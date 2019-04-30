2020 Husqvarna FC 450, FC 350 and FC 250 Preview & Specs
Husqvarna engineers have worked closely with the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing riders to develop the 2020 FC lineup of motocross racers.
The four-stroke lineup returns for 2020 with the FC 250, FC 350 and FC 450 models, and is updated for more optimal power delivery, ergonomics and looks. Prices and availability have yet to be released.
Following are the fast facts:
1. New for 2020, the FC models arrive with an interchangeable airbox cover that’s optimized for airflow and delivers stronger power deliver and sharper throttle response. The airbox also features a tool-less design for quick and easy maintenance.
2. The 2020 Husqvarna motocrossers use chromoly steel frames that are engineered for precise flex, and a composite carbon-fiber subframe that weighs just over 2.2 pounds.
3. WP XACT suspension is used across the FC 250, FC 350 and FC 450 motocross lineup. Up front is a 48mm split-air fork with a single air-pressure valve for pre-load adjustment on the left and 30 clicks of damping adjustment on the right. Additionally, the air pump needed to adjust the air pressure in the fork is provided as standard. The forks are paired with 22mm off-set CNC-machined triple clams to reduce vibration. Out back, the Husqvarna FC lineup uses a WP XACT rear shock that is pressured balanced for consistent damping. The rear-wheel travel is 300mm across the FC lineup.
4. The bodywork was updated for the 2020 models, not just aesthetically but to improve ergonomics. Husqvarna says the bodywork was tweaked for increased rider comfort across various riding positions. Also, the contact points to the bike were slimmed, and the seat profile redesigned for further comfort.
5. The 2020 FC lineup is further highlighted by:
- Magura hydraulic clutch system offering perfect action in every condition
- Brembo brake calipers & high-performance discs combining superior stopping power with great control & confidence
- Traction & launch control with advanced settings
- Electric starter for easy starting when time is critical
- Lightweight Li-ion 2.0 Ah battery
- ProTaper handlebar
- Progressive throttle mechanism & ODI grips → adjustable throttle progression & easy grip mounting
- Laser engraved D.I.D. wheels
- Gearboxes produced by PANKL
2020 Husqvarna FC 450 (FC 350, FC 250)
ENGINE
- Type: Single-cylinder four-stroke
- Displacement: 449.9cc (350: 349.7cc; 250: 249.9cc)
- Bore x stroke: 95 x 63.4 mm (350: 88 x 57.5mm; 250: 78.0 x 52.3mm)
- Compression ratio: 12.75:1 (350: 14.0:1; 250: 14.4:1)
- Valvetrain: DOHC, 4 valves
- Fuel System: Keihin EFI w/ 44 mm throttle body
- Ignition: Keihin EMS
- Starting: Electric
- Lubrication: Pressure lubrication w/ 2 oil pumps
- Transmission: 5-speed
- Clutch: Wet multi-disc DDS clutch w/ Magura hydraulics
CHASSIS
- Frame: Central double-cradle, 25CrMo4 chromoly steel w/ carbon-fiber subframe
- Subframe: Carbon Fiber
- Handlebar: ProTaper handlebar
- Front suspension; travel: Fully adjustable WP XACT inverted 48mm fork; 12.2 inches
- Rear Suspension: Linkage-assisted WP XACT shock; 11.8 inches
- Tires: Dunlop AT81
- Front tire: 80/100 x 21
- Rear tire: 110/90 x 19
- Front brake: 260mm disc
- Rear brake: 220mm disc
DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES
- Wheelbase: 58.5 inches
- Rake: 26.1 degrees
- Triple clamp offset: 22mm
- Seat height: 37.4 inches
- Ground clearance: 14.6 inches
- Fuel capacity: 1.85 gallons
- Curb weight: 223 pounds (350: 221 pounds; 250: 219 pounds)