describes the black powdercoating as “premium”. To protect the floating wave-style front disc, three’s a disc guard on the Rockstar Edition. A carbon fiber glide plate protects the motor and bottom frame tubes. It also means the motorcycle will flow more smoothly with the bottom of the frame touches the ground. The 2020 Husqvarna 450 Rockstar Edition gets the obligatory race team graphics.

2020 Husqvarna FC 450 Rockstar Edition Photo Gallery

The 2020 Husqvarna FC 450 Rockstar Edition will be available in early January. We are awaiting the reveal of the MSRP.