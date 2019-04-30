2020 Husqvarna FC 450, FC 350 and FC 250 Preview & Specs

Husqvarna engineers have worked closely with the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing riders to develop the 2020 FC lineup of motocross racers.

The four-stroke lineup returns for 2020 with the FC 250, FC 350 and FC 450 models, and is updated for more optimal power delivery, ergonomics and looks. Prices and availability have yet to be released.

Following are the fast facts:

1. New for 2020, the FC models arrive with an interchangeable airbox cover that’s optimized for airflow and delivers stronger power deliver and sharper throttle response. The airbox also features a tool-less design for quick and easy maintenance.

2. The 2020 Husqvarna motocrossers use chromoly steel frames that are engineered for precise flex, and a composite carbon-fiber subframe that weighs just over 2.2 pounds.

3. WP XACT suspension is used across the FC 250, FC 350 and FC 450 motocross lineup. Up front is a 48mm split-air fork with a single air-pressure valve for pre-load adjustment on the left and 30 clicks of damping adjustment on the right. Additionally, the air pump needed to adjust the air pressure in the fork is provided as standard. The forks are paired with 22mm off-set CNC-machined triple clams to reduce vibration. Out back, the Husqvarna FC lineup uses a WP XACT rear shock that is pressured balanced for consistent damping. The rear-wheel travel is 300mm across the FC lineup.

4. The bodywork was updated for the 2020 models, not just aesthetically but to improve ergonomics. Husqvarna says the bodywork was tweaked for increased rider comfort across various riding positions. Also, the contact points to the bike were slimmed, and the seat profile redesigned for further comfort.

5. The 2020 FC lineup is further highlighted by:

Magura hydraulic clutch system offering perfect action in every condition

Brembo brake calipers & high-performance discs combining superior stopping power with great control & confidence

Traction & launch control with advanced settings

Electric starter for easy starting when time is critical

Lightweight Li-ion 2.0 Ah battery

ProTaper handlebar

Progressive throttle mechanism & ODI grips → adjustable throttle progression & easy grip mounting

Laser engraved D.I.D. wheels

Gearboxes produced by PANKL

2020 Husqvarna FC 450 (FC 350, FC 250)

ENGINE

Type: Single-cylinder four-stroke

Displacement: 449.9cc (350: 349.7cc; 250: 249.9cc)

Bore x stroke: 95 x 63.4 mm (350: 88 x 57.5mm; 250: 78.0 x 52.3mm)

Compression ratio: 12.75:1 (350: 14.0:1; 250: 14.4:1)

Valvetrain: DOHC, 4 valves

Fuel System: Keihin EFI w/ 44 mm throttle body

Ignition: Keihin EMS

Starting: Electric

Lubrication: Pressure lubrication w/ 2 oil pumps

Transmission: 5-speed

Clutch: Wet multi-disc DDS clutch w/ Magura hydraulics

CHASSIS

Frame: Central double-cradle, 25CrMo4 chromoly steel w/ carbon-fiber subframe

Subframe: Carbon Fiber

Handlebar: ProTaper handlebar

Front suspension; travel: Fully adjustable WP XACT inverted 48mm fork; 12.2 inches

Rear Suspension: Linkage-assisted WP XACT shock; 11.8 inches

Tires: Dunlop AT81 Front tire: 80/100 x 21 Rear tire: 110/90 x 19

Front brake: 260mm disc

Rear brake: 220mm disc

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

Wheelbase: 58.5 inches

Rake: 26.1 degrees

Triple clamp offset: 22mm

Seat height: 37.4 inches

Ground clearance: 14.6 inches

Fuel capacity: 1.85 gallons

Curb weight: 223 pounds (350: 221 pounds; 250: 219 pounds)

2020 Husqvarna FC 450, FC 350, FC 250 Photo Gallery